India vs Australia, 4th ODI, Live Updates: Fifty for Warner, Aussies off to a flying start
After 16 overs, Australia 101/0
Fifty for Warner in his 100th ODI! And he does love playing in Bangalore. Gets to the milestone with a six (flat pull wide of long on) and a four (cut hard through point) off Axar Patel, who’s starting to leak runs. 100 up for the visitors in the 16th over.
Time for “local” lad Chahal...
After 13 overs, Australia 81-0 (Warner 38, Finch 39)
Even after powerplay, the scoring rate has not dropped for Australia. Axar starts off with one run in his first over. Pandya from the other end and he goes for 9, as Finch plays one of the shots of the morning through the cover. Warner then takes on Axar as he bowls one short and wide.
After 10 overs, Australia 63-0 (Warner 29, Finch 31)
This is the Umesh Yadav of the old. Three boundaries in the over as he gives width to both Warner and Finch. Warner starts off with two boundaries, first with generous help from Pandey / Pandya in the field. Finch finishes the powerplay with a solid square drive.
Time for Axar Patel...
9th over: Australia 50-0 (Warner 20, Finch 27)
Just one run from Shami’s over as he finds his length and keeps it steady.
8th over: Australia 49-0 (Warner 19, Finch 27)
5 good balls, one bad one. Reminds us of Agarkar. But only this is Umesh. It spoiled what was a very good over. But also shows exactly what Umesh needs to work on.
7th over: Australia 45-0 (Warner 19, Finch 23)
Two fours. One poor ball and one lucky shot. But Virat will be worried a little now. Finch and Warner can be pretty destructive when they get going. It will also take the pressure off the rest of the batting line-up. India have also rested their best ‘death over’ bowlers – will they be able to pull things back as they have for much of the series?
6th over: Australia 36-0 (Warner 15, Finch 18)
Umesh pitched one up and Warner just hit over his head for another four. He needs to be much sharper than this. The ball is coming on to the bat pretty well so far.
5th over: Australia 29-0 (Warner 11, Finch 17)
Finally, a nice steady over for India and Shami. A maiden to boot.
4th over: Australia 29-0 (Warner 11, Finch 17)
Another good over for Australia – their openers seems to have much better rhythm even as India’s ‘new’ new ball bowlers seem to be finding their feet.
3rd over: Australia 19-0 (Warner 8, Finch 11)
Shami and Umesh are probably better Test bowlers but the gap between them and Bhuvi/ Bumrah as ODI bowlers will be on display today. In terms of variations and accuracy, Bhuvi and Bumrah are probably way ahead.
2nd over: Australia 9-0 (Warner 1, Finch 8)
This Australia opening pair – Warner and Finch – have certainty looked pretty solid and clearly one that the visitors should persist with. Warner is off the mark.
1st over: Australia 5-0 (Warner 0, Finch 5)
Shami takes the new ball and looked pretty good as did Finch. No alarms for either side in the first over. It is also Warner’s 100th ODI.
Toss
Steve Smith wins the toss and Australia chose to bat first.
“Wicket looks good but will probably slow up as the game goes on, so we want to make the most of it. Wade is back in for Maxwell and Zampa in for the injured Agar,” said Smith.
“Much more dry as compared to last season. The wicket has changed. We would have batted first as well. Under lights, the wicket tends to settle down more,” said Virat Kohli.
Three changes for India. Kuldeep, Bhuvi and Bumrah rested. Axar, Umesh & Shami back in the XI.
Australia XI: Warner, Finch, Smith (c), Handscomb, Head, Stoinis, Wade (wk), Cummins, Coulter-Nile, Zampa, Richardson.
India XI: A Rahane, RG Sharma, V Kohli, K Jadhav, M Pandey, MS Dhoni, H Pandya, A Patel, M Shami, U Yadav, Y Chahal.
Pitch report
Sunil Gavaskar feels that the pitch is going to be pretty good for batting.
“It seems to be a lot like the one in Indore. The ball should come on the to bat and that usually means the batsmen should be able to play their shots. If the batsmen at 5, 6, 7 can get stuck in, expect scores of over 300.”
Worried Australia
Australia captain Steve Smith is worried about his team’s failure to convert potentially winning positions into victories after losing the one-day international series against India.
The visitors went down to the Virat Kohli-led side by five wickets in Indore on Sunday after opener Aaron Finch had blasted 124 to give Australia the edge.
“We’re quite often getting ourselves into good positions and we’re not taking advantage of those, and today was no different,” Smith said after the defeat that left his side trailing 3-0 in the five-match series.
“We continually address it and it’s just hard to put the finger on exactly what it is we’re doing or not doing to get the results we’re after,” he added.
Despite Finch’s knock, Australia ended on 293-6, too small a score to defend at the batting-friendly Holkar Stadium.
This was not the first time the visitors had let India off the hook in the series. In the opening match India were at one stage 87-5 but posted a match-winning 281-7.
“It’s been a bit of a trend for this format and the Test format as well,” said a worried Smith.
Australia have won just three out of 17 matches across all three formats since a one-day series victory at home against Pakistan in January.
The current defeat was Australia’s 11th loss in their past 13 ODIs away from home – a worrying trend for the team that is two months away from a home Ashes series against England.
Ruthless India
Captain Virat Kohli has called on his players to be “ruthless” after the crushing one-day series win over Australia took India top of the world one-day rankings to add to their number one Test status.
A five-wicket win in the third game of the five-match series on Sunday gave India an unassailable 3-0 lead over Steve Smith’s Australia.
It also stretched India’s winning streak to a record 12 matches across all formats.
Kohli’s side have been on a roll for the past year since regaining the number one Test spot with a 3-0 home whitewash of New Zealand.
The in-form captain has led from the front with 1,137 runs in 21 50-over matches this year, ahead South Africa’s Faf du Plessis as the highest one-day scorer in 2017.
“Credit to the whole squad for the series win, but the journey stops only after the final game,” said Kohli, the top ODI and T20 batsman in the ICC ratings.
“We may give opportunities for people from now, but all 15 guys know that we got to be ruthless once we step onto the field,” Kohli added.