Premier League

Aguero’s hat-trick masterminds Manchester City’s 6-0 rout of Watford, Liverpool held to draw

Burnley continued to be formidable on the road while Pep Guardiola’s side jumped to the top of the table.

Manchester City

Manchester City stormed to the top of the Premier League as Sergio Aguero’s hat-trick inspired a 6-0 demolition of Watford, while Philippe Coutinho’s return couldn’t lift Liverpool in a 1-1 draw against Burnley on Saturday.

With previous leaders Manchester United not in action until Sunday’s clash with Everton, City had a chance to move three points clear of their title rivals.

Aguero ensured they did just that as the Argentine forward maintained his mastery of Watford at Vicarage Road. Pep Guardiola’s side took the lead in the 27th minute when Aguero headed in from Kevin de Bruyne’s free-kick for his seventh goal in five games against the Hornets.

Aguero wasn’t finished inflicting pain on Marco Silva’s men and he struck again four minutes later, tapping in after Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes couldn’t hold David Silva’s cross-shot.

Having notched his fifth goal of the season, Aguero turned provider in the 38th minute, slipping in Gabriel Jesus for a nonchalant finish.

It was City’s 12th goal of a memorable week that also included a 5-0 thrashing of Liverpool and a 4-0 win at Feyenoord. Nicolas Otamendi added to that tally when he headed in the fourth from Silva’s cross in the 63rd minute before Aguero completed his 10th City treble with nine minutes left.

There was still time for Raheem Sterling to win and convert an 89th-minute penalty to cap City’s swaggering display.

“It was so good. Especially after an away game in the Champions League. The way we played as a team, we are so happy,” Guardiola said.

“I was lucky to manage Barcelona with many outstanding performances but this week has been a lot of goals. We have found our game.” At Anfield, with Sadio Mane suspended, Coutinho made his first Liverpool start since his failed attempt to force a move to Barcelona.

Brazil forward Coutinho missed the first five games of the season with a back injury before coming on in Wednesday’s 2-2 Champions League draw against Sevilla.

But despite his return, Jurgen Klopp’s team were rocked when Scott Arfield put Burnley in front in the 27th minute.

Liverpool drew level three minutes later through Mohamed Salah’s cool finish from Emre Can’s pass, but the Reds couldn’t find a winner with Coutinho substituted in the closing stages. “I’m not happy, I’m angry with the result but pleased with the performance,” Klopp said.

“It’s our fault. We were dominant but only scored one goal.”

Historic low for Palace

Roy Hodgson was unable to stop Crystal Palace hitting a historic low as Steven Davis sealed Southampton’s 1-0 win at Selhurst Park.

Former England boss Hodgson was taking charge of Palace for the first time following his appointment on Tuesday as successor to the sacked Frank de Boer.

But Hodgson couldn’t inspire an immediate upturn in Palace’s fortunes, with Davis’s goal condemning the Eagles to a piece of unwanted history.

Palace sit bottom of the table after becoming the first English top-tier team to lose their opening five fixtures without scoring a single goal. Jamie Vardy rescued Leicester City as his penalty secured a 1-1 draw at Huddersfield Town.

Laurent Depoitre, on his full Premier League debut, put Huddersfield ahead in the 47th minute, only for England striker Vardy to equalise with a spot-kick three minutes later following Chris Lowe’s foul on Andy King.

Jamaal Lascelles was Newcastle United’s hero again as he clinched a 2-1 win over Stoke City at St James’ Park. Rafael Benitez’s side took the lead when Christian Atsu volleyed home for his first Premier League goal in the 19th minute.

Xherdan Shaqiri equalised for Stoke with an impressive strike, curling home after a penetrating run in the 57th minute.

But Newcastle captain Lascelles, who also bagged the winner at Swansea City last weekend, earned the hosts’ third successive victory with a header from Matt Ritchie’s 68th minute corner.

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Gareth Barry equalled the Premier League appearance record in a 0-0 draw against West Ham at the Hawthorns. Barry, 36, is now level with Ryan Giggs’ mark of 632 games, having made his top-flight debut in 1998.

From Indian pizzas in San Francisco to bhangra competitions in Boston

A guide to the Indian heart of these American cities.

The United States of America has for long been more than a tourist destination for Indians. With Indians making up the second largest immigrant group in the USA, North American cities have a lot to offer to the travel weary Indian tourist. There are umpteen reasons for an Indian to visit vibrant education and cultural hubs like Boston and San Francisco. But if you don’t have a well-adjusted cousin to guide you through the well-kept Indian secrets, this guide to the Indian heart of Boston and San Francisco should suffice for when you crave your fix.

