At a time we were questioned, I liked Arsenal’s response: Wenger hails gritty Chelsea draw

In the past, Arsenal have been bullied into submission by Chelsea, losing five years in a row at Stamford Bridge.

BEN STANSALL / AFP

Arsene Wenger claimed Arsenal’s battling 0-0 draw at Chelsea proved his players have the courage and commitment required to match the champions.

Wenger’s side had endured a miserable run at Stamford Bridge in recent years, but they finally emerged unscathed from west London thanks to an unusually feisty display.

While they didn’t secure a rare victory at one of their top four rivals, Sunday’s gritty display certainly ruffled Chelsea’s feathers.

Arsenal, so often derided as a soft touch, matched Chelsea blow for blow, frustrating the hosts to such an extent that Blues defender David Luiz was sent off in the 87th minute for a reckless two-footed lunge on Sead Kolasinac.

It was left-back Kolasinac, a pre-season signing from Schalke, who epitomised Arsenal’s defiance with a series of crunching tackles, including one with Luiz that may have sparked the Brazilian’s moment of madness.

Wenger insisted he never doubted Arsenal’s character, but conceded it was pleasing to see them show it in such a tricky fixture.

“There were battles all over the pitch. We responded well. In a time when we were questioned, I like the team showing that kind of response,” Wenger said.

“It was a deserved point, I felt we could have won with a bit more quality.”

After damaging defeats at Stoke and Liverpool earlier this season, Wenger acknowledged it was essential for Arsenal to rise to the occasion against a Chelsea side desperate to avenge their FA Cup final loss to the Gunners last season.

“We have to accept when we don’t perform we will be criticised. The only way to answer is on the pitch,” Wenger said.

“It was a question today what would happen with our attitude. It was vital we came out with a solid performance.

“The challenge was higher than the Cup final. They played at home where traditionally they are very strong, but we did exactly what I expected.”

The only frustration for Arsenal was a failure to take their chances, with French striker Alexandre Lacazette largely anonymous before being substituted.

Strange situation

Wenger defended his club record signing from Lyon, saying: “Lacazette worked hard for the team but it takes time for him to maintain that level for 90 minutes.

“It’s normal that we bring in fresh legs, we had [Alexis] Sanchez on the bench.”

Chelsea have now had four players sent off this season and three dismissed in their last three meetings with Arsenal.

But Blues boss Antonio Conte refused to condemn Luiz for a needless challenge that will leave him to serve a three-match ban.

Instead, he insisted it was referee Michael Oliver’s failure to stop play for a previous offence by Sanchez that sparked Luiz’s dismissal.

“All I can say is it’s very important to see what happened before the tackle. For sure there was a foul,” he said.

“The referee took this decision. If he stops the play before I think it wouldn’t happen.

“When there is a foul continually, they continued to push him, the referee has to use the whistle.”

Despite Chelsea’s lamentable red card record of late, Conte is adamant his team don’t have a discipline problem.

“I don’t know. Do you think we are becoming bad?” he said.

“For sure it’s a strange situation. We have to try to improve with this.

“But also we hope to be more lucky in the future with the referee’s decisions.

“Sometimes the opponent deserved a red card and instead they played with 11 men.”

Although Chelsea missed a chance to close the gap on the leaders, Conte isn’t about to panic.

“Sometimes you forget that Arsenal is one of the six top teams,” he said. “They are a strong team. It’s normal to find this type of situation against them.”

From Indian pizzas in San Francisco to bhangra competitions in Boston

A guide to the Indian heart of these American cities.

By Jared Erondu via Unsplash

The United States of America has for long been more than a tourist destination for Indians. With Indians making up the second largest immigrant group in the USA, North American cities have a lot to offer to the travel weary Indian tourist. There are umpteen reasons for an Indian to visit vibrant education and cultural hubs like Boston and San Francisco. But if you don’t have a well-adjusted cousin to guide you through the well-kept Indian secrets, this guide to the Indian heart of Boston and San Francisco should suffice for when you crave your fix.

