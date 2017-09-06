US Open 2017

Venus Williams at the US Open: Five of her most memorable matches at Flushing Meadows

The former world No 1 will mark her first semi-final appearance in the tournament since 2010.

by 
Darren Carroll/ USTA

Venus Wimbledon probably loves Flushing Meadows.

After all, apart from Wimbledon, it is at the US Open that she has enjoyed the most success. Two of her seven Major titles have come in New York, consecutively in 2000-’01 alongside a slew of other semi-final and quarter-final appearances.

Her win over Petra Kvitova in Tuesday’s quarter-final marks her first semi-final appearance at the US Open since 2010. It also comes exactly two decades since she first reached the final in 1997, in her year of debut in the Major.

As the 37-year-old prepares to add another feather to her wide-brimmed cap, here’s looking back at five of her most memorable matches at the US Open:

1997 US Open semi-final

Play

Well, first things first. The 1997 women’s singles final contested between Williams and Hingis is well-known and remembered, especially from Hingis’s perspective. However, Williams’s run to the final despite being relatively low-key was just as significant.

Then ranked 66th in the world, the 17-year-old Williams was still an enigma entering into the US Open that year. Indeed, as the unseeded player in the draw, not much attention was paid to her before she started commanding it by virtue of her performance in the fortnight.

Regardless, she wasn’t the favourite entering the semi-final against the 11th seeded Romanian Irina Spirlea. However, as she continued to push through her opponent’s defences it became clear that Spirlea wouldn’t have it easy against the American.

The match turned out to be fractious with the Romanian even racially abusing Williams for bumping into her purposefully during change of ends. But none of that mattered in the end as Williams took the win 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-6(7).

1998 US Open quarter-final

Play

Arantxa Sanchez Vicario had won the 1994 US Open title, but in her quarter-final against Williams in 1998, she was no match for her 18-year-old rival.

Both players had reached the quarter-final without dropping a set in the first four rounds. And, as the Spaniard took the lead in the match by winning the opening set 6-2, it looked like she was on course to do the same against Williams as well. However, it was Williams who effectuated a huge turnaround in the latter two sets as she lost just a game each across each set to upset the fourth seed 2-6, 6-1, 6-1 and reach her second straight semi-final in Flushing Meadows.

2000 US Open semi-final

Play

Williams and Hingis faced each other in the 2000 US Open semi-final, three years since they had first clashed in the final. A lot had, however, changed in these three years. While Hingis retained her hold as the world No 1, Williams had risen through the ranks and was a titlist at a Major herself – at the Championships that year.

When Hingis won the first set 6-4, it seemed as though she would coast through this match-up in straight sets too. But, it was at that point that Williams began her onslaught to continually wrong-foot Hingis, who was unable to match the power or timing the American generated on her shots. Williams prevailed 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in what was her 25th consecutive match win in the season.

It was also the first time that she had won two Major titles in the same year, a feat which she would go on replicate in 2001 with successful title defences in Wimbledon and Flushing Meadows.

2002 US Open semi-final

Play

Seeking her third US Open title in 2002, Williams encountered the 10th seeded Amelie Mauresmo in the penultimate round. While both players kept up an aggressive game, the Frenchwoman’s resilience troubled Williams to no end despite having won the opening set to lead in the match.

As Mauresmo levelled the match by winning the second set, she began to push through further at Williams with her serve-and-volley tactics. While Williams did get a crucial break in the final set to serve for the match in the 10th game, she found herself staring at triple break points hampered with a blister in her racquet hand.

However, she more than proved to be a match for Mauresmo’s tenaciousness as she first saved all three break points before clinching the 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 win, a minute short of the two-hour mark.

2017 US Open quarter-final

Play

This match-up was quite poignant. On one side there was Petra Kvitova, who had made it this far after facing the ordeal of being physically attacked at home during the 2016 off-season. And, there was Williams whose tennis journey had seen her battle through illnesses and injuries. More importantly, whose road through the sport had brought her back to the same place where her odyssey had begun 20 years ago.

Going into the match, it was Kvitova who had the upper-hand over the American leading their rivalry 4-1. However, as it would turn out, it was Williams who towered over the Czech with her past experiences of being in a similar position carrying her through.

Williams took the first set 6-3, only for Kvitova to retaliate and take the second by the same score-line. Predictably, the third set went into the tie-break, where Williams was at her ruthless best dropping just two points to clinch the win after two hours and 34 minutes.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Ten ways to get over your post-GoT blues

With those withdrawal symptoms kicking in, all you need is a good rebound show.

Hangovers tend to have a debilitating effect on various human faculties, but a timely cure can ease that hollow feeling generally felt in the pit of the stomach. The Game of Thrones Season 7 finale has left us with that similar empty feeling, worsened by an official statement on the 16-month-long wait to witness The Great War. That indeed is a long time away from our friends Dany, Jon, Queen C and even sweet, sweet Podrick. While nothing can quite replace the frosty thrill of Game of Thrones, here’s a list of awesome shows, several having won multiple Emmy awards, that are sure to vanquish those nasty withdrawal symptoms:

1. Billions

There is no better setting for high stakes white collar crime than the Big Apple. And featuring a suited-up Paul Giamatti going head-to-head with the rich and ruthless Damien Lewis in New York, what’s not to like? Only two seasons young, this ShowTime original series promises a wolf-of-wall-street style showcase of power, corruption and untold riches. Billions is a great high-octane drama option if you want to keep the momentum going post GoT.

