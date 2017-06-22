Table tennis

Asian Cup table tennis: China sweep gold and silver in the men’s as well as women’s singles

Lin Gaoyuan won gold in the men’s final, while Zhu Yuling emerged victorious in the women’s title clash.

by 
Scroll Photo

Ahmedabad: For 22-year-old Lin Gaoyuan of China, matching his more celebrated compatriots has been a way of life since he took up professional table tennis. India, though, has been kind for the youngster. At 17, he announced his arrival by reaching the final of the World Junior Championships in Hyderabad.

Since then, the highly competitive nature of the sport has seen Gaoyuan struggle to challenge the top dogs. It all, though, changed on Sunday as he defeated world No 2 and compatriot Fan Zhedong in the final of the Asian Cup in Ahmedabad.

Zhedong, incidentally, is the same opponent he lost to in Hyderabad. As fate would have it, Gaoyuan, who was competing in his second-ever final after the Junior Championships, faced his old nemesis. The last five years seemed to have taught him a lot as the world No 29 exacted sweet revenge with a 11-7, 7-11, 11-4, 9-11, 11-5, 11-5 victory at The Arena by Transstadia.

Zhedong has had the better of Gaoyuan on multiple occasions in the past. In their previous encounter during the Chinese National Games, it was Zhedong, who once again had the better of his rival.

“I had a very good mindset and didn’t have too much of burden. I think I performed very well today in the match. I am very happy with my win,” said Gaoyuan after the match.

Keeping all his previous encounters with Zhedong in mind, Gaoyuan decided to approach Sunday’s final with extra caution and kept his rallies short.

Gaoyuan never gave Zhendong space to operate. The latter’s potent backhand was also restricted thanks to Gaoyuan’s pace and placement. “Of course, I changed my tactics and prepared a lot before the game. I watched Fan’s videos and executed my tactics accordingly during the game. I was very determined,” said Gaoyuan.

Talking about his transition from a runners-up finish in Hyderabad five years ago to an Asian Cup champion, Gaoyuan said, “Five years ago, the World Junior Championship was my last event in the juniors circuit. Since then, I competed in many events that included the World Senior Championships and Asian events and many ITTF World Tours which gave me a lot of experience.”

China’s dominance knows no bounds

While, Gaoyuan downed the much fancied Zhedong in the men’s final, in the women’s final, it was again an all Chinese affair.

World No 3 Zhu Yuling prevailed over her compatriot and defending champion Liu Shiwen, who is ranked No 4 in the world. The match went down to the wire with Yuling emerging victorious by a 6-11, 11-9, 11-8, 10-12, 11-7, 11-13, 11-6 margin.

It sealed another dominant performance by the Chinese at a prestigious table tennis event. In fact, since its inception in 1983, only five different countries have won the men’s title at the Asian Cup. China alone have won the men’s title 25 times. Since 2008, they have now won the title nine consecutive times.

So what does China do differently compared to other countries?

China’s coach Li Sun praised his contingent’s hard work during the preparations for the tournament. Crediting it for the secret behind the country’s continued success in the sport.

“This tournament is very important to us and it is a part of our plans. It is connected to the World Cup so we choose the best players to represent China,” Sun said. “Pressure is normal for us because everyone wants to beat the Chinese always. We practice hard and that is why we have many top players.”

For India coach Massimo Costantini, the secret to China’s dominance in the sport lies not just in practice, but in intent.

“For the last six years, China have the target of dominating the Olympics and because of that they dominate everything else,” Costantini said. “Japan have changed their policy since they got the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Around 50 to 60 players from their countries are playing around the world as we speak.”

“They have a huge quantity in their cadet levels. They invest a lot of money in coaches, they send them abroad for training. Some Japanese coaches go to China to improve their understanding of the game. If I propose something like this to SAI, they will laugh at me,” Costantini added.

Results

Women: Final: Zhu Yuling (CHN) bt Liu Shiwen (CHN) 6-11, 11-9, 11-8, 10-12, 11-7, 11-13, 11-6; Third Position: Kasumi Ishikawa (JPN) bt Miu Hirano (JPN) 9-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-3, 9-11, 11-8.

Men: Final: Lin Gaoyuan (CHN) bt Fan Zhendong (CHN) 11-7, 7-11, 11-4, 9-11, 11-5, 11-5; Third Position: Lee Sangsu (KOR) bt Chen Chien-An (TPE) 11-7, 11-7, 10-12, 11-3, 12-10.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

From Indian pizzas in San Francisco to bhangra competitions in Boston

A guide to the Indian heart of these American cities.

