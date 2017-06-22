Neymar, Mbappe score as PSG rout Celtic 5-0, Bayern Munich stroll to 3-0 win over 10-man Anderlecht

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani all scored as Paris Saint-Germain began their Champions League campaign with a 5-0 thrashing of Celtic in Glasgow on Tuesday.

Brazilian Neymar continued to pay back his €222 million world record transfer fee with his fifth goal in five games to put PSG in front before he set up Mbappe to make it 2-0.

Edinson Cavani then converted from the penalty spot five minutes before the break and things got worse for Celtic in the second half.

Mikael Lustig’s 83rd-minute own goal and Cavani’s angled header two minutes later heaped more misery on the Scottish champions, who could yet find themselves in trouble with UEFA after a fan managed to make his way onto the pitch to aim a kick at Mbappe during the first half.

“The most difficult thing here is to cope with the rhythm and intensity they play with and, of course, with the support they have,” PSG coach Unai Emery said.

“I think my team showed a lot of character. It was a real team effort and they showed a real controlled approach to the match, which I am really pleased with.” The emphatic win propels PSG to the top of Group B on goal difference from Bayern Munich, who beat Anderlecht 3-0 and who the French side host in a fortnight.

The nature of the victory was also a real statement of intent from this summer’s big spenders who are determined to make a bigger impression than ever before on Europe’s elite club competition.

Munich’s stroll

Thiago Alcantara’s second-half strike helped an underwhelming Bayern Munich see off 10-man Anderlecht 3-0 in their opening Champions League group match on Tuesday.

After Robert Lewandowski converted an early penalty, Thiago turned the tie decisively Bayern’s way before Joshua Kimmich grabbed a late third at a sold-out Allianz Arena.

However, despite playing nearly 80 minutes with the numerical advantage following Sven Kums’s early dismissal, this was not a convincing display by Bayern against a limited Anderlecht side. Arjen Robben agreed that Bayern should have been more clinical.

“There was no tempo to our game - we needed to show a bit more desire,” said the Dutch winger.

“The crowd deserved more, we have to give more. We should have finished them when they had a man sent off.”

The Bavarians need an improved performance at big-spending Paris Saint-Germain, who routed Celtic 5-0 in Glasgow, in a fortnight.

Alisson frustrates Atletico Madrid

A virtuoso display by Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker helped Roma hold Atletico Madrid to a 0-0 draw on Tuesday in their Champions League group-stage opener.

An open but tightly fought battle in the Stadio Olimpico confirmed Group C will be a three-way battle for qualification after Chelsea punished Azerbaijani newcomers Qarabag 6-0.

Numerous saves by Alisson, notably in the second half when Atletico were pushing hard, frustrated Diego Simeone’s side as the Argentine coach returned to a stadium he knew well as a Lazio player.

Alisson proved decisive in defying Luciano Vietto, Saul Niguez early in the second half and two Angel Correa searing efforts on 64 and 83 minutes and another Saul header in time added on.

Saul’s first chance was at the start of the game, but his powerful shot grazed the post with Gregoire Defrel and Antoine Griezmann also shooting wide.

The Italian team reacted and Slovenian Jan Oblak stopped a powerful shot by Belgian Radja Nainggolan from the edge of the area after 30 minutes. That move gave rise to Atletico’s best chance of the first half – a Vietto centre that Koke failed to finish off.

It has been a frustrating start to the season for Atletico – runners-up in 2014 and 2016 to Real Madrid – after also being held to two draws in three La Liga games.

