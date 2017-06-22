International Cricket

Moeen Ali rescues England again despite Evin Lewis, Alzarri Joseph show for West Indies

Opener Lewis made a stunning 176 before retiring hurt while Joseph took a fifer to reduce the hosts to 181/5.

GLYN KIRK / AFP

Moeen Ali again proved England’s hero with the bat as they beat West Indies by six runs in a rain-marred fourth one-day international at The Oval to go an unbeatable 3-0 up with one to play in the series.

England, without Ben Stokes after he was dropped following his arrest, were on course for defeat at 181/5 chasing 357 to win.

But Ali, fresh from his match-winning century in the third ODI at Bristol on Sunday, made an unbeaten 48 off 25 balls including six fours and two sixes.

Together with Jos Buttler (43 not out), he added 77 in eight overs.

England were ahead under D/L when rain stopped play with their score on 258 for five off 35.1 overs

Yet the match might have been beyond them had Evin Lewis, who made a stunning 176, not retired hurt in the 47th over after deflecting a Jake Ball delivery onto his right ankle.

It was later announced that man-of-the-match Lewis, who had to be wheeled off the field on a stretcher and went to hospital without fielding, had suffered a hairline fracture that would sideline him for at least two weeks.

Defeat was also tough on West Indies paceman Alzarri Joseph, who took all of England’s wickets during an ODI best haul of five for 56.

‘Unfortunate’

“Evin set the tone for us up front,” said West Indies captain Jason Holder. “Unfortunately he was unable to bat in the last few overs.

“It’s not often one guy scores 170, another gets five wickets and you lose the game.”

Lewis’s innings, which surpassed his previous ODI hundred of 148 against Sri Lanka in Bulawayo in November last year, was the cornerstone of West Indies’ 356 for five.

He was eyeing a double century until his freak injury left him writhing in agony.

The 25-year-old Trinidad left-hander remained unbeaten, having faced 130 balls including 17 fours and seven sixes.

His innings was the fourth highest in ODIs by a West Indies batsman.

The Windies had slumped to 33 for three following Chris Woakes’s treble strike that included the fourth ball exit of Lewis’s fellow left-handed opener Chris Gayle who made a dashing 94 in Bristol.

This match took place just hours after England unveiled their Ashes squad.

They knew they would be without all-rounder Stokes – included in the Ashes party and retained as Test vice-captain – after his arrest in the early hours of Monday morning.

Stokes, who has a broken finger, remains under investigation after being released without charge.

Victorious England captain Eoin Morgan told reporters there might need to be a re-think regarding nights out.

“We’ve always policed it ourselves, (but) it’s something we’re going to look into –- in light of what’s happened - because we need to look after each other as a team,” he said.

As for the match, Morgan said: “Evin Lewis played well. We were up against it, but it was an extremely confident innings (from Ali).”

Lewis completed a chanceless century, off 94 balls.

Often billed as Gayle’s heir apparent, Lewis – a far shorter and less muscular batsman – hit two sixes in as many balls off fast bowler Liam Plunkett, the second a magnificent straight drive.

He was missed on 122 when Jason Roy, running back from cover, dropped a tough chance.

Roy, only recalled after fellow opener Alex Hales was omitted together with Stokes after the pair were out late prior to the latter’s arrest, cashed in with 84 on his Surrey home ground.

His 66-ball innings ended when he was caught behind off Joseph to end an opening stand of 126 with Jonny Bairstow (39), who fell in similar fashion.

West Indies must have thought it was their night when Joseph took his fifth wicket via a diving slip catch by Gayle, not renowned for his athleticism, that dismissed Sam Billings.

But Ali and Buttler, together with the London weather, combined to give England a 15th win in 16 completed ODIs against West Indies.

From Indian pizzas in San Francisco to bhangra competitions in Boston

A guide to the Indian heart of these American cities.

The United States of America has for long been more than a tourist destination for Indians. With Indians making up the second largest immigrant group in the USA, North American cities have a lot to offer to the travel weary Indian tourist. There are umpteen reasons for an Indian to visit vibrant education and cultural hubs like Boston and San Francisco. But if you don’t have a well-adjusted cousin to guide you through the well-kept Indian secrets, this guide to the Indian heart of Boston and San Francisco should suffice for when you crave your fix.

