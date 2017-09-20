International Cricket

Jonny Bairstow's first ODI ton propels England to 7-wicket win over West Indies

West Indies’ loss also means that they will need to play qualifiers for a spot in the Cricket World Cup.

Jason Cairnduff/ Reuters

Jonny Bairstow struck a maiden one-day international hundred as England condemned West Indies to a seven-wicket defeat at Old Trafford on Tuesday that means the twice former champions can no longer gain direct entry to the 2019 World Cup.

West Indies, the 1975 and 1979 World Cup winners, had to take this five-match series 5-0 or 4-0 with a tie or no result if they were to avoid the indignity of a qualifying competition for the next edition in England in two years’ time.

But a total of 204 for nine, in a series-opener reduced to 42 overs per side after a wet outfield delayed the start by two hours, never looked enough.

England finished on 210 for three, winning with a mammoth 67 balls to spare.

Bairstow, who justified his retention at the top of the order, was exactly 100 not out – his first century in 28 matches at this level coming six years after his ODI debut.

Ben Stokes, who ended the contest with a six off spinner Ashley Nurse, was 23 not out.

Test wicket-keeper Bairstow, who made 43 as an opener in England’s last ODI – an eight-wicket Champions Trophy semi-final defeat by eventual winners Pakistan in Cardiff in June – kept his place at the top of the order instead of Jason Roy, who was out for a golden duck in West Indies’ T20 victory in Durham on Saturday.

Bairstow was quickly into his stride, driving West Indies captain Jason Holder through the covers for the first of 11 fours in 97 balls.

Together with Yorkshire team-mate Joe Root he put on 125 in 19 overs for the second wicket before England’s Test captain played-on to Kesrick Williams for 54.

But Bairstow, whose previous highest ODI score was a match-winning 83 not out against New Zealand in Durham two years ago, went to his century with a hard-run three off Nurse despite slipping.

‘Take your chance’

His century came just over a month after Bairstow was out for 99 in an Old Trafford Test against South Africa.

“It seems a long time ago that I made my debut in ODI cricket,” Bairstow told Sky Sports.

“When you get a chance you try to take it but with the strength in depth that we’ve got in the England side at the moment, the opportunities are few and far between.”

He added: “We’ve got a serious belief within the side that, although we didn’t do ourselves justice in the Champions Trophy, that going forward to the World Cup and the rest of this series we need to rectify that.”

Earlier, West Indies innings in this day/night clash fell away after a breezy opening stand of 45 between Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis.

Stokes took three for 43 with only West Indies captain Jason Holder’s 41 not out ensuring the tourists got past 200.

Holder’s decision to bat first meant big-hitting opener Gayle was straight into the action for his first ODI since the 2015 World Cup following a dispute with Caribbean cricket chiefs.

Gayle should have been out for a third-ball duck when he edged a drive off Chris Woakes only for second slip Root to drop the catch.

Jamaica left-hander Gayle cashed in by driving David Willey for two sixes in an over.

But off-spinner Moeen Ali broke the opening stand when with just his third ball when Lewis pulled a long hop to Alex Hales at square leg.

West Indies were soon 53 for two when Gayle, whose 37 had come off just 27 balls including two fours and three sixes, skyed a drive off Woakes and Root, atoning for his earlier error, held an excellent catch over his shoulder running back.

Bairstow, playing as a specialist batsman in this match, then held a leaping catch at deep midwicket to dismiss dangerman Shai Hope (35).

West Indies, who failed to qualify for this year’s Champions Trophy tournament in England, continued to struggle before Holder hit out.

The series continues at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

From Indian pizzas in San Francisco to bhangra competitions in Boston

A guide to the Indian heart of these American cities.

The United States of America has for long been more than a tourist destination for Indians. With Indians making up the second largest immigrant group in the USA, North American cities have a lot to offer to the travel weary Indian tourist. There are umpteen reasons for an Indian to visit vibrant education and cultural hubs like Boston and San Francisco. But if you don’t have a well-adjusted cousin to guide you through the well-kept Indian secrets, this guide to the Indian heart of Boston and San Francisco should suffice for when you crave your fix.

