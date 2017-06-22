Premier League

Sanchez booed, United’s defence exposed: Five talking points from the Premier League weekend

Manchester City crushed 10-man Liverpool, while Manchester United lost their 100% record, and Chelsea continued their revival.

IAN KINGTON / AFP

Manchester City crushed 10-man Liverpool, while Manchester United lost their 100% record. Chelsea maintained their revival and Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez endured a difficult return to action.

Here are five things we learned from this weekend’s Premier League action:

Bloodied Ederson is Guardiola’s kind of keeper

Ederson ended Manchester City’s 5-0 thrashing of Liverpool unsteady on his feet and with a white dressing concealing a large gash on the left side of his face, but having enhanced his reputation in the eyes of manager Pep Guardiola. The 24-year-old Brazilian sustained the injury as he raced out to head clear Joel Matip’s through ball, his speed of thought and foot allowing him to beat Sadio Mane to the ball, only to then take the full force of the Liverpool forward’s foot in his face. Mane was sent off, Ederson stretchered off, but tests revealed no serious damage and Guardiola heralded his bravery. Guardiola’s playing philosophy demands a goalkeeper able to sweep up behind his defence and although it came at a cost, Ederson’s intervention to thwart Mane was a perfect example of that. After last season’s tribulations with Joe Hart and Claudio Bravo, Guardiola has found his number one.

Sanchez jeered on return

After a turbulent close-season, Alexis Sanchez was finally back in action for Arsenal on Saturday, but the Chile forward’s failed attempts to engineer a transfer to Manchester City had clearly left some scars. Sanchez has refused to sign a new contract, with his current deal expiring at the end of the season, and Gunners boss Arsene Wenger had decided to sell his prized asset on the condition he could land Monaco prodigy Thomas Lemar. But that deal fell through, prompting Wenger to call off the Sanchez sale and put his player in a difficult position. Fed up of seeing their stars leave in recent years, Arsenal fans let their frustrations show in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth as they jeered Sanchez when he came on as a second-half substitute for his first appearance this season. Tellingly, Wenger had only limited sympathy and challenged Sanchez to win over the haters with his performances.

Chelsea back in groove

Pummelled by the critics after their shock season-opening loss to Burnley, champions Chelsea have steadied the ship impressively and Saturday’s 2-1 win at Leicester maintained their momentum. Goals from Alvaro Morata and N’Golo Kante, against his former club, put Chelsea in control and they held their nerve despite a late Leicester flurry featuring Jamie Vardy’s penalty. Blues boss Antonio Conte believes his team’s hectic run of seven games in 21 days in September will go a long way to define their season. On this evidence they are up to the task.

Everton’s title ambitions exposed

Harry Kane’s double in the surprisingly easy 3-0 win for Tottenham over Everton provided reassurance for Mauricio Pochettino that his point man is as sharp as ever now that August and his traditional goal drought is over. Now Pochettino will hope his side get another monkey off their backs and begin winning at their adopted temporary ‘home’ of Wembley. For his Everton counterpart Ronald Koeman, however, things are looking gloomy despite the millions he persuaded the board to invest in the transfer market. Two successive defeats and no goals scored against Chelsea and Spurs illustrates how much he needs a striker and also painfully exposed the gap that remains between his team and those of genuine title contenders.

Defensive slips trouble United

Much will be made of Manchester United’s failure to end the winless run at Stoke since Alex Ferguson retired but the more glaring factor and one that will warm the hearts of the likes of Pep Guardiola and Antonio Conte were chinks in the centre of defence. United arrived without having conceded a goal in their three games but errors by Ivorian Eric Bailly and Phil Jones allowed Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to pounce and score on both occasions. They were the most costly errors but there were several others throughout the encounter and it was only a blinding save by David de Gea from Jese, after he had lost his marker, that prevented Stoke from taking all three points.

From Indian pizzas in San Francisco to bhangra competitions in Boston

A guide to the Indian heart of these American cities.

By Jared Erondu via Unsplash

The United States of America has for long been more than a tourist destination for Indians. With Indians making up the second largest immigrant group in the USA, North American cities have a lot to offer to the travel weary Indian tourist. There are umpteen reasons for an Indian to visit vibrant education and cultural hubs like Boston and San Francisco. But if you don’t have a well-adjusted cousin to guide you through the well-kept Indian secrets, this guide to the Indian heart of Boston and San Francisco should suffice for when you crave your fix.