Boston

If you aren’t easily spooked, Boston is the best place to be at in October due to its proximity to Salem. You can visit the Salem Witch Village to learn about present-day wiccans and authentic witchcraft, or attend séances and Halloween parades with ghosts, ghouls and other frightening creatures giving you a true glimpse of America during Halloween. But the macabre spirit soon gives way to a dazzling array of Christmas lighting for the next two months. The famed big Christmas trees are accompanied by festive celebrations and traditions. Don’t miss The Nutcracker, the sugar-laced Christmas adventure.

While it upholds its traditions, Boston is a highly inclusive and experimental university town. It welcomes scores of Indian students every year. Its inclusiveness can be gauged from the fact that Berklee College of Music released a well-received cover of AR Rahman’s Jiya Jale. The group, called the Berklee Indian Ensemble, creates compositions inspired by Indian musical styles like the Carnatic thillana and qawwali.

Boston’s Bollywood craze is quite widespread beyond the campuses too. Apple Cinemas in Cambridge and Regal Fenway Cinemas in Fenway can be your weekly fix as they screen all the major upcoming Bollywood movies. Boston tends to be the fighting ground for South Asian Showdowns in which teams from all over the North-Eastern coast gather for Bollywood-themed dance offs. The Bhangra competitions, especially, are held with the same energy and vigour as back home and are open to locals and tourists alike. If nothing else, there are always Bollywood flash mob projects you can take part in to feel proudly desi in a foreign land.

While travellers love to experiment with food, most Indian travellers will agree that they need their spice fix in the middle of any foreign trip. In that respect, Boston has enough to satisfy cravings for Indian food. North Indian cuisine is popular and widely available, but delicious South Indian fare can also be found at Udupi Bhavan. At Punjab Palace, you can dig into a typical North Indian meal while catching a Bollywood flick on one of their TVs. Head to Barbecue International for cross-continental fusion experiments, like fire-roasted Punjabi-style wings with mint and chilli sauce.

Boston is prominent on the radar of Indian parents scouting for universities abroad and the admission season especially sees a lot of prospective students and parents looking for campus tours and visits. To plan your visit, click here.

San Francisco

San Francisco is an art lover’s delight. The admission-free Trolley Dances, performed in October, focus on engaging with the communities via site-specific choreographies that reflect the city’s cultural diversity. Literature lovers can experience a Dickensian Christmas and a Victorian holiday party at The Great Dickens Christmas Fair, a month-long gala affair starting in November.

As an Indian, you’ll be spoilt for choice in San Francisco, especially with regards to food. San Francisco’s sizeable Indian population, for example, has several aces hidden up its sleeve. Take this video by Eater, which claims that the ‘Indian’ pizza at Zante’s Restaurant is the city’s best kept secret that needs outing. Desi citizens of San Francisco are big on culinary innovation, as is evident from the popularity of the food truck Curry Up Now. With a vibrant menu featuring Itsy Bitsy Naan Bits and Bunty Burrito and more, it’s not hard to see why it is a favourite among locals. Sunnyvale, with its large concentration of Indians also has quirky food on offer. If you wish to sample Veer Zaara Pizza, Dabangg Pizza or Agneepath Pizza, head to Tasty Subs & Pizza.

There are several Indian temples in Sunnyvale, Fremont and San Jose that also act as effective community spaces for gatherings. Apart from cultural events, they even hold free-for-all feasts that you can attend. A little-known haven of peace is the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple. Their Anjaneya World Cafe serves delicious mango lassi; the beverage is a big hit among the local population.

If you’re looking for an Indian movie fix during your travels, the San Francisco International South Asian Film Festival’s theme this year is Bollywood and Beyond. Indian film enthusiasts are in for a treat with indie projects, art-house classics, documentaries and other notable films from the subcontinent being screened.

San Francisco’s autumn has been described as ‘Indian summer’ by the locals and is another good season to consider while planning a trip. The weather lends more vigour to an already vibrant cultural scene. To plan your trip, click here.

An Indian traveller is indeed spoilt for choice in Boston and San Francisco as an Indian fix is usually available just around the corner. Offering connectivity to both these cities, Lufthansa too provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its India-bound flights and flights departing from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options, making the airline More Indian than You Think. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they now offer a definitive Indian flying experience.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.