Champions League

Michy Batshuayi scores dramatic late winner in Chelsea’s impressive win over Atletico Madrid

The presence of Diego Costa dominated much of the pre-match attention after he completed his prolonged return to Atletico.

Jason Cairnduff / Reuters

Michy Batshuayi struck a dramatic winner with the last kick of the game as Chelsea inflicted Atletico Madrid’s first defeat at their new Wanda Metropolitano home on Wednesday with a hugely impressive 2-1 Champions League victory.

Substitute Batshuayi’s late intervention was just rewards for a dominant Chelsea display despite falling behind to Antoine Griezmann’s penalty five minutes before half-time.

Former Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata came back to haunt Atletico on his return to the Spanish capital by nodding home Eden Hazard’s tempting cross on the hour mark.

And Batshuayi finished off a patient team move deep into stoppage time by turning home Marcos Alonso’s cross at the near post.

“I am very pleased for my players because they deserve to play this type of game, but above all to play in this way with personality,” said Chelsea manager Antonio Conte.

“You can win but doing it only by defending and counter-attacking there isn’t the right satisfaction.

“To come here to play and want to understand where we are, the answer we had tonight was very positive.”

Victory ensured Chelsea take a commanding lead at the top of Group C with six points from their opening two games ahead of Roma, who moved onto four with a 2-1 win at Azerbaijani Champions League newcomers Qarabag earlier in the day.

“We have the kind of player in the team to do something: Alvaro, me, Michy, Willian,” Hazard told BT Sport.

“Michy scores every time he’s on the field! He can score every time. I’m so happy for him.”

By contrast, just a second defeat at home in 24 Champions League games under Diego Simeone means Atletico are in trouble after taking just one point from their opening two matches.

“We couldn’t play our normal game. Our opponent had better intensity, was better tactically and technically,” said Simeone.

“We were never comfortable and Chelsea’s victory was deserved because they played better.”

The presence of Diego Costa dominated much of the pre-match attention after he completed his prolonged return to Atletico from Chelsea on Tuesday.

Despite the Brazilian-born striker’s refusal to train with the Premier League champions this season it was all smiles as he greeted plenty of his former teammates in the tunnel before kick-off.

Costa not missed

However, Chelsea haven’t missed Costa so far this season as his replacement Morata has now scored seven goals in as many games.

Hazard was starting for only the second time this season after breaking his ankle in June, but showed no signs of rust early on as he smacked a shot from outside the box off the post.

Morata then forced Jan Oblak into a save as the Slovenian tipped his looping header over for a corner.

Chelsea’s control forced Atletico boss Diego Simeone into a tactical reshuffle as he switched from his favoured 4-4-2 to 4-3-3 and was rewarded as the hosts stemmed the Chelsea tide.

David Luiz was at fault for Atletico’s opener as he was penalised for hauling down Angel Correa from a corner.

Griezmann kept his cool to smash the penalty past a former Atletico favourite Thibaut Courtois for his third goal in as many games at Atletico’s new home.

And for all Chelsea’s pressure, Atletico could easily have been two up at the break as Courtois parried Koke’s fierce drive and Saul Niguez fired the rebound inches wide with the final kick of the half.

The second period began in the same manner as the first with Chelsea on the front foot.

But it took until the hour mark to level when Morata continued his scoring streak with his head with a flicked finish from Hazard’s pinpoint delivery.

Cesc Fabregas should then have turned the game on its head when he somehow skewed wide from point-blank range following a goalmouth scramble.

Morata had another chance to win the game as he showed impressive pace the sprint past Lucas Hernandez but pushed his finish inches past the far post 15 minutes from time.

However, it was his replacement Batshuayi who proved the match winner with a smart finish after Chelsea work the ball masterfully around a tiring Atletico defence to create the opening.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

From Indian pizzas in San Francisco to bhangra competitions in Boston

A guide to the Indian heart of these American cities.

By Jared Erondu via Unsplash

The United States of America has for long been more than a tourist destination for Indians. With Indians making up the second largest immigrant group in the USA, North American cities have a lot to offer to the travel weary Indian tourist. There are umpteen reasons for an Indian to visit vibrant education and cultural hubs like Boston and San Francisco. But if you don’t have a well-adjusted cousin to guide you through the well-kept Indian secrets, this guide to the Indian heart of Boston and San Francisco should suffice for when you crave your fix.

