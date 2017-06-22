Champions League

Romelu Lukaku powers Manchester United to ruthless 4-1 win over CSKA Moscow

The prolific Belgian striker has taken his tally to 10 goals in nine games for Jose Mourinho’s side.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial put CSKA Moscow to the sword as Manchester United took control of Champions League Group A with a ruthless 4-1 win on Wednesday.

Lukaku scored twice at Moscow’s VEB Arena, taking his United tally to 10 goals in nine games, with Martial setting him up twice and netting a penalty before Henrikh Mkhitaryan completed victory.

It was United’s first away win in the competition since November 2013 and with Basel thrashing Benfica in the other group game, it left Jose Mourinho’s side three points clear at the top of the pool.

“We started so strong. We surprised them with out attitude,” said Mourinho. “They didn’t look as good as they are, because of us.

“Lukaku has a great record. We know he is a very good player who can score lots of goals. He is surrounded by quality players.

“We are in a good position with four matches to play.”

After grinding out a 1-0 win at Southampton on Saturday, United were back to their fluid best in the Russian capital, the pace and movement of new strike partners Lukaku and Martial causing CSKA headaches all night.

Having beaten Benfica in their opening game, CSKA were brought back to earth with a bump, although substitute Konstantin Kuchaev gave their fans something to cheer with a 90th-minute consolation goal.

While the hosts had their moments, the encounter rather made a mockery of United manager Mourinho’s eve-of-match claim that this was the strongest CSKA team he had ever encountered.

Missing Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick through injury, Mourinho set United out in an unfamiliar 3-4-1-2 system, but the visitors took no time to find their mark.

Paired in a new-look front two, Lukaku and Martial clicked instantly, combining to put United ahead in the fourth minute.

Lukaku’s fine pass down the inside-left channel released Martial on the left and he checked inside before crossing to the back post, where Lukaku leapt to direct a strong header past Igor Akinfeev.

Ignashevich blunder

After Akinfeev thwarted Mkhitaryan with his legs, Martial made it 2-0 from the penalty spot in the 18th minute following a foul on Mkhitaryan by Georgi Schennikov.

Nine minutes later it was 3-0 as Vasili Berezutksi made a hash of clearing Martial’s low cross and Lukaku turned the ball home.

The frustration for CSKA coach Viktor Goncharenko was that his side manged to procure several sights of goal at the other end, only to find David de Gea an imposing barrier.

The United goalkeeper produced an excellent one-handed save to thwart Alan Dzagoev at 1-0 and tipped a powerful shot from Fedor Chalov over the ball at 2-0, as well as fielding attempts from Vitinho and Dzagoev.

Akinfeev denied Lukaku his hat-trick early in the second half before more slipshod defending gifted United their fourth.

Veteran centre-back Sergei Ignashevich gifted the ball straight to Ander Herrera, whose through-ball released Martial.

The Frenchman’s effort was parried by Akinfeev, but Mkhitaryan followed in to slot the rebound into the net.

Akinfeev has now gone 45 games without a clean sheet in the competition proper, although his saves from substitutes Jesse Lingard and Matteo Darmian, allied to Kuchaev’s late effort, spared CSKA further embarrassment.

“If I had a plan, it was ruined after the first goal that we conceded,” said Goncharenko.

“Our level decreased greatly and Manchester had huge superiority over us. The class of the opponent was so great.”

From Indian pizzas in San Francisco to bhangra competitions in Boston

A guide to the Indian heart of these American cities.

By Jared Erondu via Unsplash

The United States of America has for long been more than a tourist destination for Indians. With Indians making up the second largest immigrant group in the USA, North American cities have a lot to offer to the travel weary Indian tourist. There are umpteen reasons for an Indian to visit vibrant education and cultural hubs like Boston and San Francisco. But if you don’t have a well-adjusted cousin to guide you through the well-kept Indian secrets, this guide to the Indian heart of Boston and San Francisco should suffice for when you crave your fix.

