India v Australia, 1st ODI Live: Rain delays Australia’s chase after India recover to post 281/7

Hardik Pandya’s audacious 66-ball 83 and another typical finisher’s knock from MS Dhoni took India out of the depths of first 11/3 and then 87/5 to put up a above-par 281/7 in the first One-Day International against Australia in Chennai on Sunday.

India’s top order was blown away by Australia’s pacers, especially Nathan Coulter-Nile and though Rohit Sharma and Kedar Jadhav tried to make a recovery, it was Pandya and Dhoni who played two brilliant knocks to keep India in the hunt. Pandya hit three sixes off Zampa and set India on their way while Dhoni started hitting out after Pandya’s wicket.

Steve Smith has a tough chase on his hands on a difficult pitch.

Live:

7.30 pm: On and off and on and on. It was supposed to start at 7.25 pm, umpires came out, we almost started...then it started drizzling and the groundsmen came half-way with the covers. Now we don’t know, if we’ll play or not. Just that kind of day.

Rain is being spoilsport everywhere.

Drama at #SingaporeGP #Vettel :(

Delay in 2nd innings at Chepauk.#INDvAUS — Sakshi Gupta (@sakshi2929) September 17, 2017

6.52 pm: The covers come on again which means the calculations go for a toss. We’ll keep you updated. Hopefully, we will have a match.

Rain continues and covers are back on. 7 pm restart not happening #INDvAUS — Hari Sadanandan (@iconstarharry) September 17, 2017

Covers coming back on. Why you do this, rain?#INDvAUS — Vignesh (@MadridistaSays) September 17, 2017

6.40 pm: We have an update, kind of. Play to resume at 7.00 pm flashed the official broadcaster. It will be a 43-over match. No update yet on the runs Australia will have to score.

UPDATE: Play scheduled to start at 7 PM IST #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/DR9JUK3Bgp — BCCI (@BCCI) September 17, 2017

6.25 pm: Considering these tweets, the rain hasn’t abated. We will definitely lose overs now.

It doesn't normally rain in chennai .. but when it does, it's during a chepauk game #INDvAUS — Narasimhan (Narsi) (@nnarasiman) September 17, 2017

#INDvAUS I am hating rains for obvious reasons!Dear Rain God,wrong timing! — ramya (@ramyasriram1995) September 17, 2017

6.00 pm: Rain stops play. Unfortunately, it started drizzling during the last over and the covers are still on, last we checked. It should hopefully blow away soon, but there will be a delayed start.

Bit of rain in Chennai. Hope it blows over soon. Covers are on. #IndvAus



Live: https://t.co/JOPn0lAG5h pic.twitter.com/SECtujEP0q — The Field (@thefield_in) September 17, 2017

A light drizzle and the covers are on. Fingers cross 🤞#IndvAus pic.twitter.com/6WtBL8sXbQ — BCCI (@BCCI) September 17, 2017

5.31 pm: And some more audacious hitting from Dhoni takes India to 281/7. What a recovery from 11/3. Dhoni finished on 79, a brilliant knock and the first time he was dismissed since the Sri Lanka series.

The man of the moment though was Hardik Pandya who changed the course of the game with his strokeplay.

Congratulations, @msdhoni! He has become the fourth Indian player to hit 100 international fifties. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/XuAGo5SGu5 — ICC (@ICC) September 17, 2017

In an era where we overuse the world "legend" on a daily basis, MS Dhoni actually deserves to be called one. #INDvAUS — God✌️ (@TheSRKian) September 17, 2017

5.15 pm: Oh this is Dhoni at his best. Gets a fifty off 75 balls, then takes Faulkner for a 4, 6 and 4 in one over .This is how he is...the best finisher in the world. India inching towards 280 even..262/6 in 48.

And Super King Dhoni gets a fifty in his kingdom of Chennai! #IndvAus



Live: https://t.co/JOPn0lAG5h pic.twitter.com/nCwRJxR6nA — The Field (@thefield_in) September 17, 2017

50 off 75 for Dhoni. Can't understand how anyone questions his place in the ODI squad. — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) September 17, 2017

5.00 pm: Pandya’s wicket means there’s going to be some re-calibration about the target. Dhoni’s got a boundary, Bhuvi’s got two. They must be looking at 260-odd. Which could be enough on this slow surface. 228/6 with five to go.

