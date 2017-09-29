Brazil boys show off their skills and potential in warm-up win ahead of Fifa U-17 World Cup

“Aproveite o jogo, aproveite a competicao. (Enjoy the game, enjoy the competition.) Enjoy playing football. Play for the fans, play for your countrymen,” exclaimed Brazilian coach Carlos Amadeu as his side produced a performance, worthy of their reputation, in their first warm-up game against New Zealand ahead of the Under-17 World Cup.

According to Amadeu, the love for the sport is the driving force behind the number of youngsters who take up the game every-year in the football-obsessed country.

On Thursday, his team displayed a style of football not many in India get to watch all too often. The passes flowed freely and the attacking moves were set up on a whim. The future world football stars were in full flow and delighted the sparse crowd that made their way to the Mumbai Football Arena.

And they did enjoy themselves, in a game that ended with deceptive scoreline of 2-1.

“Brazil and football are synonymous with each other,” New Zealand coach Danny Hay said after the game. “To get a chance to play against a top-quality side like them is always a pleasure,” he added.

While Brazil missed the services of the Real Madrid-bound star forward Vinicius Junior, they had plenty of firepower to maintain their superiority against a New Zealand outfit, who by their coach’s admission, “had not played a top-quality side in the past two years.”

Brazil showed off that quality on Thursday with an attacking flair and an equally robust defence. Their pin-point passes and decisive forward runs showed what a fine-tuned squad they are, and odds-on favourites to reach the final, if not emerge eventual victors.

Despite Vinicius’ absence, the Brazilian line-up includes some top-notch players, some of whom are also primed for an eventual transfer to one of the big clubs in Europe in the coming years.

Irresistible going forward

Traditionally known for their attacking prowess, it was Brazil’s forward-line that delivered the goods here as well.

Midfielder Alan De Souza Guimaraes’ deadly runs through the middle of the field added an extra gear to proceedings. His entry into the game at half-time signalled a shift in Brazil’s game-plan. The players, who were hanging back were now right on the edge of the New Zealand penalty box, waiting for the medio to make his move. His partnership in the midfield with Marcos Antonio, broke through the New Zealand defence plenty of times. Brenner was the biggest benefactor as he netted both goals scored by the boys in yellow.

The Kiwis, though, hung in there and even created a flutter as skipper Max Mata converted a penalty in stoppage time. Brazil, though, were in control throughout and were never going to let the lead slip, they held on to cap off a clinical performance that threw down the gauntlet for the rest. With Vinicius, yet to join the side, the performance on Thursday, augurs well for the Selecao, who are looking to break a 13-year title drought at a Fifa global tournament.

Brazil open their U-17 World Cup campaign against Spain on October 7. New Zealand, meanwhile, face Turkey on October 6.