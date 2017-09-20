India vs Australia, 3rd ODI, Live updates: Warner, Finch get a move on after slow start

After 10 overs, Australia 49/0: The gears have been shifted in Indore. After a tentative start, Finch and Warner are up and running with a flurry of boundaries – three in that 3-over spell as the powerplay ends. Warner with two in Bhuvi overs, back-to-back. The Australians are trying to pinch singles and there have been a couple of close calls, a direct-hit could have had Warner.
After 7 overs, Australia 26/0: Couple of quite overs from Bumrah and Bhuvi, with Finch hogging the strike. Just one run conceded by the duo in their overs.
5th over: Aus 23/0
Bhuvi coming around the wicket to Warner and finds it a little difficult to keep his line. Slips one down the legside and the left-hander helps himself to a four in the fine-leg region. Pitch looks very good for batting and perhaps Bhuvi and Kohli don’t want to give Warner any room to free his arms.
4th over: Aus 17/0
A quick single for Warner, a swing and a miss for Finch and then an outside edge for four. Anything but easy for the visitors. The shot off the fifth ball though showed how good the pitch is for batting. A little bit of width from Bumrah and Finch just punched it to the boundary. He made it look easy. First big over off the game, 10 runs off it.
3rd over: Aus 7/0
Another good over from Bhuvi. There are two ways to pile on pressure on the batting side – one is to get wickets and the other is to give nothing away. Soon, the pressure of the scoreboard will force the Australian batsmen to do something.
2nd over: Aus 6/0
Bumrah, from the other end, also giving nothing away. The average first innings score at this ground is 331 – so at some point, you can be sure, the batsmen will start to go for their shots. Their isn’t a lot of bounce in the wicket either. For now, Australia haven’t lost a wicket.
1st over: Aus 3/0
Bhuvneshwar not getting too much swing but still doing enough to plant a doubt in Warner’s mind. He has developed into a wonderful thinking bowler and that allows him to make an impact even when the conditions aren’t helpful.
Australia win the toss
Australia have won the toss for the first time in the series and have elected to bat first. Two changes for Australia - Aaron Finch replaces Hilton Cartwright, Peter Handscomb replaces Matthew Wade. India are unchanged
Virat Kohli is confident that his wrist spinners will have an impact today as well.
“The groundsmen have told me it plays even better under lights,” said Kohli, who clearly doesn’t look worried.
Stats: India have won all their 5 matches at Holkar Stadium in Indore - 4 ODIs and 1 Test. The hosts are also on an eight-game winning streak. Their record is 9 – which they have done just once before. Australia hold the all-time record with 21 consecutive wins.
Australia XI: Warner, Finch, Smith (c), Head, Handscomb (wk), Maxwell, Stoinis, Agar, Cummins, Coulter-Nile, Richardson
Kuldeep Yadav’s first hat-trick and a fluent 92 by Virat Kohli helped India cruise to a 50-run win over Australia in the second one-day international in Kolkata but will the third ODI in Indore be any different?
Australian skipper Steve Smith had some pretty harsh words for his batsmen after the defeat:
“We’ve had a lot of collapses and we need to stop,” he said. “It’s a hard one to put my finger on but whatever it is, it needs to change. We need to make better decisions when we’re under pressure and start playing the game properly. It’s not good enough.”
Will these words be enough to spur his team into action or will India’s wrist spinners continue to wreak havoc?