What a batting performance by @hardikpandya7 ... Thanks for all the entertainment during #INDvAUS 😃😃😃😃👏👏👏 — Ramani Sandeep (@ramanisandeep) September 17, 2017

4.45 pm: And after all that...Zampa gets his man. He’s been smashed ferociously, but keeps his cool and gets Pandya to commit a mistake. An 66-ball 83 one. What a knock. Changed the course of the game. India 206/6.

OUT! The carnage ends. Another six off Zampa but he has the final laugh. Pandya goes for 83 (66). #IndvAus



Live: https://t.co/JOPn0lAG5h pic.twitter.com/726pUntJS1 — The Field (@thefield_in) September 17, 2017

Wonderful to see the growth in Hardik Pandya. That was serious hitting — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 17, 2017

4.30 pm: PANDYA SMASH. Oh it was coming and when it arrives, it’s big. Smashes Adam Zampa for a four and three HUUUUGE sixes. Has that changed the momentum of this Indian innings? 24 came off that over. Pandya brought up his 50 and even take Coulter-Nile for a four next over. 280 on the cards? India 178/5 off 38.

4.13 pm: This is nice rebuilding from the two. The partnership has crossed 50 and is currently 56 at a reasonable 75 balls. Pandya is warming up and looks set to go big anytime now. India 143/5.

no matter how much he can make up later on playin at strike rate of 50 is shambolic frm dhoni...wen pandya is goin run a ball #INDvAUS — PRATHAMESH (@PSKdVic) September 17, 2017

3.50 pm: The Dhoni-Pandya partnership has now crossed 30. But Pandya has Smith to thank...who’s again missed/dropped a catch because he didn’t crouch forward. Not been a great day in the slips for the Aussie captain. India 118/5 in 28.

Is that a drop? Or didn't carry? Whatever it is, Smith's not having a great day in the slips. #IndvAus



Live: https://t.co/JOPn0lAG5h pic.twitter.com/djR1M0M6Ew — The Field (@thefield_in) September 17, 2017

I shudn't be saying this but I'm not liking that the captain of one of the best fielding sides looks lazy in his fielding approach#INDvAUS — KAJALaneNENU (@BanarasiBasanti) September 17, 2017

Snoop Dogg: Drop it like it's hot



Steve Smith: Drop it like it's a catch#INDvAUS — Dexter (@MunnaKaTunna) September 17, 2017

3.30 pm: Right. India are deep in the woods, but Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni are good people to have. Dhoni is playing in his kingdom of Chennai while Pandya is an explosive, audacious batsman. Check out this dab over the keeper for four. India are 104/5 at the halfway stage.

Pandya brought up India's 100 with this neat little dab over the keeper for four. #IndvAus



Live: https://t.co/JOPn0lAG5h pic.twitter.com/9vM9Bg0XIG — The Field (@thefield_in) September 17, 2017

3.18pm: WICKET! Kedar falls for 40. Stoinis strikes again with another short delivery. Kedar rushes into the shot and is caught by midwicket by Cartwright. India 87/5 after 21.3 overs.

Full and wide seems to be the Aussie approach for Kohli. I think he was dismissed in a similar fashion off Starc in the Test series #INDvAUS — Arunraj Nair (@nairarunraj) September 17, 2017

3.12pm: Dhoni has begun well since coming to crease. Was welcomed with loud cheers by the Chepauk faithful. He and Kedar have a tough task of digging India out from here. India 84/4 (20).

2.54pm: WICKET! Rohit falls on 28. Holes out to Coulter-Nile off Stoinis. Rohit played a mistimed shot off a short delivery from Stoinis. Dhoni joins Kedar in the middle. India 64/4 after 16 overs.

