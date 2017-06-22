International Cricket

Watch: Stokes's Ashes in fresh doubt after 'brawl' video emerges

In the video posted by the Sun, the England vice-captain appears to be fighting with two men, one of whom is holding a bottle.

by 
ANTHONY DEVLIN

England star Ben Stokes’s inclusion for the Ashes tour of Australia was under renewed scrutiny after the Sun newspaper published video footage purporting to show him engaged in a street brawl.

The Test vice-captain was included in England’s 16-man Ashes squad led by skipper Joe Root announced earlier Wednesday, despite injuring his hand in the incident that led to his arrest in Bristol on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm.

The 26-year-old was released without charge on Monday, but remains under investigation.

In the video posted by the Sun, which headlined its front-page splash ‘Hit for Six’, Stokes appears to be fighting with two men, one of whom is holding a bottle.

“We have seen this footage for the first time tonight -– when posted by The Sun,” said the England and Wales Cricket Board.

“There is an ongoing police investigation, which will look at all available evidence, and we do have to respect that process.”

Play

He was omitted from England’s series-clinching ODI win against West Indies at The Oval after being arrested in the early hours of Monday morning.

His arrest followed England’s win in the third ODI in the southwestern city of Bristol on Sunday.

“As it currently stands, he is (Test) vice-captain pending any disciplinary action,” ECB cricket director Andrew Strauss told reporters.

England ODI regular Alex Hales – an Ashes long-shot who did not make the Test squad – was also left out of Wednesday’s match after being with Stokes on Sunday night.

Avon and Somerset police said Tuesday they had been called to an incident in the Clifton district of Bristol at around 2:35 am (0135 GMT) on Monday.

England coach Trevor Bayliss replied “definitely not” when asked by Sky Sports on Wednesday if he was happy with players staying out until the early hours during a series.

“The other night a few guys being out was very unprofessional in the middle of a series,” the Australian added.

Both Bayliss and Strauss are wary of curfews, with the ex-England skipper saying they believed in “treating people like adults”.

‘Cancel England’s flights!’

But Strauss conceded Stokes’s incident could lead to a re-think, a point emphasised by England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan after Wednesday’s win.

“We’ll have to put something in place that doesn’t leave us in the position we are at the moment,” said Morgan.

Stokes, potentially just one on-field offence away from a Test ban under the International Cricket Council’s code of conduct, is seen as vital to England’s chances of retaining the Ashes in Australia, which start with November’s first Test in Brisbane.

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen, jokingly suggested the Sun’s story spelt the end for the current side’s Ashes hopes, tweeting: “Oh No! Just seen tomorrow’s front page & video! Cancel England’s flights please!”

England great Ian Botham, speaking after the squad was announced but before the video was published, said he hoped fellow all-rounder Stokes was “the innocent party”.

Botham, however, added: “You cannot be wandering the streets at 2:30 am.”

Stokes, sent home from an England Lions tour in Australia in 2012/13 for flouting a ban on late-night drinking, told The Times in an interview published on Saturday he enjoyed a couple of beers after stumps.

“We’re grown men, go out for dinner, have a few pints,” he said.

“I’m 26, not 14. I don’t have to drink Diet Cokes with dinner.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

From Indian pizzas in San Francisco to bhangra competitions in Boston

A guide to the Indian heart of these American cities.

By Jared Erondu via Unsplash

The United States of America has for long been more than a tourist destination for Indians. With Indians making up the second largest immigrant group in the USA, North American cities have a lot to offer to the travel weary Indian tourist. There are umpteen reasons for an Indian to visit vibrant education and cultural hubs like Boston and San Francisco. But if you don’t have a well-adjusted cousin to guide you through the well-kept Indian secrets, this guide to the Indian heart of Boston and San Francisco should suffice for when you crave your fix.