By Jared Erondu via Unsplash

The United States of America has for long been more than a tourist destination for Indians. With Indians making up the second largest immigrant group in the USA, North American cities have a lot to offer to the travel weary Indian tourist. There are umpteen reasons for an Indian to visit vibrant education and cultural hubs like Boston and San Francisco. But if you don’t have a well-adjusted cousin to guide you through the well-kept Indian secrets, this guide to the Indian heart of Boston and San Francisco should suffice for when you crave your fix.

Boston

If you aren’t easily spooked, Boston is the best place to be at in October due to its proximity to Salem. You can visit the Salem Witch Village to learn about present-day wiccans and authentic witchcraft, or attend séances and Halloween parades with ghosts, ghouls and other frightening creatures giving you a true glimpse of America during Halloween. But the macabre spirit soon gives way to a dazzling array of Christmas lighting for the next two months. The famed big Christmas trees are accompanied by festive celebrations and traditions. Don’t miss The Nutcracker, the sugar-laced Christmas adventure.

While it upholds its traditions, Boston is a highly inclusive and experimental university town. It welcomes scores of Indian students every year. Its inclusiveness can be gauged from the fact that Berklee College of Music released a well-received cover of AR Rahman’s Jiya Jale. The group, called the Berklee Indian Ensemble, creates compositions inspired by Indian musical styles like the Carnatic thillana and qawwali.

Boston’s Bollywood craze is quite widespread beyond the campuses too. Apple Cinemas in Cambridge and Regal Fenway Cinemas in Fenway can be your weekly fix as they screen all the major upcoming Bollywood movies. Boston tends to be the fighting ground for South Asian Showdowns in which teams from all over the North-Eastern coast gather for Bollywood-themed dance offs. The Bhangra competitions, especially, are held with the same energy and vigour as back home and are open to locals and tourists alike. If nothing else, there are always Bollywood flash mob projects you can take part in to feel proudly desi in a foreign land.

While travellers love to experiment with food, most Indian travellers will agree that they need their spice fix in the middle of any foreign trip. In that respect, Boston has enough to satisfy cravings for Indian food. North Indian cuisine is popular and widely available, but delicious South Indian fare can also be found at Udupi Bhavan. At Punjab Palace, you can dig into a typical North Indian meal while catching a Bollywood flick on one of their TVs. Head to Barbecue International for cross-continental fusion experiments, like fire-roasted Punjabi-style wings with mint and chilli sauce.

Boston is prominent on the radar of Indian parents scouting for universities abroad and the admission season especially sees a lot of prospective students and parents looking for campus tours and visits. To plan your visit, click here.

San Francisco

San Francisco is an art lover’s delight. The admission-free Trolley Dances, performed in October, focus on engaging with the communities via site-specific choreographies that reflect the city’s cultural diversity. Literature lovers can experience a Dickensian Christmas and a Victorian holiday party at The Great Dickens Christmas Fair, a month-long gala affair starting in November.

As an Indian, you’ll be spoilt for choice in San Francisco, especially with regards to food. San Francisco’s sizeable Indian population, for example, has several aces hidden up its sleeve. Take this video by Eater, which claims that the ‘Indian’ pizza at Zante’s Restaurant is the city’s best kept secret that needs outing. Desi citizens of San Francisco are big on culinary innovation, as is evident from the popularity of the food truck Curry Up Now. With a vibrant menu featuring Itsy Bitsy Naan Bits and Bunty Burrito and more, it’s not hard to see why it is a favourite among locals. Sunnyvale, with its large concentration of Indians also has quirky food on offer. If you wish to sample Veer Zaara Pizza, Dabangg Pizza or Agneepath Pizza, head to Tasty Subs & Pizza.

There are several Indian temples in Sunnyvale, Fremont and San Jose that also act as effective community spaces for gatherings. Apart from cultural events, they even hold free-for-all feasts that you can attend. A little-known haven of peace is the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple. Their Anjaneya World Cafe serves delicious mango lassi; the beverage is a big hit among the local population.

If you’re looking for an Indian movie fix during your travels, the San Francisco International South Asian Film Festival’s theme this year is Bollywood and Beyond. Indian film enthusiasts are in for a treat with indie projects, art-house classics, documentaries and other notable films from the subcontinent being screened.

San Francisco’s autumn has been described as ‘Indian summer’ by the locals and is another good season to consider while planning a trip. The weather lends more vigour to an already vibrant cultural scene. To plan your trip, click here.

An Indian traveller is indeed spoilt for choice in Boston and San Francisco as an Indian fix is usually available just around the corner. Offering connectivity to both these cities, Lufthansa too provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its India-bound flights and flights departing from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options, making the airline More Indian than You Think. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they now offer a definitive Indian flying experience.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.