Nadal, Hingis, Wu Yibing: Every champion at the US Open wrote their own script

For a tournament littered with upsets and exits, the 2017 US Open ended on Sunday night on a note of certainty: world No 1 Rafael Nadal brooked almost no challenge as he dominated his way to a 16th Grand Slam title, with a clinical 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win over Kevin Anderson in the final.
At the same time, the women’s singles saw Sloane Stephens, an unseeded, and until recently injured, player emerge as champion with a comprehensive 6-3, 6-0 win over Madison Keys.
In fact, each of the US Open champ had their own special script en route to the trophy. Here’s a look at all the 2017 champions and what they achieved when they lifted the trophy at Flushing Meadows.
Grand Slam record
Stunning strike-rate: Nadal’s victory continued the Big Four’s supremacy over men’s tennis. In the last 51 Grand Slams since 2005, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray have combined to win 46 of them.
Serial finalist: Nadal takes his tally of finals in Grand Slam events to 23. Only one person is above him and no prizes for guessing who it is.
With his US Open triumph to add to his French Open one earlier in the year, the Spaniard has now won multiple Grand Slams in the season for the fourth time. He’s also only the third man in the 30s in the Open Era to do so.
Two trophies in two days
Martina Hingis was in top form at the tournament taking home both the women’s doubles and mixed double titles and adding to her collection of trophies. She now has 25 Grand Slam titles, with her two trophies in two days in New York. She won the women’s doubles title with Taiwan’s Chan Yung-Jan and the mixed doubles with Jamie Murray of Great Britain.
From World No 957 to US Open champ
Who can forget the mayhem in the women’s singles section where every day saw a new upset. Ultimately, it was Sloane Stephens who finished as the champion, beating compatriot Madison Keys in the final. It was a dream finish for a player who ranked as low as 957th in July this year and 83rd at the beginning of the tournament.
The 24-year-old Stephens is only the second unseeded woman to win the US Open, after Kim Cljisters who was unranked when she won in 2009, after coming off a maternity break.
Historic firsts
Jean-Julien Rojer became the first Dutch man since 1975 to win the men’s doubles crown at the US Open, when he and his partner, Horia Tecau of Romania beat Spain’s famed doubles pair of Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez in the final.
His winning speech, though, drew plenty of applause and for good reason.
China’s Wu Yibing, a highly-regarded 17-year-old, stood out in the junior section, winning both the boys singles and the boys doubles title. Yibing became the first boy from his country to win a Slam and only the second Asian to win a boys singles title after Leander Paes in 1991.
Do you prefer your favourite sports stories delivered straight to your inbox every weekday? We have got you covered. Subscribe to The Field’s newsletter.
From Indian pizzas in San Francisco to bhangra competitions in Boston
A guide to the Indian heart of these American cities.
The United States of Americahas for long been more than a tourist destination for Indians. With Indians making up the second largest immigrant group in the USA, North American cities have a lot to offer to the travel weary Indian tourist. There are umpteen reasons for an Indian to visit vibrant education and cultural hubs like Boston and San Francisco. But if you don’t have a well-adjusted cousin to guide you through the well-kept Indian secrets, this guide to the Indian heart of Boston and San Francisco should suffice for when you crave your fix.
Boston
If you aren’t easily spooked, Boston is the best place to be at in October due to its proximity to Salem. You can visit the Salem Witch Village to learn about present-day wiccans and authentic witchcraft, or attend séances and Halloween parades with ghosts, ghouls and other frightening creatures giving you a true glimpse of America during Halloween. But the macabre spirit soon gives way to a dazzling array of Christmas lighting for the next two months. The famed big Christmas trees are accompanied by festive celebrations and traditions. Don’t miss The Nutcracker, the sugar-laced Christmas adventure.
While it upholds its traditions, Boston is a highly inclusive and experimental university town. It welcomes scores of Indian students every year. Its inclusiveness can be gauged from the fact that Berklee College of Music released a well-received cover of AR Rahman’s Jiya Jale. The group, called the Berklee Indian Ensemble, creates compositions inspired by Indian musical styles like the Carnatic thillana and qawwali.
Boston’s Bollywood craze is quite widespread beyond the campuses too. Apple Cinemas in Cambridge and Regal Fenway Cinemas in Fenway can be your weekly fix as they screen all the major upcoming Bollywood movies. Boston tends to be the fighting ground for South Asian Showdowns in which teams from all over the North-Eastern coast gather for Bollywood-themed dance offs. The Bhangra competitions, especially, are held with the same energy and vigour as back home and are open to locals and tourists alike. If nothing else, there are always Bollywood flash mob projects you can take part in to feel proudly desi in a foreign land.
While travellers love to experiment with food, most Indian travellers will agree that they need their spice fix in the middle of any foreign trip. In that respect, Boston has enough to satisfy cravings for Indian food. North Indian cuisine is popular and widely available, but delicious South Indian fare can also be found at Udupi Bhavan. At Punjab Palace, you can dig into a typical North Indian meal while catching a Bollywood flick on one of their TVs. Head to Barbecue International for cross-continental fusion experiments, like fire-roasted Punjabi-style wings with mint and chilli sauce.
Boston is prominent on the radar of Indian parents scouting for universities abroad and the admission season especially sees a lot of prospective students and parents looking for campus tours and visits. To plan your visit, click here.
San Francisco
San Francisco is an art lover’s delight. The admission-free Trolley Dances, performed in October, focus on engaging with the communities via site-specific choreographies that reflect the city’s cultural diversity. Literature lovers can experience a Dickensian Christmas and a Victorian holiday party at The Great Dickens Christmas Fair, a month-long gala affair starting in November.
As an Indian, you’ll be spoilt for choice in San Francisco, especially with regards to food. San Francisco’s sizeable Indian population, for example, has several aces hidden up its sleeve. Take this video by Eater, which claims that the ‘Indian’ pizza at Zante’s Restaurant is the city’s best kept secret that needs outing. Desi citizens of San Francisco are big on culinary innovation, as is evident from the popularity of the food truck Curry Up Now. With a vibrant menu featuring Itsy Bitsy Naan Bits and Bunty Burrito and more, it’s not hard to see why it is a favourite among locals. Sunnyvale, with its large concentration of Indians also has quirky food on offer. If you wish to sample Veer Zaara Pizza, Dabangg Pizza or Agneepath Pizza, head to Tasty Subs & Pizza.
There are several Indian temples in Sunnyvale, Fremont and San Jose that also act as effective community spaces for gatherings. Apart from cultural events, they even hold free-for-all feasts that you can attend. A little-known haven of peace is the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple. Their Anjaneya World Cafe serves delicious mango lassi; the beverage is a big hit among the local population.
If you’re looking for an Indian movie fix during your travels, the San Francisco International South Asian Film Festival’s theme this year is Bollywood and Beyond. Indian film enthusiasts are in for a treat with indie projects, art-house classics, documentaries and other notable films from the subcontinent being screened.
San Francisco’s autumn has been described as ‘Indian summer’ by the locals and is another good season to consider while planning a trip. The weather lends more vigour to an already vibrant cultural scene. To plan your trip, click here.
An Indian traveller is indeed spoilt for choice in Boston and San Francisco as an Indian fix is usually available just around the corner. Offering connectivity to both these cities, Lufthansa too provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its India-bound flights and flights departing from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options, making the airline More Indian than You Think. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they now offer a definitive Indian flying experience.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.