Watch Now

2. Westworld

What do you get when the makers of the Dark Knight Trilogy and the studio behind Game of Thrones collaborate to remake a Michael Crichton classic? Westworld brings together two worlds: an imagined future and the old American West, with cowboys, gun slingers - the works. This sci-fi series manages to hold on to a dark secret by wrapping it with the excitement and adventure of the wild west. Once the plot is unwrapped, the secret reveals itself as a genius interpretation of human nature and what it means to be human. Regardless of what headspace you’re in, this Emmy-nominated series will absorb you in its expansive and futuristic world. If you don’t find all of the above compelling enough, you may want to watch Westworld simply because George RR Martin himself recommends it! Westworld will return for season 2 in the spring of 2018.

Watch Now

3. Big Little Lies

It’s a distinct possibility that your first impressions of this show, whether you form those from the trailer or opening sequence, will make you think this is just another sun-kissed and glossy Californian drama. Until, the dark theme of BLL descends like an eerie mist, that is. With the serious acting chops of Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman as leads, this murder mystery is one of a kind. Adapted from author Liane Moriarty’s book, this female-led show has received accolades for shattering the one-dimensional portrayal of women on TV. Despite the stellar star cast, this Emmy-nominated show wasn’t easy to make. You should watch Big Little Lies if only for Reese Witherspoon’s long struggle to get it off the ground.

Watch Now

4. The Night of

The Night Of is one of the few crime dramas featuring South Asians without resorting to tired stereotypes. It’s the kind of show that will keep you in its grip with its mysterious plotline, have you rooting for its characters and leave you devastated and furious. While the narrative revolves around a murder and the mystery that surrounds it, its undertones raises questions on racial, class and courtroom politics. If you’re a fan of True Detective or Law & Order and are looking for something serious and thoughtful, look no further than this series of critical acclaim.

Watch Now

5. American Horror Story

As the name suggests, AHS is a horror anthology for those who can stomach some gore and more. In its 6 seasons, the show has covered a wide range of horror settings like a murder house, freak shows, asylums etc. and the latest season is set to explore cults. Fans of Sarah Paulson and Jessica Lange are in for a treat, as are Lady Gaga’s fans. If you pride yourself on not being weak of the heart, give American Horror Story a try.

Watch Now

6. Empire

At its heart, Empire is a simple show about a family business. It just so happens that this family business is a bit different from the sort you are probably accustomed to, because this business entails running a record label, managing artistes and when push comes to shove, dealing with rivals in a permanent sort of manner. Empire treads some unique ground as a fairly violent show that also happens to be a musical. Lead actors Taraji P Henson and Terrence Howard certainly make it worth your while to visit this universe, but it’s the constantly evolving interpersonal relations and bevy of cameo appearances that’ll make you stay. If you’re a fan of hip hop, you’ll enjoy a peek into the world that makes it happen. Hey, even if you aren’t one, you might just grow fond of rap and hip hop.

Watch Now

7. Modern Family

When everything else fails, it’s comforting to know that the family will always be there to lift your spirits and keep you chuckling. And by the family we mean the Dunphys, Pritchetts and Tuckers, obviously. Modern Family portrays the hues of familial bonds with an honesty that most family shows would gloss over. Eight seasons in, the show’s characters like Gloria and Phil Dunphy have taken on legendary proportions in their fans’ minds as they navigate their relationships with relentless bumbling humour. If you’re tired of irritating one-liners or shows that try too hard, a Modern Family marathon is in order. This multiple-Emmy-winning sitcom is worth revisiting, especially since the brand new season 9 premiers on 28th September 2017.

Watch Now

8. The Deuce

Headlined by James Franco and Maggi Gyllenhaal, The Deuce is not just about the dazzle of the 1970s, with the hippest New York crowd dancing to disco in gloriously flamboyant outfits. What it IS about is the city’s nooks and crannies that contain its underbelly thriving on a drug epidemic. The series portrays the harsh reality of New York city in the 70s following the legalisation of the porn industry intertwined with the turbulence caused by mob violence. You’ll be hooked if you are a fan of The Wire and American Hustle, but keep in mind it’s grimmer and grittier. The Deuce offers a turbulent ride which will leave you wanting more.

Available from Sept. 10

9. Dexter

In case you’re feeling vengeful, you can always get the spite out of your system vicariously by watching Dexter, our favourite serial killer. This vigilante killer doesn’t hide behind a mask or a costume, but sneaks around like a criminal, targeting the bad guys that have slipped through the justice system. From its premier in 2006 to its series finale in 2013, the Emmy-nominated Michael C Hall, as Dexter, has kept fans in awe of the scientific precision in which he conducts his kills. For those who haven’t seen the show, the opening credits give an accurate glimpse of how captivating the next 45 minutes will be. If it’s been a while since you watched in awe as the opening credits rolled, maybe you should revisit the world’s most loved psychopath for nostalgia’s sake.

Available starting October

10. Rome

If you’re still craving an epic drama with extensive settings and a grandiose plot and sub-plots, Rome, co-produced by HBO and BBC, is where your search stops. Rome is a historical drama that takes you through an overwhelming journey of Ancient Rome’s transition from a republic to an empire. And when it comes to tastes, this series provides the similar full-bodied flavour that you’ve grown to love about Game of Thrones. There’s a lot to take away for those who grew up quoting Julius Caesar, and for those looking for a realistic depiction of the legendary gladiators. If you’re a history buff, give this Emmy-winning show a try.

Watch Now

For your next obsession, Hotstar Premium has you covered with its wide collection of the most watched shows in the world. Apart from the ones we’ve recommended, Indian viewers can now easily watch other universally loved shows such as Silicon Valley and Prison Break, and movies including all titles from the Marvel and Disney universe. And if you sign up immediately, you can get all of Hotstar’s Premium content at just INR 999 for a period of nine months. So take control of your life again post the Game of Thrones gloom and sign up for the Hotstar Premium membership here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.