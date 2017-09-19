Indian hockey

Manpreet set to continue as hockey captain even after Sreejesh returns and it makes sense

Sreejesh recently started training again after a long injury layoff.

by 
CARL DE SOUZA / AFP

When PR Sreejesh replaced Sardar Singh as India captain ahead of the Rio Olympics, it was a decision welcomed with glee. Sardar’s career was at its lowest ebb, a lot due to off-field issues. Hockey India (HI) bosses, thus, put an arm around Sardar and the armband around Sreejesh, in a glittering send-off ceremony for the Rio Olympics squad.

Eight months into the job, Sreejesh met with a nasty injury in Malaysia. A jammed knee in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match against Australia led to a medial collateral ligament tear. Five months from then, Sreejesh is yet to get match-fit. Manpreet Singh, who took over midway in Malaysia, is still on captaincy duty. And a team source told The Field that Manpreet is India’s captain now for keeps.

Ready for the role

Manpreet has come up the ranks putting in the hard yards, having even captained India at the 2013 Junior World Cup besides winning the Sultan of Johor Cup the same year. He has that experience to lead and with juniors being transitioned into the senior team, Manpreet will know the exact teething issues they might face and how to fix those.

The idea, said the source, was mooted during the recent tour of Europe, where Manpreet’s captaincy impressed High Performance Director David John.

“In Europe, Manpreet was outstanding as captain. He led the team very well, and John was particularly happy with how he handled the young players. He is going to be the permanent captain and continue with his on-field role,” the source said.

India selected nine members of the 2016 Junior World Cup-winning team for Europe and went on to beat a first-choice Netherlands in two consecutive matches.

But the development isn’t only because of Manpreet’s leadership qualities. Sreejesh isn’t a bad captain either. He too has led by example and showed that in his stellar show under the post, especially during shootouts - the most remarkable of which was during the 2014 Asian Games final against Pakistan.

However, the fact that Sreejesh would have had spent a year off the pitch before he returns for the Commonwealth Games (CWG) next year, it will make little sense to make him the leader of a group that would have gone through a sea change by then.

Big season coming up

And there’s also a bit of technical logic to it.

If you take more than 40 seconds to execute a penalty corner, the captain is asked to leave the field as penalty; and if goalkeeper is the captain, then the team will be left without the strongest brick in its defensive wall. It makes little sense, even if India took that risk at the Rio Olympics.

But before the big-ticket events in 2018, which includes the Asian Games and World Cup besides the CWG, India need to finish 2017 well.

A seventh-place finish at the Hockey World League (HWL) Semifinals in London has led to a lot of questions, which need to be answered at the Asia Cup in October and the HWL Finals in December.

The team has a new coach in Sjoerd Marijne days before the Asia Cup, which means the acclimatization period needs to be short without any further compromise on performance.

The Asia Cup squad includes critically-watched seniors like Sardar Singh and SV Sunil. They can no longer be on the plane based on reputation. The clock is ticking for them, and by giving them the Asia Cup ticket, HI has possibly thrown a challenge asking to show what they have left to offer.

This is truer in light of the fact that a relatively inexperienced team beat European champions Netherlands recently and those young legs are close on the heels of under-performers, be it the seniors.

Sacking coach Roelant Oltmans was a bullet HI bit and one would hope that the federation won’t step back from doing the same for non-performing seniors.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

From Indian pizzas in San Francisco to bhangra competitions in Boston

A guide to the Indian heart of these American cities.

By Jared Erondu via Unsplash

The United States of America has for long been more than a tourist destination for Indians. With Indians making up the second largest immigrant group in the USA, North American cities have a lot to offer to the travel weary Indian tourist. There are umpteen reasons for an Indian to visit vibrant education and cultural hubs like Boston and San Francisco. But if you don’t have a well-adjusted cousin to guide you through the well-kept Indian secrets, this guide to the Indian heart of Boston and San Francisco should suffice for when you crave your fix.

