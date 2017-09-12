Badminton

Big money, fewer matches for stars: Here’s why revamp of badminton Nationals may not work

The Badminton Association of India would be conveying to the majority of players that few among them are more equal than others.

by 
Twitter/Saina Nehwal

The Badminton Association of India announced on Monday that it will be raising the total prize purse for the senior national championship to almost Rs 1 crore to make it lucrative enough for the top players to participate.

The proposed amount is higher than the mandatory $1,20,000 (Rs 77 lakh) prize purse for the Badminton World Federation’s Grand Prix Gold events. Hence, in purely financial terms, it is a very attractive proposition for Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, K Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth and others.

The Field has learnt that almost all top players have confirmed their participation for the upcoming national championships to be held in Nagpur in November. However, the format of the tournament will be changed to ensure that the top stars don’t need to play more than three days.

The tournament is normally played over five days with the eventual champion expected to win at least six matches during that period.

“We are working on the new format,” said a source involved in the development. “Maybe the top players will get direct entry into the quarters or pre-quarters. The top players don’t really look forward to the Nationals like in the past and we need to do something to keep them interested.”

No motivation to play

There is no doubt that the top players are not very keen to play the Nationals simply because the performance in the championship hardly affects the selection process for most Indian teams. The entries to international tournaments are directly linked to players’ world ranking points.

“After you have won the national title once, what is the point of trying to just win it again and again when you can concentrate on bigger goals,” was how one top player put it a few years ago in an informal discussion.

Saina Nehwal was the first to start this trend and hasn’t played the Nationals since winning her second crown in 2007. Many others have taken that route since then. This has meant that there are not many takers for hosting the Senior Nationals as the organisers have to foot the lodging and boarding bill of the players and find it difficult to raise funds for the same in the absence of top players.

In the last few years, BAI office bearers have been deliberating on how to bring back the glory of national championships but with little success. There were plans to make it mandatory for all players to play the India Super Series and Grand Prix Gold and the Nationals. A circular was also issued to this effect only to be withdrawn soon after as the players hardly bothered to oblige.

The most famous snub to this policy came from Nehwal when she turned up to play the Syed Modi International in Lucknow in 2012 under pressure from the then President Dr Akhilesh Das Gupta but conceded her first-round encounter to Russia’s Ksenia Polikarpova at match point, citing a knee injury and returned to Hyderabad.

Current president Himanta Biswa Sarma doesn’t want to go down the route of forcing the players and had a chat with them to understand their reservations over playing the Nationals. While points like better courts, lesser travel time are valid, giving them a direct entry to the business end of the tournament isn’t really the right way forward.

The way forward

Normally, entry into to any tournament of stature is restricted according to pre-defined criteria but everyone participating has to compete from the first round unless they are given a bye on the basis of number of competitors or withdrawal of an opponent.

This could actually lead to a lot of problems because deciding uniform criteria for such direct entries would be difficult across the five events. In simple words, the association will be conveying to the majority of players that few among them are more equal than others.

Instead, the BAI could look at the system followed by the All India Chess Federation in which they hold a qualifying tournament (National B) from which a certain number of players join the top-rated players and the title holder for the main championship.

Some BAI officials feel that having raised the cash prize and accepted the players’ demand like holding the Nationals in better venues and scheduling them at a better time, it should be mandatory for all of them to participate in the Nationals and selection into the core group. Thereby, government funding should be linked to the performance at the championship.

It is the same in top badminton playing nations like China, Malaysia and Indonesia, where the national camp players have to play the domestic tournaments, while those outside the framework have to spend their own money to compete in international meets as professional players.

The likes of five-time world champion Lin Dan also featured in the Chinese National Games a week after the World Championships. However, the BAI isn’t willing to go down that route for now and would try to make things comfortable and lucrative enough for the players to participate in the Nationals.

The shuttle is in the players’ court now.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

From Indian pizzas in San Francisco to bhangra competitions in Boston

A guide to the Indian heart of these American cities.

By Jared Erondu via Unsplash

The United States of America has for long been more than a tourist destination for Indians. With Indians making up the second largest immigrant group in the USA, North American cities have a lot to offer to the travel weary Indian tourist. There are umpteen reasons for an Indian to visit vibrant education and cultural hubs like Boston and San Francisco. But if you don’t have a well-adjusted cousin to guide you through the well-kept Indian secrets, this guide to the Indian heart of Boston and San Francisco should suffice for when you crave your fix.

