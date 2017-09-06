SPORTS TALK

Diarrhoea, heart and lung problems: What ultra endurance sports can do to your body

Both as an athletic competition and a personal accomplishment, ultra endurance events truly test the limits of physical and mental endurance.

by 
A participant runs across the salt flat as he takes part in the K42 race in Uyuni | David Mercado/Reuters

From The Race Across America, a 3,000-mile 12-day cycle demanding more than 20 hours per day in the saddle, to the Iditarod Trail Invitational, where participants run, bike, sled, or ski their way across 1,000 miles of Alaskan snow, ultra endurance sporting events are becoming increasingly popular.

Since I ran my first ultra marathon in 2010, the sport has taken me on many weird and wonderful adventures around the world. This includes taking part in the renowned Marathon Des Sables – a 150-mile footrace through the Sahara Desert carrying all food and supplies on my back.

Both as an athletic competition and a personal accomplishment, ultra endurance events truly test the limits of physical and mental endurance. However, research suggests that long-term participation might cause adaptations in the body that are more commonly linked to cardiovascular disease. These include structural and functional changes in the heart and blood vessels, as well as electrical changes in the cardiac nerves and possible damage to the heart tissue.

About 90% of people who undertake ultra marathons also suffer symptoms of gastrointestinal distress, including cramping and diarrhoea. And for some participants, despite their training and supreme fitness, these nasty side effects can result in them not completing the event.

But although there’s a great deal of emerging research in these areas, there is still a lot we don’t know about how the body responds to extreme endurance exercise – and specifically to challenges that last several days or weeks.

The 100 peaks challenge

As a physiologist, I’ve always been fascinated by the body’s responses to physical stress. But actually getting hold of robust data on ultra endurance exercise is difficult because of the low numbers of people willing to endure events in remote locations and extreme environments.

So when I encountered a team of athletes preparing for a unique ultra endurance event in the UK – The 100 Peak Challenge – I jumped at the chance to be involved. The event was modelled on the Three Peaks Challenge, a footrace to ascend and descend the three highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales – the three peaks was then taken to the extreme to become 100 peaks. This was to be contested over 25 consecutive days, with the added difficulty of cycling on pushbikes between the five base-camps in England, Scotland and Wales.

With a total distance of 840 miles and a cumulative elevation of 34,000m – which is equivalent to four ascents of Mount Everest – there are no competitive statistics on the challenge because it’s never been attempted. As the English explorer, Sir Ranulph Fiennes, said:

It’s quite possibly the most demanding endurance challenge ever staged in the United Kingdom.

The man behind the idea for The 100 Peaks Challenge was Karl Rushen, whose brother Lloyd, a serviceman with the British Army Special Forces, was tragically killed in action – 25 days into his third tour of Afghanistan. In memory of his brother, Karl wanted to embark upon a series of endurance challenges around the country in aid of military charities.

Human endurance

I collaborated with several experts across the UK to explore physical responses to the challenge. To do this, we carried out tests before and after the challenge – including cardiac ultrasound, blood vessel structure and function, and respiratory airway function. And we also travelled with the team collecting data in the field.

We looked at the impact of this extreme event on the respiratory system (lungs and airways), the cardiovascular system (the heart and blood vessels) and nutrition (dietary profiles and gut biology). My specific interest was to investigate what happened to lung function when strenuous exercise was repeated over multiple, consecutive days.

What we found was that the 100 Peaks Challenge resulted in progressive reductions in respiratory and cardiovascular function. This had not recovered in the athletes after two days of rest. There was also evidence that airway obstruction had occurred – and three of the team developed symptoms of upper respiratory tract infection. The progressive decline in function that we saw with time suggests that, if the team had have continued for longer, their function may have diminished sufficiently to force them to stop.

We also found that the event resulted in decreased function of the small blood vessels, which in extreme cases can result in elevated blood pressure and increased cardiovascular risk.

Throughout the challenge, we profiled the athletes’ diets using food diaries to calculate their calorie intake. And our preliminary estimates showed that each athlete was burning between 4,000 to 6,000 calories a day.

These findings show the true gruelling effects these types of sporting events can have on a human body. And it was only by starting the 100 Peaks with supreme fitness that the athletes were able to continue performing and complete the challenge. The plan is to now use this data to help inform future training for extreme endurance challenges. Because inevitably – despite the risks – people will continue to want to challenge themselves in some of the most unique ways possible.

Nick Tiller, Lecturer in Applied Physiology, Sheffield Hallam University.

This article first appeared on The Conversation.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Ten ways to get over your post-GoT blues

With those withdrawal symptoms kicking in, all you need is a good rebound show.

Hangovers tend to have a debilitating effect on various human faculties, but a timely cure can ease that hollow feeling generally felt in the pit of the stomach. The Game of Thrones Season 7 finale has left us with that similar empty feeling, worsened by an official statement on the 16-month-long wait to witness The Great War. That indeed is a long time away from our friends Dany, Jon, Queen C and even sweet, sweet Podrick. While nothing can quite replace the frosty thrill of Game of Thrones, here’s a list of awesome shows, several having won multiple Emmy awards, that are sure to vanquish those nasty withdrawal symptoms:

1. Billions

There is no better setting for high stakes white collar crime than the Big Apple. And featuring a suited-up Paul Giamatti going head-to-head with the rich and ruthless Damien Lewis in New York, what’s not to like? Only two seasons young, this ShowTime original series promises a wolf-of-wall-street style showcase of power, corruption and untold riches. Billions is a great high-octane drama option if you want to keep the momentum going post GoT.

