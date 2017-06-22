Indian Football

Bengaluru FC overcome obstacles on and off the pitch in Korea to inch closer to AFC Cup glory

The team’s clean sheet in North Korea was their second consecutive, as Gurpreet Singh saved a penalty.

by 
JSW Media

Bengaluru FC came away from Pyongyang with a clean sheet and progress to the next round of the Inter-Zonal final of the AFC Cup 2017.

The Blues reached the penultimate round of the Asia’s second-tier competition for elite clubs for a second consecutive year after having lost the final to Iraq’s Air-Force Club last season.

Last year, they beat the 2015 AFC Champions Johor Baru of Malaysia in a high-voltage semifinal clash and will be hoping to do the same against Istiklol FC of Tajikistan, who beat Ceres Negros of Philippines 5-1 on aggregate to progress to the semis.

Play

“They are a very, very good team. They (are from Central Asia) play like a team from the Middle-East. It’s going to be tough,” said Mandar Tamhane, Chief Technical Officer of Bengaluru FC.

The Crowns from Tajikistan have finished top of their league five times in the last five years and have won the domestic cup an equal number of times. Incidentally, Istiklol lost to Johor in the 2015 AFC Cup final, with the team from Malaysia winning by a single goal.

Artem Baranovskiy was shown a straight red in the second half of their Inter-Zonal final cup semifinal and will miss the first leg against BFC. The Blues will have the advantage of playing the second leg at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Tamhane mentions they ideally want to get an away goal in Dushanbe. This will also be a match-up of two solid defensive units. BFC’s new-look defence has kept back-to-back clean sheets – the latest, a commendable one in North Korea. While they have conceded six goals in eight AFC Cup matches this season, Istiklol have let in one fewer in the same number of matches.

“It is heartening to see this. We assembled this team at short notice and its commendable that they performed the way they did in difficult circumstances,” said Tamnhane.

The Blues conceded a penalty when Rahul Bheke brought down An Il-Bom in the box, but Gurpreet Singh Sandhu dived to his right denying midfielder Ri Hyong Jin’s effort from 12 yards.

Won Song hit the crossbar for the home team as the team’s new custodian and the defence held firm.

Bengaluru started with an unchanged line-up from the first leg as Subhashish Bose, Malsawmzuala and Daniel Lalhlimpuia came on for Nishu Kumar, Lenny Rodrigues and Antonio Dovale.

BFC’s CTO says contact with the team was minimal as they kept in touch via the landlines at the team hotel, amid internet blackout.

“We were supposed to travel on the 8th but Foundation Day in North Korea meant that we had to postpone our plans and landed just 48 hours before the game. It’s not easy, playing in jet-lagged conditions. With 15 bags of kits and equipment going missing and arriving just a day before the game, the players had to train in makeshift gear on the eve of the clash. Visa issues were also present as we couldn’t process it while the national team players were away playing Macau. Finally, the AFC officials intervened and we got it done on time,” Tamhane spoke of the challenges that Bengaluru FC faced.

Mandar says there are a lot of positives to be taken away from this game. “When you go out there, all these issues take a backseat. When the team goes and actually experiences this, mentally they have to be very strong. This is also a victory for the staff nowhere in the forefront,” he hailed BFC’s operational staff.

With their North Korean sojourn over, Tamhane said there were ‘no more excuses’. “We were very happy with the draft and the performances have just fortified our belief. They are playing the way the coach wants them to play. This is the reason we played in Spain against European teams, we wanted tougher opposition and tougher games.”

With the away leg first up on September 27th, the West Zonal final will decide the other finalist a day prior, with Syria’s Al-Wahda leading last season’s champions Air Force Club of Iraq by two goals to one.

Bengaluru. Al-Wahda. Air Force. Istiklol. They’ve all played in the final before but Air Force is the only one to have won the competition. The other three will be looking for a second shot at the cherry.

Do you prefer your favourite sports stories delivered straight to your inbox every weekday? We have got you covered. Subscribe to The Field’s newsletter.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

From Indian pizzas in San Francisco to bhangra competitions in Boston

A guide to the Indian heart of these American cities.

By Jared Erondu via Unsplash

The United States of America has for long been more than a tourist destination for Indians. With Indians making up the second largest immigrant group in the USA, North American cities have a lot to offer to the travel weary Indian tourist. There are umpteen reasons for an Indian to visit vibrant education and cultural hubs like Boston and San Francisco. But if you don’t have a well-adjusted cousin to guide you through the well-kept Indian secrets, this guide to the Indian heart of Boston and San Francisco should suffice for when you crave your fix.