Boston

If you aren’t easily spooked, Boston is the best place to be at in October due to its proximity to Salem. You can visit the Salem Witch Village to learn about present-day wiccans and authentic witchcraft, or attend séances and Halloween parades with ghosts, ghouls and other frightening creatures giving you a true glimpse of America during Halloween. But the macabre spirit soon gives way to a dazzling array of Christmas lighting for the next two months. The famed big Christmas trees are accompanied by festive celebrations and traditions. Don’t miss The Nutcracker, the sugar-laced Christmas adventure.

While it upholds its traditions, Boston is a highly inclusive and experimental university town. It welcomes scores of Indian students every year. Its inclusiveness can be gauged from the fact that Berklee College of Music released a well-received cover of AR Rahman’s Jiya Jale. The group, called the Berklee Indian Ensemble, creates compositions inspired by Indian musical styles like the Carnatic thillana and qawwali.

Boston’s Bollywood craze is quite widespread beyond the campuses too. Apple Cinemas in Cambridge and Regal Fenway Cinemas in Fenway can be your weekly fix as they screen all the major upcoming Bollywood movies. Boston tends to be the fighting ground for South Asian Showdowns in which teams from all over the North-Eastern coast gather for Bollywood-themed dance offs. The Bhangra competitions, especially, are held with the same energy and vigour as back home and are open to locals and tourists alike. If nothing else, there are always Bollywood flash mob projects you can take part in to feel proudly desi in a foreign land.

While travellers love to experiment with food, most Indian travellers will agree that they need their spice fix in the middle of any foreign trip. In that respect, Boston has enough to satisfy cravings for Indian food. North Indian cuisine is popular and widely available, but delicious South Indian fare can also be found at Udupi Bhavan. At Punjab Palace, you can dig into a typical North Indian meal while catching a Bollywood flick on one of their TVs. Head to Barbecue International for cross-continental fusion experiments, like fire-roasted Punjabi-style wings with mint and chilli sauce.

Boston is prominent on the radar of Indian parents scouting for universities abroad and the admission season especially sees a lot of prospective students and parents looking for campus tours and visits. To plan your visit, click here.

San Francisco

San Francisco is an art lover’s delight. The admission-free Trolley Dances, performed in October, focus on engaging with the communities via site-specific choreographies that reflect the city’s cultural diversity. Literature lovers can experience a Dickensian Christmas and a Victorian holiday party at The Great Dickens Christmas Fair, a month-long gala affair starting in November.

As an Indian, you’ll be spoilt for choice in San Francisco, especially with regards to food. San Francisco’s sizeable Indian population, for example, has several aces hidden up its sleeve. Take this video by Eater, which claims that the ‘Indian’ pizza at Zante’s Restaurant is the city’s best kept secret that needs outing. Desi citizens of San Francisco are big on culinary innovation, as is evident from the popularity of the food truck Curry Up Now. With a vibrant menu featuring Itsy Bitsy Naan Bits and Bunty Burrito and more, it’s not hard to see why it is a favourite among locals. Sunnyvale, with its large concentration of Indians also has quirky food on offer. If you wish to sample Veer Zaara Pizza, Dabangg Pizza or Agneepath Pizza, head to Tasty Subs & Pizza.

There are several Indian temples in Sunnyvale, Fremont and San Jose that also act as effective community spaces for gatherings. Apart from cultural events, they even hold free-for-all feasts that you can attend. A little-known haven of peace is the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple. Their Anjaneya World Cafe serves delicious mango lassi; the beverage is a big hit among the local population.

If you’re looking for an Indian movie fix during your travels, the San Francisco International South Asian Film Festival’s theme this year is Bollywood and Beyond. Indian film enthusiasts are in for a treat with indie projects, art-house classics, documentaries and other notable films from the subcontinent being screened.

San Francisco’s autumn has been described as ‘Indian summer’ by the locals and is another good season to consider while planning a trip. The weather lends more vigour to an already vibrant cultural scene. To plan your trip, click here.

An Indian traveller is indeed spoilt for choice in Boston and San Francisco as an Indian fix is usually available just around the corner. Offering connectivity to both these cities, Lufthansa too provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its India-bound flights and flights departing from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options, making the airline More Indian than You Think. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they now offer a definitive Indian flying experience.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.