Sports star

The ABD conundrum: In a world of unrealistic expectations, fans need to respect athletes' choices

The former South African skipper received plenty of flak for seemingly being reluctant to return to Test cricket.

by 
Saeed Khan/AFP

Early in August, after England administered a 3-1 Test-series defeat to South Africa, cricket fans in the African Republic would likely have uttered a prayer or made a wish for the return of AB de Villiers.

Their batting had been inadequate. In eight innings, they went past 350 only once, and scored below 250 four times. At the top of the series averages stood Vernon Philander at 44.25, though his main vocation was a fast bowler of immaculate length and direction. Hashim Amla, 41.12, was the only other batsman who managed to push up above 40, and for him that was something of an underachievement.

A dose of AB, therefore, would have done South Africa’s underperforming batting a world of good. In fact, the batting maestro, arguably the best in the game not that long ago, would be a welcome addition of any batting line-up in any team in history.

Will he or won’t he?

He last played a Test in January 2016, when South Africa hosted England at Super Sport Park in Centurion. Initially absent due to an elbow injury that required surgery, de Villiers seemed reluctant to return to cricket’s longest format after recovery, much to the disappointment of those who wished to see him again in whites. And so, his recent announcement that he will soon be available for all formats was welcome news, not only for South African cricket but to all who enjoy the work of a true batting artist.

In his statement, the batsman spoke of his efforts to manage his workload, being “mentally and physically tired,” and refuted claims of disloyalty. “This strategy (of managing his workload),” remarked de Villiers, “has prompted some people to say I am picking and choosing when to play for the Proteas, and even to suggest I am somehow putting myself before the team. That is simply not true. That has never been true. Playing for South Africa is, and will always be, the greatest privilege of my life.”

In a way, it is sad that the great batsman has felt the need to defend his loyalty to his country. He has record as impressive as any in the game, and has played 106 Tests, 222 One-Day Internationals and 76 Twenty20 Internationals. There must have been some dedication to his craft and to his country for him to have racked up those numbers.

The tyranny of fame

One lesson to be learnt from this is how demanding we are as fans. Many of us seem to believe that players, especially the ones we rate highly, belong to us and should somehow follow the path we have chosen for them. We only recognize their need for self-actualisation when it does not conflict with our desire to have them perform for our entertainment.

They are there for our pleasure and should do everything to ensure they are able to perform for us as often and for as long as we want them to. Physical injury we are willing to forgive, but we often have less patience for a player missing in action due to issues like mental impairment, fatigue, or simply a lack of desire to play. We sometimes fail to realise that, just like us, players are responsible for making their own decisions about matters that affect their own lives.

The cover of Marcus Trescothick's autobiography where he spoke out about the depression that afflicted his playing career. (Image credit: Amazon UK)
The cover of Marcus Trescothick's autobiography where he spoke out about the depression that afflicted his playing career. (Image credit: Amazon UK)

Frequently, our first consideration is the void the player’s absence will leave. On tour to Australia for 2006-2007 Ashes series, Marcus Trescothick fell victim to mental troubles that prevented him from continuing. An important player to the team at the time, it was a big loss. Steve Harmison, who had mental difficulties of his own, revealed in Speed Demons, his autobiography, that he found himself wondering, “What are we going to do without Tres?” But the towering fast bowler quickly caught himself and regretted entertaining such a thought. “Immediately, I felt bad. I knew that wasn’t the right thing to be thinking. I should have been thinking more about what a bad way he was in.”

We all loved watching Brian Lara bat. Many of us in the Caribbean were convinced the left-hander wielded the most exciting blade in the game. Fairly early in his career, however, he had a few problems with the West Indies cricket authorities and opted out of a tour to Australia. We were angry. The Trinidadian was willful, selfish, we thought. “Doesn’t he realise how much hope we all had invested in him? Doesn’t he know that much of the West Indies’ hopes of success rested on his youthful shoulders?”

Unreasonable demands

But it is clear we had no real concern for Lara – no concern for the troubles he might have been experiencing; no concern for his well-being. We were thinking about ourselves — the excitement we’d be missing; the losses we were more likely to suffer because of his absence. We were the selfish ones.

