‘Australians pride themselves on their fielding’: Travis Head on his side’s success mantra

Australia batsman Travis Head, on Thursday, said his team has some exceptional fielders, who can turn the match in pressure situations during the five-match One-day International series against India, PTI reported.

“Fielding could win or lose you a game. I guess, the Australians pride themselves on their fielding and we have worked hard on that skill,” Head told reporters after a practice session at MA Chidambaram Stadium at Chennai. “Make sure we go in and do that in pressure situations. We have some extremely good fielders, yes. We have seen guys who can win games with their fielding,” he said.

Head said he was happy to get a chance to bat up the order and was looking forward to doing so in the ODI series, starting in Chennai on September 17. The 26-year-old scored an attractive 65 in the practice game against Board President’s XI, “I am excited about the prospect. Hopefully I’ll get the chance to go up the order again and bat at No 4,” the left-hander said.

“Since I have come into the side, I feel confident. It was nice to get some time in the middle the other day.” Talking about his side’s batting line-up, Head said, “We have got David [Warner] and Steve [Smith], who are in great touch and also [Matthew] Wade. [Marcus] Stoinis batted really well the other day and James Faulkner has done that before.

“We don’t rely on one person. Most of the batters came in and got a hit out there and bowlers did the same thing in the practice game.”

When asked how crucial it would be upping the ante in the middle-order along with Glenn Maxwell, Head said, “Yeah, once it is set up by the opening batters, hopefully me and Glenn can do that at the back-end of the innings.

We complement each other in the side. We can both play in the same side. I have been working hard on my bowling. We both bowl different styles. We are confident of each other’s styles.”

Virat adapts very quickly

Head also heaped praise on India captain Virat Kohli, his teammate at Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, “He [Virat] has a very good work ethic, I think. I think he is very good on match day.

He just plays the conditions very well and adapts very quickly. I think it comes with some experience,” the Australian all-rounder said.

Reflecting on the past 12 months, which has seen him cement his place in limited-overs cricket, Head said: “Yeah, it is nice. I haven’t thought about it too much. It [a year] has gone by pretty quickly. It has gone really well. I feel very welcome in this side. They let you express yourself as much as possible. That’s what I feel most comfortable.

Finch aggravates calf injury ahead of first ODI

Big-hitting Australia opener Aaron Finch on Thursday aggravated his right calf injury during a practice session and is facing a race against time to be fit for the first ODI against India on September 17.

Finch got injured during practice at the M A Chidambaram Stadium and pulled out of the rest of the session, cricket.com.au reported.

In the event of Finch being ruled out of the first game, Australia may turn to Travis Head or Hilton Cartwright, the report said.

The Victorian had been rested from Australia’s warm-up match on Tuesday due to the injury, which he suffered while playing for Surrey in England six weeks ago.