Boston

If you aren’t easily spooked, Boston is the best place to be at in October due to its proximity to Salem. You can visit the Salem Witch Village to learn about present-day wiccans and authentic witchcraft, or attend séances and Halloween parades with ghosts, ghouls and other frightening creatures giving you a true glimpse of America during Halloween. But the macabre spirit soon gives way to a dazzling array of Christmas lighting for the next two months. The famed big Christmas trees are accompanied by festive celebrations and traditions. Don’t miss The Nutcracker, the sugar-laced Christmas adventure.

While it upholds its traditions, Boston is a highly inclusive and experimental university town. It welcomes scores of Indian students every year. Its inclusiveness can be gauged from the fact that Berklee College of Music released a well-received cover of AR Rahman’s Jiya Jale. The group, called the Berklee Indian Ensemble, creates compositions inspired by Indian musical styles like the Carnatic thillana and qawwali.

Boston’s Bollywood craze is quite widespread beyond the campuses too. Apple Cinemas in Cambridge and Regal Fenway Cinemas in Fenway can be your weekly fix as they screen all the major upcoming Bollywood movies. Boston tends to be the fighting ground for South Asian Showdowns in which teams from all over the North-Eastern coast gather for Bollywood-themed dance offs. The Bhangra competitions, especially, are held with the same energy and vigour as back home and are open to locals and tourists alike. If nothing else, there are always Bollywood flash mob projects you can take part in to feel proudly desi in a foreign land.

While travellers love to experiment with food, most Indian travellers will agree that they need their spice fix in the middle of any foreign trip. In that respect, Boston has enough to satisfy cravings for Indian food. North Indian cuisine is popular and widely available, but delicious South Indian fare can also be found at Udupi Bhavan. At Punjab Palace, you can dig into a typical North Indian meal while catching a Bollywood flick on one of their TVs. Head to Barbecue International for cross-continental fusion experiments, like fire-roasted Punjabi-style wings with mint and chilli sauce.

Boston is prominent on the radar of Indian parents scouting for universities abroad and the admission season especially sees a lot of prospective students and parents looking for campus tours and visits. To plan your visit, click here.

San Francisco

San Francisco is an art lover’s delight. The admission-free Trolley Dances, performed in October, focus on engaging with the communities via site-specific choreographies that reflect the city’s cultural diversity. Literature lovers can experience a Dickensian Christmas and a Victorian holiday party at The Great Dickens Christmas Fair, a month-long gala affair starting in November.

As an Indian, you’ll be spoilt for choice in San Francisco, especially with regards to food. San Francisco’s sizeable Indian population, for example, has several aces hidden up its sleeve. Take this video by Eater, which claims that the ‘Indian’ pizza at Zante’s Restaurant is the city’s best kept secret that needs outing. Desi citizens of San Francisco are big on culinary innovation, as is evident from the popularity of the food truck Curry Up Now. With a vibrant menu featuring Itsy Bitsy Naan Bits and Bunty Burrito and more, it’s not hard to see why it is a favourite among locals. Sunnyvale, with its large concentration of Indians also has quirky food on offer. If you wish to sample Veer Zaara Pizza, Dabangg Pizza or Agneepath Pizza, head to Tasty Subs & Pizza.

There are several Indian temples in Sunnyvale, Fremont and San Jose that also act as effective community spaces for gatherings. Apart from cultural events, they even hold free-for-all feasts that you can attend. A little-known haven of peace is the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple. Their Anjaneya World Cafe serves delicious mango lassi; the beverage is a big hit among the local population.

If you’re looking for an Indian movie fix during your travels, the San Francisco International South Asian Film Festival’s theme this year is Bollywood and Beyond. Indian film enthusiasts are in for a treat with indie projects, art-house classics, documentaries and other notable films from the subcontinent being screened.

San Francisco’s autumn has been described as ‘Indian summer’ by the locals and is another good season to consider while planning a trip. The weather lends more vigour to an already vibrant cultural scene. To plan your trip, click here.

An Indian traveller is indeed spoilt for choice in Boston and San Francisco as an Indian fix is usually available just around the corner. Offering connectivity to both these cities, Lufthansa too provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its India-bound flights and flights departing from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options, making the airline More Indian than You Think. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they now offer a definitive Indian flying experience.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.