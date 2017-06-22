Champions League

Sebastian Coates’ own goal gifts Barcelona 1-0 win at Sporting Lisbon

The Uruguayan centre-back unwittingly deflected a Lionel Messi free-kick into his own net on 49 minutes.

Pedro Nunes / Reuters

Sebastian Coates scored an unfortunate second-half own goal to gift Barcelona a 1-0 victory away to Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Uruguayan centre-back unwittingly deflected a Lionel Messi free-kick into his own net on 49 minutes to hand the Spaniards a second successive win to start Group D.

The five-time European champions head the section with a maximum six points, ahead of both Sporting and Juventus on three, with Olympiakos yet to pick up a point.

Ernesto Valverde’s Barca have proved unstoppable in La Liga so far, winning their opening six matches to pull seven points clear of defending champions Real Madrid while vanquishing Juve in their first group game in Europe.

“We knew that to win we would have to suffer,” Valverde told BeIN Sports Spain.

“We started strongly and dominated the first-half. After the goal we had 10 or 15 minutes where they pressed us and created some chances.

“But the Champions League is like this, you have to suffer to win.”

Messi drew level with former long-serving Barca captain Carles Puyol by making his 593rd appearance for the club – trailing only Andres Iniesta (638) and Xavi (767).

But the Argentine, one goal away from 100 in European competition, was largely subdued during a quiet first half in the Portuguese capital, with Cristiano Piccini flashing narrowly over for Sporting on 15 minutes.

Sergi Roberto slipped in Luis Suarez as Barca finally threatened just before the half hour, but the Uruguayan was denied by Rui Patricio with the Portugal goalkeeper then holding well from a Messi header.

Sporting’s Marco Acuna tested Marc-Andre ter Stegen with a low drive, but Messi gradually grew in influence as the interval approached.

He weaved his way through the home defence on 43 minutes only to find an old foe, ex-Real Madrid full-back Fabio Coentrao, slide across superbly to block his goal-bound effort.

Sporting lost striker Seydou Doumbia to injury prior to the break, the Ivorian seemingly hurting himself following a theatrical fall on the edge of the Barca penalty area that earned him a yellow card.

Dutch international Bas Dost, who scored a league-best 34 goals last campaign, replace Doumbia, but Barca broke the deadlock early into the second half as a Messi set-piece ricocheted about the Sporting six-yard box before trickling beyond Patricio.

The Argentine’s curling delivery in from the right brushed two Sporting heads with Suarez then nodding the ball against Coates who could only watch in horror as it dribbled over the line.

Suarez unleashed a snapshot straight at Patricio as Barca searched for a second, but the visitors were grateful to Ter Stegen as the Germany international thwarted Bruno Fernandes’ attempt for an equaliser.

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Paulinho went close to notching his third goal in four games late on when Patricio repelled the Brazilian, but Barca stretched their unbeaten run against Portuguese clubs to 15 matches dating back to 1987.

Sponsored Content 

From Indian pizzas in San Francisco to bhangra competitions in Boston

A guide to the Indian heart of these American cities.

By Jared Erondu via Unsplash

The United States of America has for long been more than a tourist destination for Indians. With Indians making up the second largest immigrant group in the USA, North American cities have a lot to offer to the travel weary Indian tourist. There are umpteen reasons for an Indian to visit vibrant education and cultural hubs like Boston and San Francisco. But if you don’t have a well-adjusted cousin to guide you through the well-kept Indian secrets, this guide to the Indian heart of Boston and San Francisco should suffice for when you crave your fix.

Boston

If you aren’t easily spooked, Boston is the best place to be at in October due to its proximity to Salem. You can visit the Salem Witch Village to learn about present-day wiccans and authentic witchcraft, or attend séances and Halloween parades with ghosts, ghouls and other frightening creatures giving you a true glimpse of America during Halloween. But the macabre spirit soon gives way to a dazzling array of Christmas lighting for the next two months. The famed big Christmas trees are accompanied by festive celebrations and traditions. Don’t miss The Nutcracker, the sugar-laced Christmas adventure.