Boston

If you aren’t easily spooked, Boston is the best place to be at in October due to its proximity to Salem. You can visit the Salem Witch Village to learn about present-day wiccans and authentic witchcraft, or attend séances and Halloween parades with ghosts, ghouls and other frightening creatures giving you a true glimpse of America during Halloween. But the macabre spirit soon gives way to a dazzling array of Christmas lighting for the next two months. The famed big Christmas trees are accompanied by festive celebrations and traditions. Don’t miss The Nutcracker, the sugar-laced Christmas adventure.

While it upholds its traditions, Boston is a highly inclusive and experimental university town. It welcomes scores of Indian students every year. Its inclusiveness can be gauged from the fact that Berklee College of Music released a well-received cover of AR Rahman’s Jiya Jale. The group, called the Berklee Indian Ensemble, creates compositions inspired by Indian musical styles like the Carnatic thillana and qawwali.

Boston’s Bollywood craze is quite widespread beyond the campuses too. Apple Cinemas in Cambridge and Regal Fenway Cinemas in Fenway can be your weekly fix as they screen all the major upcoming Bollywood movies. Boston tends to be the fighting ground for South Asian Showdowns in which teams from all over the North-Eastern coast gather for Bollywood-themed dance offs. The Bhangra competitions, especially, are held with the same energy and vigour as back home and are open to locals and tourists alike. If nothing else, there are always Bollywood flash mob projects you can take part in to feel proudly desi in a foreign land.

While travellers love to experiment with food, most Indian travellers will agree that they need their spice fix in the middle of any foreign trip. In that respect, Boston has enough to satisfy cravings for Indian food. North Indian cuisine is popular and widely available, but delicious South Indian fare can also be found at Udupi Bhavan. At Punjab Palace, you can dig into a typical North Indian meal while catching a Bollywood flick on one of their TVs. Head to Barbecue International for cross-continental fusion experiments, like fire-roasted Punjabi-style wings with mint and chilli sauce.

Boston is prominent on the radar of Indian parents scouting for universities abroad and the admission season especially sees a lot of prospective students and parents looking for campus tours and visits. To plan your visit, click here.

San Francisco

San Francisco is an art lover’s delight. The admission-free Trolley Dances, performed in October, focus on engaging with the communities via site-specific choreographies that reflect the city’s cultural diversity. Literature lovers can experience a Dickensian Christmas and a Victorian holiday party at The Great Dickens Christmas Fair, a month-long gala affair starting in November.

As an Indian, you’ll be spoilt for choice in San Francisco, especially with regards to food. San Francisco’s sizeable Indian population, for example, has several aces hidden up its sleeve. Take this video by Eater, which claims that the ‘Indian’ pizza at Zante’s Restaurant is the city’s best kept secret that needs outing. Desi citizens of San Francisco are big on culinary innovation, as is evident from the popularity of the food truck Curry Up Now. With a vibrant menu featuring Itsy Bitsy Naan Bits and Bunty Burrito and more, it’s not hard to see why it is a favourite among locals. Sunnyvale, with its large concentration of Indians also has quirky food on offer. If you wish to sample Veer Zaara Pizza, Dabangg Pizza or Agneepath Pizza, head to Tasty Subs & Pizza.

There are several Indian temples in Sunnyvale, Fremont and San Jose that also act as effective community spaces for gatherings. Apart from cultural events, they even hold free-for-all feasts that you can attend. A little-known haven of peace is the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple. Their Anjaneya World Cafe serves delicious mango lassi; the beverage is a big hit among the local population.

If you’re looking for an Indian movie fix during your travels, the San Francisco International South Asian Film Festival’s theme this year is Bollywood and Beyond. Indian film enthusiasts are in for a treat with indie projects, art-house classics, documentaries and other notable films from the subcontinent being screened.

San Francisco’s autumn has been described as ‘Indian summer’ by the locals and is another good season to consider while planning a trip. The weather lends more vigour to an already vibrant cultural scene. To plan your trip, click here.

An Indian traveller is indeed spoilt for choice in Boston and San Francisco as an Indian fix is usually available just around the corner. Offering connectivity to both these cities, Lufthansa too provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its India-bound flights and flights departing from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options, making the airline More Indian than You Think. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they now offer a definitive Indian flying experience.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.