Boston

If you aren’t easily spooked, Boston is the best place to be at in October due to its proximity to Salem. You can visit the Salem Witch Village to learn about present-day wiccans and authentic witchcraft, or attend séances and Halloween parades with ghosts, ghouls and other frightening creatures giving you a true glimpse of America during Halloween. But the macabre spirit soon gives way to a dazzling array of Christmas lighting for the next two months. The famed big Christmas trees are accompanied by festive celebrations and traditions. Don’t miss The Nutcracker, the sugar-laced Christmas adventure.

While it upholds its traditions, Boston is a highly inclusive and experimental university town. It welcomes scores of Indian students every year. Its inclusiveness can be gauged from the fact that Berklee College of Music released a well-received cover of AR Rahman’s Jiya Jale. The group, called the Berklee Indian Ensemble, creates compositions inspired by Indian musical styles like the Carnatic thillana and qawwali.

Boston’s Bollywood craze is quite widespread beyond the campuses too. Apple Cinemas in Cambridge and Regal Fenway Cinemas in Fenway can be your weekly fix as they screen all the major upcoming Bollywood movies. Boston tends to be the fighting ground for South Asian Showdowns in which teams from all over the North-Eastern coast gather for Bollywood-themed dance offs. The Bhangra competitions, especially, are held with the same energy and vigour as back home and are open to locals and tourists alike. If nothing else, there are always Bollywood flash mob projects you can take part in to feel proudly desi in a foreign land.

While travellers love to experiment with food, most Indian travellers will agree that they need their spice fix in the middle of any foreign trip. In that respect, Boston has enough to satisfy cravings for Indian food. North Indian cuisine is popular and widely available, but delicious South Indian fare can also be found at Udupi Bhavan. At Punjab Palace, you can dig into a typical North Indian meal while catching a Bollywood flick on one of their TVs. Head to Barbecue International for cross-continental fusion experiments, like fire-roasted Punjabi-style wings with mint and chilli sauce.

Boston is prominent on the radar of Indian parents scouting for universities abroad and the admission season especially sees a lot of prospective students and parents looking for campus tours and visits. To plan your visit, click here.

San Francisco

San Francisco is an art lover’s delight. The admission-free Trolley Dances, performed in October, focus on engaging with the communities via site-specific choreographies that reflect the city’s cultural diversity. Literature lovers can experience a Dickensian Christmas and a Victorian holiday party at The Great Dickens Christmas Fair, a month-long gala affair starting in November.

As an Indian, you’ll be spoilt for choice in San Francisco, especially with regards to food. San Francisco’s sizeable Indian population, for example, has several aces hidden up its sleeve. Take this video by Eater, which claims that the ‘Indian’ pizza at Zante’s Restaurant is the city’s best kept secret that needs outing. Desi citizens of San Francisco are big on culinary innovation, as is evident from the popularity of the food truck Curry Up Now. With a vibrant menu featuring Itsy Bitsy Naan Bits and Bunty Burrito and more, it’s not hard to see why it is a favourite among locals. Sunnyvale, with its large concentration of Indians also has quirky food on offer. If you wish to sample Veer Zaara Pizza, Dabangg Pizza or Agneepath Pizza, head to Tasty Subs & Pizza.

There are several Indian temples in Sunnyvale, Fremont and San Jose that also act as effective community spaces for gatherings. Apart from cultural events, they even hold free-for-all feasts that you can attend. A little-known haven of peace is the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple. Their Anjaneya World Cafe serves delicious mango lassi; the beverage is a big hit among the local population.

If you’re looking for an Indian movie fix during your travels, the San Francisco International South Asian Film Festival’s theme this year is Bollywood and Beyond. Indian film enthusiasts are in for a treat with indie projects, art-house classics, documentaries and other notable films from the subcontinent being screened.

San Francisco’s autumn has been described as ‘Indian summer’ by the locals and is another good season to consider while planning a trip. The weather lends more vigour to an already vibrant cultural scene. To plan your trip, click here.

An Indian traveller is indeed spoilt for choice in Boston and San Francisco as an Indian fix is usually available just around the corner. Offering connectivity to both these cities, Lufthansa too provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its India-bound flights and flights departing from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options, making the airline More Indian than You Think. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they now offer a definitive Indian flying experience.