Watch Now

2. Westworld

What do you get when the makers of the Dark Knight Trilogy and the studio behind Game of Thrones collaborate to remake a Michael Crichton classic? Westworld brings together two worlds: an imagined future and the old American West, with cowboys, gun slingers - the works. This sci-fi series manages to hold on to a dark secret by wrapping it with the excitement and adventure of the wild west. Once the plot is unwrapped, the secret reveals itself as a genius interpretation of human nature and what it means to be human. Regardless of what headspace you’re in, this Emmy-nominated series will absorb you in its expansive and futuristic world. If you don’t find all of the above compelling enough, you may want to watch Westworld simply because George RR Martin himself recommends it! Westworld will return for season 2 in the spring of 2018.

Watch Now

3. Big Little Lies

It’s a distinct possibility that your first impressions of this show, whether you form those from the trailer or opening sequence, will make you think this is just another sun-kissed and glossy Californian drama. Until, the dark theme of BLL descends like an eerie mist, that is. With the serious acting chops of Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman as leads, this murder mystery is one of a kind. Adapted from author Liane Moriarty’s book, this female-led show has received accolades for shattering the one-dimensional portrayal of women on TV. Despite the stellar star cast, this Emmy-nominated show wasn’t easy to make. You should watch Big Little Lies if only for Reese Witherspoon’s long struggle to get it off the ground.

Watch Now

4. The Night of

The Night Of is one of the few crime dramas featuring South Asians without resorting to tired stereotypes. It’s the kind of show that will keep you in its grip with its mysterious plotline, have you rooting for its characters and leave you devastated and furious. While the narrative revolves around a murder and the mystery that surrounds it, its undertones raises questions on racial, class and courtroom politics. If you’re a fan of True Detective or Law & Order and are looking for something serious and thoughtful, look no further than this series of critical acclaim.

Watch Now

5. American Horror Story

As the name suggests, AHS is a horror anthology for those who can stomach some gore and more. In its 6 seasons, the show has covered a wide range of horror settings like a murder house, freak shows, asylums etc. and the latest season is set to explore cults. Fans of Sarah Paulson and Jessica Lange are in for a treat, as are Lady Gaga’s fans. If you pride yourself on not being weak of the heart, give American Horror Story a try.

Watch Now

6. Empire

At its heart, Empire is a simple show about a family business. It just so happens that this family business is a bit different from the sort you are probably accustomed to, because this business entails running a record label, managing artistes and when push comes to shove, dealing with rivals in a permanent sort of manner. Empire treads some unique ground as a fairly violent show that also happens to be a musical. Lead actors Taraji P Henson and Terrence Howard certainly make it worth your while to visit this universe, but it’s the constantly evolving interpersonal relations and bevy of cameo appearances that’ll make you stay. If you’re a fan of hip hop, you’ll enjoy a peek into the world that makes it happen. Hey, even if you aren’t one, you might just grow fond of rap and hip hop.

Watch Now

7. Modern Family

When everything else fails, it’s comforting to know that the family will always be there to lift your spirits and keep you chuckling. And by the family we mean the Dunphys, Pritchetts and Tuckers, obviously. Modern Family portrays the hues of familial bonds with an honesty that most family shows would gloss over. Eight seasons in, the show’s characters like Gloria and Phil Dunphy have taken on legendary proportions in their fans’ minds as they navigate their relationships with relentless bumbling humour. If you’re tired of irritating one-liners or shows that try too hard, a Modern Family marathon is in order. This multiple-Emmy-winning sitcom is worth revisiting, especially since the brand new season 9 premiers on 28th September 2017.

Watch Now

8. The Deuce

Headlined by James Franco and Maggi Gyllenhaal, The Deuce is not just about the dazzle of the 1970s, with the hippest New York crowd dancing to disco in gloriously flamboyant outfits. What it IS about is the city’s nooks and crannies that contain its underbelly thriving on a drug epidemic. The series portrays the harsh reality of New York city in the 70s following the legalisation of the porn industry intertwined with the turbulence caused by mob violence. You’ll be hooked if you are a fan of The Wire and American Hustle, but keep in mind it’s grimmer and grittier. The Deuce offers a turbulent ride which will leave you wanting more.

Available from Sept. 10

9. Dexter

In case you’re feeling vengeful, you can always get the spite out of your system vicariously by watching Dexter, our favourite serial killer. This vigilante killer doesn’t hide behind a mask or a costume, but sneaks around like a criminal, targeting the bad guys that have slipped through the justice system. From its premier in 2006 to its series finale in 2013, the Emmy-nominated Michael C Hall, as Dexter, has kept fans in awe of the scientific precision in which he conducts his kills. For those who haven’t seen the show, the opening credits give an accurate glimpse of how captivating the next 45 minutes will be. If it’s been a while since you watched in awe as the opening credits rolled, maybe you should revisit the world’s most loved psychopath for nostalgia’s sake.

Available starting October

10. Rome

If you’re still craving an epic drama with extensive settings and a grandiose plot and sub-plots, Rome, co-produced by HBO and BBC, is where your search stops. Rome is a historical drama that takes you through an overwhelming journey of Ancient Rome’s transition from a republic to an empire. And when it comes to tastes, this series provides the similar full-bodied flavour that you’ve grown to love about Game of Thrones. There’s a lot to take away for those who grew up quoting Julius Caesar, and for those looking for a realistic depiction of the legendary gladiators. If you’re a history buff, give this Emmy-winning show a try.

Watch Now

For your next obsession, Hotstar Premium has you covered with its wide collection of the most watched shows in the world. Apart from the ones we’ve recommended, Indian viewers can now easily watch other universally loved shows such as Silicon Valley and Prison Break, and movies including all titles from the Marvel and Disney universe. And if you sign up immediately, you can get all of Hotstar’s Premium content at just INR 999 for a period of nine months. So take control of your life again post the Game of Thrones gloom and sign up for the Hotstar Premium membership here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.