Jon Stewart of The Daily Show fame, loves baseball and was a big fan of Dwight “Doc” Gooden and Darryl Strawberry. But both had problems with alcohol and drugs which detracted from their play and their time on the field. “I feel strange being upset,” Stewart said, “that I wasn’t able to witness as much of their greatness as I should have. That’s probably not my heartache to have. That’s theirs. And if they’re at peace with it, well certainly the fanbase can live to fight another day.”

Kieron Pollard has made his name, playing for various franchises in Twenty20 leagues around the world. (Image credit: IANS)
Kieron Pollard has made his name, playing for various franchises in Twenty20 leagues around the world. (Image credit: IANS)

There is currently some anger directed towards a few senior players in the West Indies who appear to place more emphasis on playing in the various Twenty20 competitions that have popped up over the world than in representing the region. This is a somewhat understandable state of affairs since being a T20 gun-for-hire is a lucrative endeavor. We all want to see the best players playing at the highest levels. But deciding when and what format to play is the player’s decision to make – not ours.

The authorities may have eligibility rules that have to be complied with to gain selection, but it is the players who ultimately decide what is best for their himself and their family. That is always the case, whether we’re talking about players choosing the IPL over representing their country or players choosing to go the Kolpak route – like South Africans have done lately – thereby making them ineligible for national representation.

We all concur that those who get to play sport for a living are very fortunate. If only we were good enough to play the games we loved as children for good money, right? Professional athletes are rightly seen as being perched on a place of high privilege. And yet, they are men and women like the rest of us, with their own ideas of how they want to pursue their lives and careers. Like us they are beset by uncertainty and dither over decisions. That is their struggle as much as it is ours. We ought to respect that.

It is their right to plot their own path.

Do you prefer your favourite sports stories delivered straight to your inbox every weekday? We have got you covered. Subscribe to The Field’s newsletter.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Ten ways to get over your post-GoT blues

With those withdrawal symptoms kicking in, all you need is a good rebound show.

Hangovers tend to have a debilitating effect on various human faculties, but a timely cure can ease that hollow feeling generally felt in the pit of the stomach. The Game of Thrones Season 7 finale has left us with that similar empty feeling, worsened by an official statement on the 16-month-long wait to witness The Great War. That indeed is a long time away from our friends Dany, Jon, Queen C and even sweet, sweet Podrick. While nothing can quite replace the frosty thrill of Game of Thrones, here’s a list of awesome shows, several having won multiple Emmy awards, that are sure to vanquish those nasty withdrawal symptoms:

1. Billions

There is no better setting for high stakes white collar crime than the Big Apple. And featuring a suited-up Paul Giamatti going head-to-head with the rich and ruthless Damien Lewis in New York, what’s not to like? Only two seasons young, this ShowTime original series promises a wolf-of-wall-street style showcase of power, corruption and untold riches. Billions is a great high-octane drama option if you want to keep the momentum going post GoT.

Watch Now

2. Westworld

What do you get when the makers of the Dark Knight Trilogy and the studio behind Game of Thrones collaborate to remake a Michael Crichton classic? Westworld brings together two worlds: an imagined future and the old American West, with cowboys, gun slingers - the works. This sci-fi series manages to hold on to a dark secret by wrapping it with the excitement and adventure of the wild west. Once the plot is unwrapped, the secret reveals itself as a genius interpretation of human nature and what it means to be human. Regardless of what headspace you’re in, this Emmy-nominated series will absorb you in its expansive and futuristic world. If you don’t find all of the above compelling enough, you may want to watch Westworld simply because George RR Martin himself recommends it! Westworld will return for season 2 in the spring of 2018.

Watch Now

3. Big Little Lies

It’s a distinct possibility that your first impressions of this show, whether you form those from the trailer or opening sequence, will make you think this is just another sun-kissed and glossy Californian drama. Until, the dark theme of BLL descends like an eerie mist, that is. With the serious acting chops of Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman as leads, this murder mystery is one of a kind. Adapted from author Liane Moriarty’s book, this female-led show has received accolades for shattering the one-dimensional portrayal of women on TV. Despite the stellar star cast, this Emmy-nominated show wasn’t easy to make. You should watch Big Little Lies if only for Reese Witherspoon’s long struggle to get it off the ground.

Watch Now

4. The Night of

The Night Of is one of the few crime dramas featuring South Asians without resorting to tired stereotypes. It’s the kind of show that will keep you in its grip with its mysterious plotline, have you rooting for its characters and leave you devastated and furious. While the narrative revolves around a murder and the mystery that surrounds it, its undertones raises questions on racial, class and courtroom politics. If you’re a fan of True Detective or Law & Order and are looking for something serious and thoughtful, look no further than this series of critical acclaim.

