2017 U17 World Cup

Fifa U-17 World Cup: Here’s everything you need to know about India’s group A opponents

Pitted against teams like USA, Colombia and Ghana, the hosts will look to pull off an upset.

by 

Hosts India will have their task cut out when they face teams from from football powerhouses USA, Colombia, and Ghana in Group A of the Under-17 World Cup come October.

With the country hosting its first ever Fifa event, expectations are high. However, the competition is stiff. The team’s squad members, who do not have much international experience, will be thrown in the deep end once the tournament commences.

USA and Ghana will be coming into the tournament on the back of an impressive run of results and are favourites to grab the first two qualifying spots for the knockout stages.

Colombia’s indifferent run during their qualifiers means that match might be India’s best bet to get some points on the board. Despite the recent form, the South American team, just like USA and Ghana, remains a major threat considering their pedigree and results from previous tournaments.

Here is a look at all the teams in the group:

I. India (hosts)

India have never represented Asia in a Fifa tournament. Photo: AIFF
India have never represented Asia in a Fifa tournament. Photo: AIFF

U-17 World Cup record:
Ranked in the lower reaches of the Fifa rankings, India are strugglers even on the continental scene. In fact, the Indian national team has made little impression on the international stage over the past four decades. They have never represented Asia in a Fifa tournament at any level.

Road to World Cup:
India, being the host country, automatically qualified for the tournament. Under previous manager Nicolai Adam, the team were held to a 3-3 draw against Saudi Arabia in the 2016 AFC U-16 Championship, and while they were defeated by UAE and Iran in their other group stage games, they displayed encouraging progress.

The coach:
Portuguese coach Luis Norton de Matos assumed control of the Indian U-17 side in March 2017, replacing Adams who controversially departed his role earlier in the year. De Matos represented Portugal at senior level during his playing days and has coached a host of club sides in his homeland, in addition to the Guinea-Bissau national side. “I do have an Indian connection as my great grandfather was born in Goa,” De Matos revealed after his appointment. “I will retain the positives of the last two years as we move forward.”

Big Number:
7 is how many times India have participated at the AFC U-16 Championship, but only once have they progressed past the first round. In 2002 the team managed to make it to the quarter-finals, their best result to date, where they were defeated by Korea Republic.

II. USA

USA have participated in 15 of the 16 editions of the U-17 World Cup. Photo: AFP
USA have participated in 15 of the 16 editions of the U-17 World Cup. Photo: AFP

U-17 World Cup record:
USA have participated in 15 of the 16 editions of the U-17 World Cup, having only missed out only in 2013. Their best showing was in New Zealand 1999, where they came fourth, narrowly missing out on a spot in the final after losing to Australia on penalties in the semi-finals. The Americans reached the quarter-finals on four other occasions, most recently in Peru 2005. USA had a dismal outing at Chile 2015, failing to emerge from the group stage for the first time since 2001.

Road to India:
Despite eventually losing to Mexico in the CONCACAF U-17 Championship final on penalties, USA’s most notable achievement at Panama 2017, apart from reaching the U-17 World Cup itself, was defeating El Tri 4-3 in a group-stage thriller. The win was the USA U-17 side’s first victory against their arch-rivals in the history of the continental finals, putting an end to Mexico’s 25-game unbeaten streak in the tournament. USA impressed throughout the qualifying tournament, winning every game till the dramatic finale, where Mexico equalised in stoppage time.

The coach:
John Hackworth took over from Richie Williams – who was at the helm during USA’s disappointing performance at Chile 2015 – as the USA’s U-17 side’s coach in late 2015. The Florida native has previously been an assistant for the U-17 national team, and head coach at Major League Soccer side Philadelphia Union. He will be the last man to take charge of a U-17 national team that has been part of the USSF’s (United States Soccer Federation) Residency programme, which will be disbanded after the finals.

Big Number:
5 – Almost half of the 2017 CONCACAF U-17 Championship’s ‘Best XI’, as voted by the technical study Group of the tournament, were from USA: Goalkeeper Justin Garces, defenders Jaylin Lindsey and James Sands, midfielder Chris Durkin and forward Josh Sargent all made the cut.

