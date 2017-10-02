Leader, pass-master: Meet Suresh Wangjam, India U-17 team’s midfield general

As the match between India and Saudi Arabia at the 2016 AFC Under-16 championships in Goa drew to a close, the tension was palpable for those watching at home and in the stadium.

The youngsters, who were supposed to form the core group of the team that would contest the Under-17 World Cup at home a year later, hadn’t secured a point yet, playing in front of their home crowd. Having lost the first match to UAE 3-2 after blowing a two-goal lead, India were staring down the barrel of another defeat, trailing Saudi Arabia till the dying minutes of the game when they earned a last-minute penalty.

Designated penalty taker Amarjit Kiyam (now, captain) wasn’t taking the spot-kick, instead it would be erstwhile captain Suresh Singh Wangjam. The youngster was ice-cool as he earned India a point. That was to be the only point India would earn at the tournament.

Last month, when coach Luis Norton de Matos took the decision to hold a vote to decide the team’s captain, Amarjit was elected captain while Suresh, who was also in the running, finished third.

Suresh recounts his football journey which began in Imphal, Manipur’s capital several years ago. “I tried to emulate my father, who was a badminton player who represented the state. It was not until 11 that I actually took up football.”

His father, Chandra Singh, says he did not force Suresh to choose a path once it was clear that his son could make a living out of the sport. Chandra, who has a garments business back in Imphal, says, “Initially, we did not allow him to play the sport because his mother was afraid he would get hurt. He would sneak out and play in village tournaments on his own.”

As with the stories of most of the Indian players participating at the World Cup, the Wangjam household also had it’s fair share of financial difficulties. With their meagre income, it was not easy for them to buy the right gear for their son who had never undergone any professional footballing course.

“When I played well in a district tournament, I did not get selected for the state’s junior team that year. Football clubs in Manipur were few at that time, so I decided to go and seek coaching at one,” Suresh says.

He didn’t spend long at the Birchandra Memorial Sporting Club but certainly made an impact on coach, Dhiren Singh. “He was a right-winger then, who scored six goals for us in the Nike Manchester United Premier Cup. His contribution was vital in us winning the regional finals in India.”

He also praised Suresh for having the focus and the commitment with which he switched over to a midfield dynamo. “He always gave a 100% at the training ground and now I’m glad it has paid off.”

Not only did BMSC win the tournament and win a spot at the continental finals in Thailand, but Suresh was adjudged player of the tournament at the prestigious meet. An offer from Tata Football Academy was received, but his coaches and parents rejected the Jamshedpur academy.

As it turns out, the decision was the right one. Scouts from the All India Football Federation were present at the national tournament, and they whisked him off to the AIFF’s academy in Goa.

Life since then has been all about the Under-17 World Cup for the diminutive midfielder who was captain of the team at the AFC U16 championships and the BRICS Cup.

“I like to attack and keep the ball or rotate it but if the other team is strong, I drop down to defensive midfield. My favourite move is the diagonal pass,” Suresh says. That, along with his runs in midfield, will be key when it comes to the transition between attack and defence.

The midfield lynchpin of the team, Suresh, a Real Madrid fan, actually welcomes the huge crowds which will be in audience during the World Cup.

“I feel very excited when I see people are watching. I am not scared by the size of the crowd.”

Suresh describes himself simply as a central midfielder, and mentions that his position is dependant on the strength of the opponent.

On October 6, he will almost certainly have his chance to test himself against the United States. Considering his versatility and the nature of the responsibility likely entrusted upon him, it’s difficult to see any other player is as important to the team’s fortunes at the tournament as Suresh.