Boston

If you aren’t easily spooked, Boston is the best place to be at in October due to its proximity to Salem. You can visit the Salem Witch Village to learn about present-day wiccans and authentic witchcraft, or attend séances and Halloween parades with ghosts, ghouls and other frightening creatures giving you a true glimpse of America during Halloween. But the macabre spirit soon gives way to a dazzling array of Christmas lighting for the next two months. The famed big Christmas trees are accompanied by festive celebrations and traditions. Don’t miss The Nutcracker, the sugar-laced Christmas adventure.

While it upholds its traditions, Boston is a highly inclusive and experimental university town. It welcomes scores of Indian students every year. Its inclusiveness can be gauged from the fact that Berklee College of Music released a well-received cover of AR Rahman’s Jiya Jale. The group, called the Berklee Indian Ensemble, creates compositions inspired by Indian musical styles like the Carnatic thillana and qawwali.

Boston’s Bollywood craze is quite widespread beyond the campuses too. Apple Cinemas in Cambridge and Regal Fenway Cinemas in Fenway can be your weekly fix as they screen all the major upcoming Bollywood movies. Boston tends to be the fighting ground for South Asian Showdowns in which teams from all over the North-Eastern coast gather for Bollywood-themed dance offs. The Bhangra competitions, especially, are held with the same energy and vigour as back home and are open to locals and tourists alike. If nothing else, there are always Bollywood flash mob projects you can take part in to feel proudly desi in a foreign land.

While travellers love to experiment with food, most Indian travellers will agree that they need their spice fix in the middle of any foreign trip. In that respect, Boston has enough to satisfy cravings for Indian food. North Indian cuisine is popular and widely available, but delicious South Indian fare can also be found at Udupi Bhavan. At Punjab Palace, you can dig into a typical North Indian meal while catching a Bollywood flick on one of their TVs. Head to Barbecue International for cross-continental fusion experiments, like fire-roasted Punjabi-style wings with mint and chilli sauce.

Boston is prominent on the radar of Indian parents scouting for universities abroad and the admission season especially sees a lot of prospective students and parents looking for campus tours and visits. To plan your visit, click here.

San Francisco

San Francisco is an art lover’s delight. The admission-free Trolley Dances, performed in October, focus on engaging with the communities via site-specific choreographies that reflect the city’s cultural diversity. Literature lovers can experience a Dickensian Christmas and a Victorian holiday party at The Great Dickens Christmas Fair, a month-long gala affair starting in November.

As an Indian, you’ll be spoilt for choice in San Francisco, especially with regards to food. San Francisco’s sizeable Indian population, for example, has several aces hidden up its sleeve. Take this video by Eater, which claims that the ‘Indian’ pizza at Zante’s Restaurant is the city’s best kept secret that needs outing. Desi citizens of San Francisco are big on culinary innovation, as is evident from the popularity of the food truck Curry Up Now. With a vibrant menu featuring Itsy Bitsy Naan Bits and Bunty Burrito and more, it’s not hard to see why it is a favourite among locals. Sunnyvale, with its large concentration of Indians also has quirky food on offer. If you wish to sample Veer Zaara Pizza, Dabangg Pizza or Agneepath Pizza, head to Tasty Subs & Pizza.

There are several Indian temples in Sunnyvale, Fremont and San Jose that also act as effective community spaces for gatherings. Apart from cultural events, they even hold free-for-all feasts that you can attend. A little-known haven of peace is the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple. Their Anjaneya World Cafe serves delicious mango lassi; the beverage is a big hit among the local population.

If you’re looking for an Indian movie fix during your travels, the San Francisco International South Asian Film Festival’s theme this year is Bollywood and Beyond. Indian film enthusiasts are in for a treat with indie projects, art-house classics, documentaries and other notable films from the subcontinent being screened.

San Francisco’s autumn has been described as ‘Indian summer’ by the locals and is another good season to consider while planning a trip. The weather lends more vigour to an already vibrant cultural scene. To plan your trip, click here.

An Indian traveller is indeed spoilt for choice in Boston and San Francisco as an Indian fix is usually available just around the corner. Offering connectivity to both these cities, Lufthansa too provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its India-bound flights and flights departing from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options, making the airline More Indian than You Think. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they now offer a definitive Indian flying experience.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.