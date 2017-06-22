Cape Town, Centurion and Jo’burg to host Tests during India’s South Africa tour

India’s three Test matches in South Africa in January will be played in Cape Town, Centurion and Johannesburg, Cricket South Africa announced on Wednesday.
The itinerary for a tour of three Test matches, six one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals was announced a week after the tour was confirmed following lengthy negotiations.
The original plan was to play four Tests, five ODIs and three T20Is before Cricket South Africa chief Haroon Lorgat cited “time constraints faced by India” for the reason behind the barter of a Test for more limited-overs cricket.
Centurion will host two one-day internationals, one a day game and the other a day-night match. The others will be played in Durban, Cape Town, Johannesburg and Port Elizabeth. The Twenty20 internationals will be staged in Johannesburg, Centurion and Cape Town.
Details of an Indian women’s tour were also announced, with the last three of six Twenty20 internationals being played as the first leg of double-headers with the men’s matches.
It was also announced that Zimbabwe will play a three-day match in Paarl from December 20 to 22 ahead of a planned day-night Test to be played over four days in Port Elizabeth from December 26 to 29.
Cricket South Africa is seeking approval from the International Cricket Council to stage a four-day Test.
India tour itinerary
December 30-31: Warm-up match, Paarl
January 5-9: First Test, Cape Town
January 13-17: Second Test, Centurion
January 24-28: Third Test, Johannesburg
February 1: First one-day international, Durban (day-night)
February 4: Second one-day international, Centurion (day)
February 7: Third one-day international, Cape Town (day-night)
February 10: Fourth one-day international, Johannesburg (day-night)
February 13: Fifth one-day international, Port Elizabeth (day-night)
February 16: Sixth one-day international, Centurion (day-night)
February 18: First Twenty20 international, Johannesburg (day)
February 21: Second Twenty20 international, Centurion (day-night)
February 24: Third Twenty20 international, Cape Town (day-night)
Note: The Indian women’s team will play three one-day internationals and five Twenty20 internationals between February 5 and 24.
With inputs from Scroll Staff