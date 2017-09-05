Rafael Nadal brushes aside Dolgopolov to move into quarters, will face Andrey Rublev

Rafael Nadal wants to be forever young, but the world No 1 will probably have to settle for tennis immortality.
The 31-year-old Spaniard advanced to his 32nd Grand Slam quarter-final and seventh US Open last-eight on Monday by defeating Ukraine’s 64th-ranked Alexandr Dolgopolov 6-2, 6-4, 6-1 for his 50th US Open match win.
The 15-time Grand Slam champion, who had not made the US Open last eight since capturing the 2013 title, will next face Russian 19-year-old Andrey Rublev, the youngest quarter-finalist since Andy Roddick in 2001.
Rublev could become the youngest US Open semi-finalist since Australian Lleyton Hewitt in 2000 and the youngest Slam semi-finalist since Nadal at the 2005 French Open on the way to his first major title.
“Of course if I can come back to 19, I take it,” Nadal said. “A lot more years to enjoy the tour, a lot more years to enjoy the life. Of course, better be 19 than 31.
“I always wanted to be young. Even when I was eight-years-old, I was not very happy, when it was my birthday, to be nine. Still the same. I am 31 and I am not happy when my birthday going to be 32.
“I am happy being young, no? I don’t want to get older. For the moment, I didn’t find the way to stop that watch.”
In a year where Nadal appears to be turning back the clock, he has won his record 10th French Open title and fallen to Roger Federer in the Australian Open final.
Nadal would, however, like to ease the load on his aging body and future stars by not playing so much on hard courts like those he is cruising to victory upon in New York, although he says they give him less trouble now than Wimbledon grass.
“Is a little bit easy to play here than on grass,” Nadal said.
“But at the same time, I feel this surface is much more aggressive than grass or clay. For the hip, for the knees, for the ankles, for the back.”
Could hard courts hurt?
Nadal warns it could hamper the longevity of Rublev and other rising young stars.
“Is true that the players are playing longer, but at the same time, young players are playing a lot on hard and I don’t know if that’s going to be very healthy for the future,” Nadal said.
“Is something that is difficult to change, because is true that the tournaments on this surface are probably easier to maintain and probably less expensive for the organization, but at the same time, is not for me today but is the most aggressive surface for the body.”
Rublev says he has nothing to lose against Nadal, but the 2010 and 2013 US Openchampion knows that is youthful bluster.
“He’s young, but at the same time, he’s in quarterfinals. He has a chance to be in the semifinals for the first time and I’ve been there couple of times. So of course he has things to lose,” Nadal said.
“And of course I have things to lose and things to win. But I tell you one thing. This sport is about victory. This is not about defeats. At the end of your career, nobody remember your defeats, your losses. People remember the victories. For everybody is everything to win.
One thing Nadal doesn’t want to lose is his chance to face Federer in the semi-finals, what would be their first Grand Slam meeting in New York.
“You can ask me about that in two days if I am here with victory and I will answer you with a lot of great pleasure if that happens,” Nadal said.
With those withdrawal symptoms kicking in, all you need is a good rebound show.
Hangovers tend to have a debilitating effect on various human faculties, but a timely cure can ease that hollow feeling generally felt in the pit of the stomach. The Game of Thrones Season 7 finale has left us with that similar empty feeling, worsened by an official statement on the 16-month-long wait to witness The Great War. That indeed is a long time away from our friends Dany, Jon, Queen C and even sweet, sweet Podrick. While nothing can quite replace the frosty thrill of Game of Thrones, here’s a list of awesome shows, several having won multiple Emmy awards, that are sure to vanquish those nasty withdrawal symptoms:
1. Billions
There is no better setting for high stakes white collar crime than the Big Apple. And featuring a suited-up Paul Giamatti going head-to-head with the rich and ruthless Damien Lewis in New York, what’s not to like? Only two seasons young, this ShowTime original series promises a wolf-of-wall-street style showcase of power, corruption and untold riches. Billions is a great high-octane drama option if you want to keep the momentum going post GoT.
What do you get when the makers of the Dark Knight Trilogy and the studio behind Game of Thrones collaborate to remake a Michael Crichton classic? Westworld brings together two worlds: an imagined future and the old American West, with cowboys, gun slingers - the works. This sci-fi series manages to hold on to a dark secret by wrapping it with the excitement and adventure of the wild west. Once the plot is unwrapped, the secret reveals itself as a genius interpretation of human nature and what it means to be human. Regardless of what headspace you’re in, this Emmy-nominated series will absorb you in its expansive and futuristic world. If you don’t find all of the above compelling enough, you may want to watch Westworld simply because George RR Martin himself recommends it! Westworld will return for season 2 in the spring of 2018.