III. Colombia

Colombia secured their World Cup berth by virtue of their third-placed finish at this year’s South American U-17 Championship. Photo: AFP
Colombia secured their World Cup berth by virtue of their third-placed finish at this year’s South American U-17 Championship. Photo: AFP

U-17 World Cup record:
India 2017 will be Colombia’s sixth appearance at an U-17 World Cup and their first since Nigeria 2009, where they finished third and matched their previous best performance at the tournament, which came in Finland 2003. In their other appearances, Los Cafeteros reached the round of 16 at South Korea 2007 but exited at the group stage at Scotland 1989 and Japan 1993.

Road to World Cup:
Colombia secured their World Cup berth by virtue of their third-placed finish at this year’s South American U-17 Championship. Two wins, one draw and one defeat saw them take second place in Group A behind Chile and move comfortably into the hexagonal final phase. Things were more complicated there, though. An opening victory over Ecuador (2-1) was followed by a draw with Venezuela before losing to Chile (1-0) and Brazil (3-0). With World Cup qualification on the line, Colombia bounced back with a 2-1 win over Paraguay to seal their passage to India.

The coach:
Though never a professional player, Colombian Orlando Restrepo has been a lifetime student of the game. He is also a sports technology practitioner and physical education instructor.
The 60-year-old has racked up extensive coaching experience at club level in his homeland, Bolivia and Costa Rica while enjoying a successful spell with Atletico Nacional’s U-17 side between 2013 and 2015. He has been in charge of the national U-17 team since August 2016.

Big Number:
3 – The number of goals scored by each of Santiago Barrero, Juan Penaloza and Jaminton Campaz in the qualifying event. Between them, the trio accounted for 75 per cent of Colombia’s goal tally.

IV. Ghana

This is Ghana's first U-17 World Cup in a decade. Photo: Black Starlets via Twitter
This is Ghana's first U-17 World Cup in a decade. Photo: Black Starlets via Twitter

U-17 World Cup record:
The 1990s were a truly remarkable era for the Black Starlets, winning the Fifa U-17 World Cup twice – in 1991 and 1995 – reaching four out of five finals and finishing third in the 1999 edition. Some of the starlets from the 1990s, including Samuel Kuffour, Stephen Appiah and Michael Essien, would go on to represent the senior side at the World Cup in the 2000s. Since those heady days though, except for a semi-final berth in 2007, the Ghanaians have had something of a barren run, reaching the global showpiece just twice in the last seven attempts.

Road to World Cup:
The two-time champions reached their first U-17 World Cup for a decade in, at times, stop-start circumstances. After edging Burkina Faso 6-5 over two legs in the second round of qualification, they saw off Ivory Coast to progress to the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations in Gabon. They hit their stride during the continental tournament, defeating Cameroon 4-0 and the hosts 5-0, the latter result securing their spot as the first African side on the plane to India. After that, the Ghanaians did not score again in regulation time, drawing 0-0 with Guinea in their final group game and winning on penalties to reach the final against Niger, where they lost 1-0 to Mali.

The coach:
Paa Kwesi Fabin took charge of the Black Starlets in October 2011, meaning he has reached the U-17 World Cup for a third time. Despite a strong showing in Gabon, he has hinted at alterations for India 2017. “We will surely make some additions to the squad before the World Cup,” he said. “We had some of the guys who got injured, which prevented them from joining the team in Gabon. We hope to get these boys and we will also do more scouting to try and get a few others as well.”

Big Number:
9 – Goals scored by Ghana at Gabon 2017, to add to their nine scored in the qualifiers. No team scored more at the CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations finals, despite the Black Starlets failing to score during their final four hours in the tournament.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Top picks, best deals and all that you need to know for the Amazon Great Indian Festival

We’ve done the hard work so you can get right to what you want amongst the 40,000+ offers across 4 days.