While it upholds its traditions, Boston is a highly inclusive and experimental university town. It welcomes scores of Indian students every year. Its inclusiveness can be gauged from the fact that Berklee College of Music released a well-received cover of AR Rahman’s Jiya Jale. The group, called the Berklee Indian Ensemble, creates compositions inspired by Indian musical styles like the Carnatic thillana and qawwali.

Boston’s Bollywood craze is quite widespread beyond the campuses too. Apple Cinemas in Cambridge and Regal Fenway Cinemas in Fenway can be your weekly fix as they screen all the major upcoming Bollywood movies. Boston tends to be the fighting ground for South Asian Showdowns in which teams from all over the North-Eastern coast gather for Bollywood-themed dance offs. The Bhangra competitions, especially, are held with the same energy and vigour as back home and are open to locals and tourists alike. If nothing else, there are always Bollywood flash mob projects you can take part in to feel proudly desi in a foreign land.

While travellers love to experiment with food, most Indian travellers will agree that they need their spice fix in the middle of any foreign trip. In that respect, Boston has enough to satisfy cravings for Indian food. North Indian cuisine is popular and widely available, but delicious South Indian fare can also be found at Udupi Bhavan. At Punjab Palace, you can dig into a typical North Indian meal while catching a Bollywood flick on one of their TVs. Head to Barbecue International for cross-continental fusion experiments, like fire-roasted Punjabi-style wings with mint and chilli sauce.

Boston is prominent on the radar of Indian parents scouting for universities abroad and the admission season especially sees a lot of prospective students and parents looking for campus tours and visits. To plan your visit, click here.

San Francisco

San Francisco is an art lover’s delight. The admission-free Trolley Dances, performed in October, focus on engaging with the communities via site-specific choreographies that reflect the city’s cultural diversity. Literature lovers can experience a Dickensian Christmas and a Victorian holiday party at The Great Dickens Christmas Fair, a month-long gala affair starting in November.

As an Indian, you’ll be spoilt for choice in San Francisco, especially with regards to food. San Francisco’s sizeable Indian population, for example, has several aces hidden up its sleeve. Take this video by Eater, which claims that the ‘Indian’ pizza at Zante’s Restaurant is the city’s best kept secret that needs outing. Desi citizens of San Francisco are big on culinary innovation, as is evident from the popularity of the food truck Curry Up Now. With a vibrant menu featuring Itsy Bitsy Naan Bits and Bunty Burrito and more, it’s not hard to see why it is a favourite among locals. Sunnyvale, with its large concentration of Indians also has quirky food on offer. If you wish to sample Veer Zaara Pizza, Dabangg Pizza or Agneepath Pizza, head to Tasty Subs & Pizza.

There are several Indian temples in Sunnyvale, Fremont and San Jose that also act as effective community spaces for gatherings. Apart from cultural events, they even hold free-for-all feasts that you can attend. A little-known haven of peace is the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple. Their Anjaneya World Cafe serves delicious mango lassi; the beverage is a big hit among the local population.

If you’re looking for an Indian movie fix during your travels, the San Francisco International South Asian Film Festival’s theme this year is Bollywood and Beyond. Indian film enthusiasts are in for a treat with indie projects, art-house classics, documentaries and other notable films from the subcontinent being screened.

San Francisco’s autumn has been described as ‘Indian summer’ by the locals and is another good season to consider while planning a trip. The weather lends more vigour to an already vibrant cultural scene. To plan your trip, click here.

An Indian traveller is indeed spoilt for choice in Boston and San Francisco as an Indian fix is usually available just around the corner. Offering connectivity to both these cities, Lufthansa too provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its India-bound flights and flights departing from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options, making the airline More Indian than You Think. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they now offer a definitive Indian flying experience.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.