If I got a dollar for every time Rohit Sharma squandered away a promising start, I could have built my own Bullet train. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 17, 2017

2.46pm: India have recovered well since the early three wickets. Rohit-Jadhav have added 46 runs so far for the fourth wicket. India 57/3 after 14 overs.

2.35 pm: Some relief for India. The turbo-charged pace duo of Cummins and Coulter-Nile are off and on, in their place, are the more medium-pace offerings of Marcus Stoinis and James Faulkner. Jadhav has looked a little edgy but is going well. And we all know the damage Rohit Sharma can do. India 41/3 after 12 overs.

Instances of India's No. 3 & 4 getting dismissed for ducks at home



vs Aus, 2007

vs Eng, 2013

vs Aus, today#INDvAUS — Hammad Ahmad (@dot07HS) September 17, 2017

2nd duck for Kohli this year in 19 ODI innings. He had not got any duck in 30 innings in last 2 years (2015 & 2016). #INDvAUS — ICC Live Cricket (@ICC2_Live) September 17, 2017

2.20 pm: Kedar Jadhav has settled the nerves a little with two boundaries. Rohit Sharma also looks far more settled, though Steve Smith has dropped him once. India 30/3.

What a combination genuine pace & swing, will challenge any player. Coulter-Nile & Cummins running hot! #INDvAUS #qualitypace — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) September 17, 2017

As good a spell of fast bowling as any you will see from Cummins and Coulter-Nile. Good bounce, good pace. #INDvAUS — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 17, 2017

And another look at that Maxwell catch to dismiss Kohli:

2.00 pm: AND HE’S GONE FOR A DUCK! Coulter-Nile is breathing fire. Kohli chased a wide delivery and sliced it to a leapign Maxwell. What a catch. What a wicket. Then he gets Manish Pandey also for a duck. Also edging behind! What is happening?

HUGE! Gone. Kohli is out for a duck! Maxwell, what a catch. Coulter-Nile gets the big man. 11/2.#INDvAUS



Live: https://t.co/JOPn0lAG5h pic.twitter.com/mg5TFW6GDe — The Field (@thefield_in) September 17, 2017

They are tumbling! Now Manish Pandey edges behind. What is happening? India 11/3. #INDvAUS



Live: https://t.co/JOPn0lAG5h pic.twitter.com/elk6J8cPwI — The Field (@thefield_in) September 17, 2017

Virat Kohli vs Aus in 2017:

Tests - 0, 13, 12, 15 & 6

ODIs - 0#INDvAUS — Deepu Narayana (@deeputalks) September 17, 2017

1.52 pm: Virat Kohli is in the house, people. And perhaps a trifle earlier than he wanted. Rahane wasn’t getting runs, went for a wide slash and edged behind to Wade. India 11/1.

That’s also Coulter-Nile’s first international wicket in 448 days.

1.40 pm: We’re off. It’s actually a quiet start. Australia’s two pacers, Pat Cummins and Nathan Coulter-Nile are getting carry and bounce and testing Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane. Cautious. India 4/0.

Good to see a handshake after all that Brainfade-gate.



How long will it last though? 👀#INDvAUS



Live: https://t.co/JOPn0lAG5h pic.twitter.com/09ksAlCvPM — The Field (@thefield_in) September 17, 2017

1.20 pm: Apologies, seems like the wrong playing XI for India was provided. Shami isn’t playing. Bhuvi is. Here are the two teams as they line up:

IND XI: A Rahane, RG Sharma, V Kohli, M Pandey, MS Dhoni, K Jadhav, H Pandya, B Kumar, K Yadav, Y Chahal, J Bumrah — BCCI (@BCCI) September 17, 2017

AUS XI: D Warner, H Cartwright, S Smith, TM Head, G Maxwell, MP Stoinis, M Wade, J Faulkner, P Cummins, N Coulter-Nile, A Zampa — BCCI (@BCCI) September 17, 2017

1.15 pm: Virat Kohli wins the toss and will bat first. Interesting. Here’s India’s team. No Shikhar Dhawan, so Rahane will open. Also no Jadeja. Two wrist-spinners and two pacers.