Boston

If you aren’t easily spooked, Boston is the best place to be at in October due to its proximity to Salem. You can visit the Salem Witch Village to learn about present-day wiccans and authentic witchcraft, or attend séances and Halloween parades with ghosts, ghouls and other frightening creatures giving you a true glimpse of America during Halloween. But the macabre spirit soon gives way to a dazzling array of Christmas lighting for the next two months. The famed big Christmas trees are accompanied by festive celebrations and traditions. Don’t miss The Nutcracker, the sugar-laced Christmas adventure.

While it upholds its traditions, Boston is a highly inclusive and experimental university town. It welcomes scores of Indian students every year. Its inclusiveness can be gauged from the fact that Berklee College of Music released a well-received cover of AR Rahman’s Jiya Jale. The group, called the Berklee Indian Ensemble, creates compositions inspired by Indian musical styles like the Carnatic thillana and qawwali.

Boston’s Bollywood craze is quite widespread beyond the campuses too. Apple Cinemas in Cambridge and Regal Fenway Cinemas in Fenway can be your weekly fix as they screen all the major upcoming Bollywood movies. Boston tends to be the fighting ground for South Asian Showdowns in which teams from all over the North-Eastern coast gather for Bollywood-themed dance offs. The Bhangra competitions, especially, are held with the same energy and vigour as back home and are open to locals and tourists alike. If nothing else, there are always Bollywood flash mob projects you can take part in to feel proudly desi in a foreign land.

While travellers love to experiment with food, most Indian travellers will agree that they need their spice fix in the middle of any foreign trip. In that respect, Boston has enough to satisfy cravings for Indian food. North Indian cuisine is popular and widely available, but delicious South Indian fare can also be found at Udupi Bhavan. At Punjab Palace, you can dig into a typical North Indian meal while catching a Bollywood flick on one of their TVs. Head to Barbecue International for cross-continental fusion experiments, like fire-roasted Punjabi-style wings with mint and chilli sauce.

Boston is prominent on the radar of Indian parents scouting for universities abroad and the admission season especially sees a lot of prospective students and parents looking for campus tours and visits. To plan your visit, click here.

San Francisco

San Francisco is an art lover’s delight. The admission-free Trolley Dances, performed in October, focus on engaging with the communities via site-specific choreographies that reflect the city’s cultural diversity. Literature lovers can experience a Dickensian Christmas and a Victorian holiday party at The Great Dickens Christmas Fair, a month-long gala affair starting in November.

As an Indian, you’ll be spoilt for choice in San Francisco, especially with regards to food. San Francisco’s sizeable Indian population, for example, has several aces hidden up its sleeve. Take this video by Eater, which claims that the ‘Indian’ pizza at Zante’s Restaurant is the city’s best kept secret that needs outing. Desi citizens of San Francisco are big on culinary innovation, as is evident from the popularity of the food truck Curry Up Now. With a vibrant menu featuring Itsy Bitsy Naan Bits and Bunty Burrito and more, it’s not hard to see why it is a favourite among locals. Sunnyvale, with its large concentration of Indians also has quirky food on offer. If you wish to sample Veer Zaara Pizza, Dabangg Pizza or Agneepath Pizza, head to Tasty Subs & Pizza.

There are several Indian temples in Sunnyvale, Fremont and San Jose that also act as effective community spaces for gatherings. Apart from cultural events, they even hold free-for-all feasts that you can attend. A little-known haven of peace is the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple. Their Anjaneya World Cafe serves delicious mango lassi; the beverage is a big hit among the local population.

If you’re looking for an Indian movie fix during your travels, the San Francisco International South Asian Film Festival’s theme this year is Bollywood and Beyond. Indian film enthusiasts are in for a treat with indie projects, art-house classics, documentaries and other notable films from the subcontinent being screened.

San Francisco’s autumn has been described as ‘Indian summer’ by the locals and is another good season to consider while planning a trip. The weather lends more vigour to an already vibrant cultural scene. To plan your trip, click here.

An Indian traveller is indeed spoilt for choice in Boston and San Francisco as an Indian fix is usually available just around the corner. Offering connectivity to both these cities, Lufthansa too provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its India-bound flights and flights departing from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options, making the airline More Indian than You Think. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they now offer a definitive Indian flying experience.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.