Shutterstock

The Great Indian Festival (21st-24th September) by Amazon is back and it’s more tempting than ever. This edition will cater to everyone, with offers on a range of products from electronics, home appliances, apparel for men and women, personal care, toys, pet products, gourmet foods, gardening accessories and more. With such overwhelming choice of products and a dozen types of offers, it’s not the easiest to find the best deals in time to buy before your find gets sold out. You need a strategy to make sure you avail the best deals. Here’s your guide on how to make the most out of the Great Indian Festival:

Make use of the Amazon trio – Amazon Prime, Amazon Pay and Amazon app

Though the festival officially starts on 21st, Amazon Prime members will have early access starting at 12 noon on 20th September itself, enabling them to grab the best deals first. Sign up for an Amazon Prime account to not miss out on exclusive deals and products. Throughout the festival, Prime members will 30-minute early access to top deals before non-Prime members. At Rs 499/- a year, the Prime membership also brings unlimited Amazon Prime video streaming and quick delivery benefits.

Load your Amazon pay wallet; there’s assured 10% cashback (up to Rs 500). Amazon will also offer incremental cashbacks over and above bank cashbacks on select brands as a part of its Amazon Pay Offers. Shopping from the app would bring to you a whole world of benefits not available to non-app shoppers. App-only deals include flat Rs 1,250 off on hotels on shopping for more than Rs 500, and flat Rs 1,000 off on flights on a roundtrip booking of Rs 5,000 booking from Yatra. Ten lucky shoppers can also win one year of free travel worth Rs 1.5 lakhs.

Plan your shopping

The Great Indian Sale has a wide range of products, offers, flash sales and lightning deals. To make sure you don’t miss out on the best deals, or lose your mind, plan first. Make a list of things you really need or have been putting off buying. If you plan to buy electronics or appliances, do your research on the specs and shortlist the models or features you prefer. Even better, add them to your wishlist so you’re better able to track your preferred products.

Track the deals

There will be lightning deals and golden hour deals throughout the festival period. Keep track to avail the best of them. Golden-hour deals will be active on the Amazon app from 9.00pm-12.00am, while Prime users will have access to exclusive lightning deals. For example, Prime-only flash sales for Redmi 4 will start at 2.00pm and Redmi 4A at 6.00pm on 20th, while Nokia 6 will be available at Rs 1,000 off. There will be BOGO Offers (Buy One Get One free) and Bundle Offers (helping customers convert their TVs to Smart TVs at a fraction of the cost by using Fire TV Stick). Expect exclusive product launches from brands like Xiaomi (Mi Band 2 HRX 32 GB), HP (HP Sprocket Printer) and other launches from Samsung and Apple. The Half-Price Electronics Store (minimum 50% off) and stores offering minimum Rs 15,000 off will allow deal seekers to discover the top discounts.

Big discounts and top picks

The Great Indian Festival is especially a bonanza for those looking to buy electronics and home appliances. Consumers can enjoy a minimum of 25% off on washing machines, 20% off on refrigerators and 20% off on microwaves, besides deals on other appliances. Expect up to 40% off on TVs, along with No-Cost EMI and up to Rs 20,000 off on exchange.

Home Appliances

Our top picks for washing machines are Haier 5.8 Kg Fully Automatic Top Loading at 32% off, and Bosch Fully Automatic Front Loading 6 Kg and 7 Kg, both available at 27% discount. Morphy Richards 20 L Microwave Oven will be available at a discount of 38%.

Our favorite pick on refrigerators is the large-sized Samsung 545 L at 26% off so you can save Rs 22,710.

There are big savings to be made on UV water purifiers as well (up to 35% off), while several 5-star ACs from big brands will be available at greater than 30% discount. Our top pick is the Carrier 1.5 Ton 5-star split AC at 32% off.

Also those looking to upgrade their TV to a smart one can get Rs. 20,000 off by exchanging it for the Sony Bravia 108cm Android TV.

Personal Electronics

There’s good news for Apple fans. The Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop 2017 will be available at Rs 55,990, while the iPad will be available at 20% off. Laptops from Lenovo, Dell and HP will be available in the discount range of 20% to 26%. Top deals are Lenovo Tab3 and Yoga Tab at 41% to 38% off. Apple fans wishing to upgrade to the latest in wearable technology can enjoy Rs 8,000 off on the Apple Watch series 2 smartwatch. For those of you just looking for a high quality fitness tracker, the Fitbit Charge has Rs. 4500 off on 22nd September.