Boston

If you aren’t easily spooked, Boston is the best place to be at in October due to its proximity to Salem. You can visit the Salem Witch Village to learn about present-day wiccans and authentic witchcraft, or attend séances and Halloween parades with ghosts, ghouls and other frightening creatures giving you a true glimpse of America during Halloween. But the macabre spirit soon gives way to a dazzling array of Christmas lighting for the next two months. The famed big Christmas trees are accompanied by festive celebrations and traditions. Don’t miss The Nutcracker, the sugar-laced Christmas adventure.

While it upholds its traditions, Boston is a highly inclusive and experimental university town. It welcomes scores of Indian students every year. Its inclusiveness can be gauged from the fact that Berklee College of Music released a well-received cover of AR Rahman’s Jiya Jale. The group, called the Berklee Indian Ensemble, creates compositions inspired by Indian musical styles like the Carnatic thillana and qawwali.

Boston’s Bollywood craze is quite widespread beyond the campuses too. Apple Cinemas in Cambridge and Regal Fenway Cinemas in Fenway can be your weekly fix as they screen all the major upcoming Bollywood movies. Boston tends to be the fighting ground for South Asian Showdowns in which teams from all over the North-Eastern coast gather for Bollywood-themed dance offs. The Bhangra competitions, especially, are held with the same energy and vigour as back home and are open to locals and tourists alike. If nothing else, there are always Bollywood flash mob projects you can take part in to feel proudly desi in a foreign land.

While travellers love to experiment with food, most Indian travellers will agree that they need their spice fix in the middle of any foreign trip. In that respect, Boston has enough to satisfy cravings for Indian food. North Indian cuisine is popular and widely available, but delicious South Indian fare can also be found at Udupi Bhavan. At Punjab Palace, you can dig into a typical North Indian meal while catching a Bollywood flick on one of their TVs. Head to Barbecue International for cross-continental fusion experiments, like fire-roasted Punjabi-style wings with mint and chilli sauce.

Boston is prominent on the radar of Indian parents scouting for universities abroad and the admission season especially sees a lot of prospective students and parents looking for campus tours and visits. To plan your visit, click here.

San Francisco

San Francisco is an art lover’s delight. The admission-free Trolley Dances, performed in October, focus on engaging with the communities via site-specific choreographies that reflect the city’s cultural diversity. Literature lovers can experience a Dickensian Christmas and a Victorian holiday party at The Great Dickens Christmas Fair, a month-long gala affair starting in November.

As an Indian, you’ll be spoilt for choice in San Francisco, especially with regards to food. San Francisco’s sizeable Indian population, for example, has several aces hidden up its sleeve. Take this video by Eater, which claims that the ‘Indian’ pizza at Zante’s Restaurant is the city’s best kept secret that needs outing. Desi citizens of San Francisco are big on culinary innovation, as is evident from the popularity of the food truck Curry Up Now. With a vibrant menu featuring Itsy Bitsy Naan Bits and Bunty Burrito and more, it’s not hard to see why it is a favourite among locals. Sunnyvale, with its large concentration of Indians also has quirky food on offer. If you wish to sample Veer Zaara Pizza, Dabangg Pizza or Agneepath Pizza, head to Tasty Subs & Pizza.

There are several Indian temples in Sunnyvale, Fremont and San Jose that also act as effective community spaces for gatherings. Apart from cultural events, they even hold free-for-all feasts that you can attend. A little-known haven of peace is the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple. Their Anjaneya World Cafe serves delicious mango lassi; the beverage is a big hit among the local population.

If you’re looking for an Indian movie fix during your travels, the San Francisco International South Asian Film Festival’s theme this year is Bollywood and Beyond. Indian film enthusiasts are in for a treat with indie projects, art-house classics, documentaries and other notable films from the subcontinent being screened.

San Francisco’s autumn has been described as ‘Indian summer’ by the locals and is another good season to consider while planning a trip. The weather lends more vigour to an already vibrant cultural scene. To plan your trip, click here.

An Indian traveller is indeed spoilt for choice in Boston and San Francisco as an Indian fix is usually available just around the corner. Offering connectivity to both these cities, Lufthansa too provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its India-bound flights and flights departing from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options, making the airline More Indian than You Think. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they now offer a definitive Indian flying experience.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.