Boston

If you aren’t easily spooked, Boston is the best place to be at in October due to its proximity to Salem. You can visit the Salem Witch Village to learn about present-day wiccans and authentic witchcraft, or attend séances and Halloween parades with ghosts, ghouls and other frightening creatures giving you a true glimpse of America during Halloween. But the macabre spirit soon gives way to a dazzling array of Christmas lighting for the next two months. The famed big Christmas trees are accompanied by festive celebrations and traditions. Don’t miss The Nutcracker, the sugar-laced Christmas adventure.

While it upholds its traditions, Boston is a highly inclusive and experimental university town. It welcomes scores of Indian students every year. Its inclusiveness can be gauged from the fact that Berklee College of Music released a well-received cover of AR Rahman’s Jiya Jale. The group, called the Berklee Indian Ensemble, creates compositions inspired by Indian musical styles like the Carnatic thillana and qawwali.

Boston’s Bollywood craze is quite widespread beyond the campuses too. Apple Cinemas in Cambridge and Regal Fenway Cinemas in Fenway can be your weekly fix as they screen all the major upcoming Bollywood movies. Boston tends to be the fighting ground for South Asian Showdowns in which teams from all over the North-Eastern coast gather for Bollywood-themed dance offs. The Bhangra competitions, especially, are held with the same energy and vigour as back home and are open to locals and tourists alike. If nothing else, there are always Bollywood flash mob projects you can take part in to feel proudly desi in a foreign land.

While travellers love to experiment with food, most Indian travellers will agree that they need their spice fix in the middle of any foreign trip. In that respect, Boston has enough to satisfy cravings for Indian food. North Indian cuisine is popular and widely available, but delicious South Indian fare can also be found at Udupi Bhavan. At Punjab Palace, you can dig into a typical North Indian meal while catching a Bollywood flick on one of their TVs. Head to Barbecue International for cross-continental fusion experiments, like fire-roasted Punjabi-style wings with mint and chilli sauce.

Boston is prominent on the radar of Indian parents scouting for universities abroad and the admission season especially sees a lot of prospective students and parents looking for campus tours and visits. To plan your visit, click here.

San Francisco

San Francisco is an art lover’s delight. The admission-free Trolley Dances, performed in October, focus on engaging with the communities via site-specific choreographies that reflect the city’s cultural diversity. Literature lovers can experience a Dickensian Christmas and a Victorian holiday party at The Great Dickens Christmas Fair, a month-long gala affair starting in November.

As an Indian, you’ll be spoilt for choice in San Francisco, especially with regards to food. San Francisco’s sizeable Indian population, for example, has several aces hidden up its sleeve. Take this video by Eater, which claims that the ‘Indian’ pizza at Zante’s Restaurant is the city’s best kept secret that needs outing. Desi citizens of San Francisco are big on culinary innovation, as is evident from the popularity of the food truck Curry Up Now. With a vibrant menu featuring Itsy Bitsy Naan Bits and Bunty Burrito and more, it’s not hard to see why it is a favourite among locals. Sunnyvale, with its large concentration of Indians also has quirky food on offer. If you wish to sample Veer Zaara Pizza, Dabangg Pizza or Agneepath Pizza, head to Tasty Subs & Pizza.

There are several Indian temples in Sunnyvale, Fremont and San Jose that also act as effective community spaces for gatherings. Apart from cultural events, they even hold free-for-all feasts that you can attend. A little-known haven of peace is the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple. Their Anjaneya World Cafe serves delicious mango lassi; the beverage is a big hit among the local population.

If you’re looking for an Indian movie fix during your travels, the San Francisco International South Asian Film Festival’s theme this year is Bollywood and Beyond. Indian film enthusiasts are in for a treat with indie projects, art-house classics, documentaries and other notable films from the subcontinent being screened.

San Francisco’s autumn has been described as ‘Indian summer’ by the locals and is another good season to consider while planning a trip. The weather lends more vigour to an already vibrant cultural scene. To plan your trip, click here.

An Indian traveller is indeed spoilt for choice in Boston and San Francisco as an Indian fix is usually available just around the corner. Offering connectivity to both these cities, Lufthansa too provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its India-bound flights and flights departing from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options, making the airline More Indian than You Think. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they now offer a definitive Indian flying experience.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.