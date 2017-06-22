India vs Australia, 4th ODI, Live Updates: Can Kohli’s men get their record 10th successive win?
Captain Virat Kohli has called on his players to be “ruthless” after the crushing one-day series win over Australia.
4th over: Australia 29-0
Another good over for Australia – their openers seems to have much better rhythm even as India’s ‘new’ new ball bowlers seem to be finding their feet.
3rd over: Australia 19-0
Shami and Umesh are probably better Test bowlers but the gap between them and Bhuvi/ Bumrah as ODI bowlers will be on display today. In terms of variations and accuracy, Bhuvi and Bumrah are probably way ahead.
2nd over: Australia 9-0
This Australia opening pair – Warner and Finch – have certainty looked pretty solid and clearly one that the visitors should persist with. Warner is off the mark.
1st over: Australia 5-0
Shami takes the new ball and looked pretty good as did Finch. No alarms for either side in the first over. It is also Warner’s 100th ODI.
Toss
Steve Smith wins the toss and Australia chose to bat first.
“Wicket looks good but will probably slow up as the game goes on, so we want to make the most of it. Wade is back in for Maxwell and Zampa in for the injured Agar,” said Smith.
“Much more dry as compared to last season. The wicket has changed. We would have batted first as well. Under lights, the wicket tends to settle down more,” said Virat Kohli.
Three changes for India. Kuldeep, Bhuvi and Bumrah rested. Axar, Umesh & Shami back in the XI.
Australia XI: Warner, Finch, Smith (c), Handscomb, Head, Stoinis, Wade (wk), Cummins, Coulter-Nile, Zampa, Richardson.
India XI: A Rahane, RG Sharma, V Kohli, K Jadhav, M Pandey, MS Dhoni, H Pandya, A Patel, M Shami, U Yadav, Y Chahal.
Pitch report
Sunil Gavaskar feels that the pitch is going to be pretty good for batting.
“It seems to be a lot like the one in Indore. The ball should come on the to bat and that usually means the batsmen should be able to play their shots. If the batsmen at 5, 6, 7 can get stuck in, expect scores of over 300.”
Worried Australia
Australia captain Steve Smith is worried about his team’s failure to convert potentially winning positions into victories after losing the one-day international series against India.
The visitors went down to the Virat Kohli-led side by five wickets in Indore on Sunday after opener Aaron Finch had blasted 124 to give Australia the edge.
“We’re quite often getting ourselves into good positions and we’re not taking advantage of those, and today was no different,” Smith said after the defeat that left his side trailing 3-0 in the five-match series.
“We continually address it and it’s just hard to put the finger on exactly what it is we’re doing or not doing to get the results we’re after,” he added.
Despite Finch’s knock, Australia ended on 293-6, too small a score to defend at the batting-friendly Holkar Stadium.
This was not the first time the visitors had let India off the hook in the series. In the opening match India were at one stage 87-5 but posted a match-winning 281-7.
“It’s been a bit of a trend for this format and the Test format as well,” said a worried Smith.
Australia have won just three out of 17 matches across all three formats since a one-day series victory at home against Pakistan in January.
The current defeat was Australia’s 11th loss in their past 13 ODIs away from home – a worrying trend for the team that is two months away from a home Ashes series against England.
Ruthless India
Captain Virat Kohli has called on his players to be “ruthless” after the crushing one-day series win over Australia took India top of the world one-day rankings to add to their number one Test status.
A five-wicket win in the third game of the five-match series on Sunday gave India an unassailable 3-0 lead over Steve Smith’s Australia.
It also stretched India’s winning streak to a record 12 matches across all formats.
Kohli’s side have been on a roll for the past year since regaining the number one Test spot with a 3-0 home whitewash of New Zealand.
The in-form captain has led from the front with 1,137 runs in 21 50-over matches this year, ahead South Africa’s Faf du Plessis as the highest one-day scorer in 2017.
“Credit to the whole squad for the series win, but the journey stops only after the final game,” said Kohli, the top ODI and T20 batsman in the ICC ratings.
“We may give opportunities for people from now, but all 15 guys know that we got to be ruthless once we step onto the field,” Kohli added.