If you’re looking for mobile phones, our top deal pick is the LG V20 at Rs 24,999, more than Rs 5000 off from its pre-sale price.

Power banks always come in handy. Check out the Lenovo 13000 mAh power bank at 30% off.

Home printers are a good investment for frequent flyers and those with kids at home. The discounted prices of home printers at the festival means you will never worry about boarding passes and ID documents again. The HP Deskjet basic printer will be available for Rs 1,579 at 40% off and multi-function (printer/ scanner/ Wi-Fi enabled) printers from HP Deskjet and Canon will also available at 33% off.

The sale is a great time to buy Amazon’s native products. Kindle E-readers and Fire TV Stick will be on sale with offers worth Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively.

The Amazon Fire Stick
The Amazon Fire Stick

For those of you who have a bottomless collection of movies, music and photos, there is up to 60% off on hard drives and other storage devices. Our top picks are Rs 15,000 and Rs 12,000 off on Seagate Slim 5TB and 4TB hard drives respectively, available from 8.00am to 4.00pm on 21st September.

The sale will see great discounts of up to 60% off on headphones and speakers from the top brands. The 40% off on Bose QC 25 Headphones is our favourite. Top deals are on Logitech speakers with Logitech Z506 Surround Sound 5.1 multimedia Speakers at 60% off and the super compact JBL Go Portable Speaker at 56% off!

Other noteworthy deals

Cameras (up to 55% off) and camera accessories such as tripods, flash lights etc. are available at a good discount. Home surveillance cameras too will be cheaper. These include bullet cameras, dome cameras, simulated cameras, spy cameras and trail and game cameras.

For home medical supplies and equipment, keep an eye on the grooming and personal care section. Weighing scales, blood pressure monitors, glucometers, body fat monitors etc. will be available at a cheaper price.

The sale is also a good time to invest in home and kitchen supplies. Mixer-grinders and juicers could see lightning deals. Don’t ignore essentials like floor mops with wheels, rotating mop replacements, utensils, crockery etc. Tupperware sets, for example, will be more affordable. There are attractive discounts on bags, especially laptop bags, backpacks, diaper bags and luggage carriers.

Interesting finds

While Amazon is extremely convenient for need-based shopping and daily essentials, it is also full of hidden treasures. During the festival, you can find deals on telescopes, polaroid cameras, smoothie makers, gym equipment, gaming consoles and more. So you’ll be able to allow yourself some indulgences!

Small shopping

If you have children, the festival is good time to stock up on gifts for Diwali, Christmas, return gifts etc. On offer are gaming gadgets such as Xbox, dough sets, Touching Tom Cat, Barbies, classic board games such as Life and more. There are also some products that you don’t really need, but kind of do too, such as smartphone and tablet holders, magnetic car mounts for smartphones and mobile charging station wall stands. If you’re looking for enhanced functionality in daily life, do take a look at the Amazon Basics page. On it you’ll find USB cables, kitchen shears, HDMI cables, notebooks, travel cases and other useful things you don’t realise you need.

Check-out process and payment options

Amazon is also offering an entire ecosystem to make shopping more convenient and hassle-free. For the festival duration, Amazon is offering No-Cost EMIs (zero interest EMIs) on consumer durables, appliances and smartphones, plus exchange schemes and easy installation services in 65 cities. HDFC card holders can avail additional 10% cashback on HDFC credit and debit cards. Customers will also get to “Buy Now and Pay in 2018” with HDFC Credit Cards, as the bank offers a 3 Month EMI Holiday during the days of the sale. Use Amazon Pay balance for fast and easy checkouts, quicker refunds and a secured shopping experience.

Sales are fun and with The Great Indian Festival offering big deals on big brands, it definitely calls for at least window shopping. There’s so much more than the above categories, like minimum 50% off on American Tourister luggage! To start the treasure hunt, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon.in and not by the Scroll editorial team.