It’s a distinct possibility that your first impressions of this show, whether you form those from the trailer or opening sequence, will make you think this is just another sun-kissed and glossy Californian drama. Until, the dark theme of BLL descends like an eerie mist, that is. With the serious acting chops of Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman as leads, this murder mystery is one of a kind. Adapted from author Liane Moriarty’s book, this female-led show has received accolades for shattering the one-dimensional portrayal of women on TV. Despite the stellar star cast, this Emmy-nominated show wasn’t easy to make. You should watch Big Little Lies if only for Reese Witherspoon’s long struggle to get it off the ground.
The Night Of is one of the few crime dramas featuring South Asians without resorting to tired stereotypes. It’s the kind of show that will keep you in its grip with its mysterious plotline, have you rooting for its characters and leave you devastated and furious. While the narrative revolves around a murder and the mystery that surrounds it, its undertones raises questions on racial, class and courtroom politics. If you’re a fan of True Detective or Law & Order and are looking for something serious and thoughtful, look no further than this series of critical acclaim.
As the name suggests, AHS is a horror anthology for those who can stomach some gore and more. In its 6 seasons, the show has covered a wide range of horror settings like a murder house, freak shows, asylums etc. and the latest season is set to explore cults. Fans of Sarah Paulson and Jessica Lange are in for a treat, as are Lady Gaga’s fans. If you pride yourself on not being weak of the heart, give American Horror Story a try.
At its heart, Empire is a simple show about a family business. It just so happens that this family business is a bit different from the sort you are probably accustomed to, because this business entails running a record label, managing artistes and when push comes to shove, dealing with rivals in a permanent sort of manner. Empire treads some unique ground as a fairly violent show that also happens to be a musical. Lead actors Taraji P Henson and Terrence Howard certainly make it worth your while to visit this universe, but it’s the constantly evolving interpersonal relations and bevy of cameo appearances that’ll make you stay. If you’re a fan of hip hop, you’ll enjoy a peek into the world that makes it happen. Hey, even if you aren’t one, you might just grow fond of rap and hip hop.
When everything else fails, it’s comforting to know that the family will always be there to lift your spirits and keep you chuckling. And by the family we mean the Dunphys, Pritchetts and Tuckers, obviously. Modern Family portrays the hues of familial bonds with an honesty that most family shows would gloss over. Eight seasons in, the show’s characters like Gloria and Phil Dunphy have taken on legendary proportions in their fans’ minds as they navigate their relationships with relentless bumbling humour. If you’re tired of irritating one-liners or shows that try too hard, a Modern Family marathon is in order. This multiple-Emmy-winning sitcom is worth revisiting, especially since the brand new season 9 premiers on 28th September 2017.
Headlined by James Franco and Maggi Gyllenhaal, The Deuce is not just about the dazzle of the 1970s, with the hippest New York crowd dancing to disco in gloriously flamboyant outfits. What it IS about is the city’s nooks and crannies that contain its underbelly thriving on a drug epidemic. The series portrays the harsh reality of New York city in the 70s following the legalisation of the porn industry intertwined with the turbulence caused by mob violence. You’ll be hooked if you are a fan of The Wire and American Hustle, but keep in mind it’s grimmer and grittier. The Deuce offers a turbulent ride which will leave you wanting more.
In case you’re feeling vengeful, you can always get the spite out of your system vicariously by watching Dexter, our favourite serial killer. This vigilante killer doesn’t hide behind a mask or a costume, but sneaks around like a criminal, targeting the bad guys that have slipped through the justice system. From its premier in 2006 to its series finale in 2013, the Emmy-nominated Michael C Hall, as Dexter, has kept fans in awe of the scientific precision in which he conducts his kills. For those who haven’t seen the show, the opening credits give an accurate glimpse of how captivating the next 45 minutes will be. If it’s been a while since you watched in awe as the opening credits rolled, maybe you should revisit the world’s most loved psychopath for nostalgia’s sake.
Available starting October
10. Rome
If you’re still craving an epic drama with extensive settings and a grandiose plot and sub-plots, Rome, co-produced by HBO and BBC, is where your search stops. Rome is a historical drama that takes you through an overwhelming journey of Ancient Rome’s transition from a republic to an empire. And when it comes to tastes, this series provides the similar full-bodied flavour that you’ve grown to love about Game of Thrones. There’s a lot to take away for those who grew up quoting Julius Caesar, and for those looking for a realistic depiction of the legendary gladiators. If you’re a history buff, give this Emmy-winning show a try.