Boston

If you aren’t easily spooked, Boston is the best place to be at in October due to its proximity to Salem. You can visit the Salem Witch Village to learn about present-day wiccans and authentic witchcraft, or attend séances and Halloween parades with ghosts, ghouls and other frightening creatures giving you a true glimpse of America during Halloween. But the macabre spirit soon gives way to a dazzling array of Christmas lighting for the next two months. The famed big Christmas trees are accompanied by festive celebrations and traditions. Don’t miss The Nutcracker, the sugar-laced Christmas adventure.

While it upholds its traditions, Boston is a highly inclusive and experimental university town. It welcomes scores of Indian students every year. Its inclusiveness can be gauged from the fact that Berklee College of Music released a well-received cover of AR Rahman’s Jiya Jale. The group, called the Berklee Indian Ensemble, creates compositions inspired by Indian musical styles like the Carnatic thillana and qawwali.

Boston’s Bollywood craze is quite widespread beyond the campuses too. Apple Cinemas in Cambridge and Regal Fenway Cinemas in Fenway can be your weekly fix as they screen all the major upcoming Bollywood movies. Boston tends to be the fighting ground for South Asian Showdowns in which teams from all over the North-Eastern coast gather for Bollywood-themed dance offs. The Bhangra competitions, especially, are held with the same energy and vigour as back home and are open to locals and tourists alike. If nothing else, there are always Bollywood flash mob projects you can take part in to feel proudly desi in a foreign land.

While travellers love to experiment with food, most Indian travellers will agree that they need their spice fix in the middle of any foreign trip. In that respect, Boston has enough to satisfy cravings for Indian food. North Indian cuisine is popular and widely available, but delicious South Indian fare can also be found at Udupi Bhavan. At Punjab Palace, you can dig into a typical North Indian meal while catching a Bollywood flick on one of their TVs. Head to Barbecue International for cross-continental fusion experiments, like fire-roasted Punjabi-style wings with mint and chilli sauce.

Boston is prominent on the radar of Indian parents scouting for universities abroad and the admission season especially sees a lot of prospective students and parents looking for campus tours and visits. To plan your visit, click here.

San Francisco

San Francisco is an art lover’s delight. The admission-free Trolley Dances, performed in October, focus on engaging with the communities via site-specific choreographies that reflect the city’s cultural diversity. Literature lovers can experience a Dickensian Christmas and a Victorian holiday party at The Great Dickens Christmas Fair, a month-long gala affair starting in November.

As an Indian, you’ll be spoilt for choice in San Francisco, especially with regards to food. San Francisco’s sizeable Indian population, for example, has several aces hidden up its sleeve. Take this video by Eater, which claims that the ‘Indian’ pizza at Zante’s Restaurant is the city’s best kept secret that needs outing. Desi citizens of San Francisco are big on culinary innovation, as is evident from the popularity of the food truck Curry Up Now. With a vibrant menu featuring Itsy Bitsy Naan Bits and Bunty Burrito and more, it’s not hard to see why it is a favourite among locals. Sunnyvale, with its large concentration of Indians also has quirky food on offer. If you wish to sample Veer Zaara Pizza, Dabangg Pizza or Agneepath Pizza, head to Tasty Subs & Pizza.

There are several Indian temples in Sunnyvale, Fremont and San Jose that also act as effective community spaces for gatherings. Apart from cultural events, they even hold free-for-all feasts that you can attend. A little-known haven of peace is the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple. Their Anjaneya World Cafe serves delicious mango lassi; the beverage is a big hit among the local population.

If you’re looking for an Indian movie fix during your travels, the San Francisco International South Asian Film Festival’s theme this year is Bollywood and Beyond. Indian film enthusiasts are in for a treat with indie projects, art-house classics, documentaries and other notable films from the subcontinent being screened.

San Francisco’s autumn has been described as ‘Indian summer’ by the locals and is another good season to consider while planning a trip. The weather lends more vigour to an already vibrant cultural scene. To plan your trip, click here.

An Indian traveller is indeed spoilt for choice in Boston and San Francisco as an Indian fix is usually available just around the corner. Offering connectivity to both these cities, Lufthansa too provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its India-bound flights and flights departing from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options, making the airline More Indian than You Think. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they now offer a definitive Indian flying experience.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.