Watch Now

5. American Horror Story

As the name suggests, AHS is a horror anthology for those who can stomach some gore and more. In its 6 seasons, the show has covered a wide range of horror settings like a murder house, freak shows, asylums etc. and the latest season is set to explore cults. Fans of Sarah Paulson and Jessica Lange are in for a treat, as are Lady Gaga’s fans. If you pride yourself on not being weak of the heart, give American Horror Story a try.

Watch Now

6. Empire

At its heart, Empire is a simple show about a family business. It just so happens that this family business is a bit different from the sort you are probably accustomed to, because this business entails running a record label, managing artistes and when push comes to shove, dealing with rivals in a permanent sort of manner. Empire treads some unique ground as a fairly violent show that also happens to be a musical. Lead actors Taraji P Henson and Terrence Howard certainly make it worth your while to visit this universe, but it’s the constantly evolving interpersonal relations and bevy of cameo appearances that’ll make you stay. If you’re a fan of hip hop, you’ll enjoy a peek into the world that makes it happen. Hey, even if you aren’t one, you might just grow fond of rap and hip hop.

Watch Now

7. Modern Family

When everything else fails, it’s comforting to know that the family will always be there to lift your spirits and keep you chuckling. And by the family we mean the Dunphys, Pritchetts and Tuckers, obviously. Modern Family portrays the hues of familial bonds with an honesty that most family shows would gloss over. Eight seasons in, the show’s characters like Gloria and Phil Dunphy have taken on legendary proportions in their fans’ minds as they navigate their relationships with relentless bumbling humour. If you’re tired of irritating one-liners or shows that try too hard, a Modern Family marathon is in order. This multiple-Emmy-winning sitcom is worth revisiting, especially since the brand new season 9 premiers on 28th September 2017.

Watch Now

8. The Deuce

Headlined by James Franco and Maggi Gyllenhaal, The Deuce is not just about the dazzle of the 1970s, with the hippest New York crowd dancing to disco in gloriously flamboyant outfits. What it IS about is the city’s nooks and crannies that contain its underbelly thriving on a drug epidemic. The series portrays the harsh reality of New York city in the 70s following the legalisation of the porn industry intertwined with the turbulence caused by mob violence. You’ll be hooked if you are a fan of The Wire and American Hustle, but keep in mind it’s grimmer and grittier. The Deuce offers a turbulent ride which will leave you wanting more.

Available from Sept. 10

9. Dexter

In case you’re feeling vengeful, you can always get the spite out of your system vicariously by watching Dexter, our favourite serial killer. This vigilante killer doesn’t hide behind a mask or a costume, but sneaks around like a criminal, targeting the bad guys that have slipped through the justice system. From its premier in 2006 to its series finale in 2013, the Emmy-nominated Michael C Hall, as Dexter, has kept fans in awe of the scientific precision in which he conducts his kills. For those who haven’t seen the show, the opening credits give an accurate glimpse of how captivating the next 45 minutes will be. If it’s been a while since you watched in awe as the opening credits rolled, maybe you should revisit the world’s most loved psychopath for nostalgia’s sake.

Available starting October

10. Rome

If you’re still craving an epic drama with extensive settings and a grandiose plot and sub-plots, Rome, co-produced by HBO and BBC, is where your search stops. Rome is a historical drama that takes you through an overwhelming journey of Ancient Rome’s transition from a republic to an empire. And when it comes to tastes, this series provides the similar full-bodied flavour that you’ve grown to love about Game of Thrones. There’s a lot to take away for those who grew up quoting Julius Caesar, and for those looking for a realistic depiction of the legendary gladiators. If you’re a history buff, give this Emmy-winning show a try.

Watch Now

For your next obsession, Hotstar Premium has you covered with its wide collection of the most watched shows in the world. Apart from the ones we’ve recommended, Indian viewers can now easily watch other universally loved shows such as Silicon Valley and Prison Break, and movies including all titles from the Marvel and Disney universe. And if you sign up immediately, you can get all of Hotstar’s Premium content at just INR 999 for a period of nine months. So take control of your life again post the Game of Thrones gloom and sign up for the Hotstar Premium membership here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.