Boston

If you aren’t easily spooked, Boston is the best place to be at in October due to its proximity to Salem. You can visit the Salem Witch Village to learn about present-day wiccans and authentic witchcraft, or attend séances and Halloween parades with ghosts, ghouls and other frightening creatures giving you a true glimpse of America during Halloween. But the macabre spirit soon gives way to a dazzling array of Christmas lighting for the next two months. The famed big Christmas trees are accompanied by festive celebrations and traditions. Don’t miss The Nutcracker, the sugar-laced Christmas adventure.

While it upholds its traditions, Boston is a highly inclusive and experimental university town. It welcomes scores of Indian students every year. Its inclusiveness can be gauged from the fact that Berklee College of Music released a well-received cover of AR Rahman’s Jiya Jale. The group, called the Berklee Indian Ensemble, creates compositions inspired by Indian musical styles like the Carnatic thillana and qawwali.

Boston’s Bollywood craze is quite widespread beyond the campuses too. Apple Cinemas in Cambridge and Regal Fenway Cinemas in Fenway can be your weekly fix as they screen all the major upcoming Bollywood movies. Boston tends to be the fighting ground for South Asian Showdowns in which teams from all over the North-Eastern coast gather for Bollywood-themed dance offs. The Bhangra competitions, especially, are held with the same energy and vigour as back home and are open to locals and tourists alike. If nothing else, there are always Bollywood flash mob projects you can take part in to feel proudly desi in a foreign land.

While travellers love to experiment with food, most Indian travellers will agree that they need their spice fix in the middle of any foreign trip. In that respect, Boston has enough to satisfy cravings for Indian food. North Indian cuisine is popular and widely available, but delicious South Indian fare can also be found at Udupi Bhavan. At Punjab Palace, you can dig into a typical North Indian meal while catching a Bollywood flick on one of their TVs. Head to Barbecue International for cross-continental fusion experiments, like fire-roasted Punjabi-style wings with mint and chilli sauce.

Boston is prominent on the radar of Indian parents scouting for universities abroad and the admission season especially sees a lot of prospective students and parents looking for campus tours and visits. To plan your visit, click here.

San Francisco

San Francisco is an art lover’s delight. The admission-free Trolley Dances, performed in October, focus on engaging with the communities via site-specific choreographies that reflect the city’s cultural diversity. Literature lovers can experience a Dickensian Christmas and a Victorian holiday party at The Great Dickens Christmas Fair, a month-long gala affair starting in November.

As an Indian, you’ll be spoilt for choice in San Francisco, especially with regards to food. San Francisco’s sizeable Indian population, for example, has several aces hidden up its sleeve. Take this video by Eater, which claims that the ‘Indian’ pizza at Zante’s Restaurant is the city’s best kept secret that needs outing. Desi citizens of San Francisco are big on culinary innovation, as is evident from the popularity of the food truck Curry Up Now. With a vibrant menu featuring Itsy Bitsy Naan Bits and Bunty Burrito and more, it’s not hard to see why it is a favourite among locals. Sunnyvale, with its large concentration of Indians also has quirky food on offer. If you wish to sample Veer Zaara Pizza, Dabangg Pizza or Agneepath Pizza, head to Tasty Subs & Pizza.

There are several Indian temples in Sunnyvale, Fremont and San Jose that also act as effective community spaces for gatherings. Apart from cultural events, they even hold free-for-all feasts that you can attend. A little-known haven of peace is the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple. Their Anjaneya World Cafe serves delicious mango lassi; the beverage is a big hit among the local population.

If you’re looking for an Indian movie fix during your travels, the San Francisco International South Asian Film Festival’s theme this year is Bollywood and Beyond. Indian film enthusiasts are in for a treat with indie projects, art-house classics, documentaries and other notable films from the subcontinent being screened.

San Francisco’s autumn has been described as ‘Indian summer’ by the locals and is another good season to consider while planning a trip. The weather lends more vigour to an already vibrant cultural scene. To plan your trip, click here.

An Indian traveller is indeed spoilt for choice in Boston and San Francisco as an Indian fix is usually available just around the corner. Offering connectivity to both these cities, Lufthansa too provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its India-bound flights and flights departing from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options, making the airline More Indian than You Think. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they now offer a definitive Indian flying experience.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.