India vs Australia 2017

Three reasons why Virat Kohli and Co could not win their 10th consecutive ODI

With the series was already wrapped up, there were a few instances when India were responsible for their own defeat.

And so it finally happened. After nine matches without tasting defeat, India lost an ODI. After 11 matches without a win away from Down Under, Australia won an ODI. After three matches where Australia threatened to play good cricket only to wilt under pressure, they showed up in Bengaluru.

Virat Kohli was honest in his post-match assessment that, on the day, Australia were just the better team and his team got outplayed. That is mostly true. But, with the series was already wrapped up, there were a few instances on Thursday when India were responsible for their own defeat.

Here are three reasons for India not breaking their all-time consecutive ODI win record in Bengaluru.

Overs 49 and 50

Steve Smith, almost uncharacteristically for an Aussie captain, was gushing about Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar after losing the series 3-0 in Indore. He said they are perhaps the best bowlers around when it comes to delivering in the death overs. And few can argue with that. So, it came as bit of a surprise that Kohli would decide to rest both of them together for this match. In came Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami – two bowlers who have been great for India in the past year, but mostly in the whites. The duo are not the same when it comes to white-ball cricket, mostly because, on flat batting wickets, they do not have the same weapons/variations in the armoury as Bhuvi or Bumrah.

While they did mostly alright, coming back after more than a month away from action, their lack of discernible variations was apparent in Bengaluru. Yadav ended up with four wickets, yes, but was plagued by the familiar troubles of bowling one bad ball every over, conceding 71 runs in his 10 overs. Shami, for his part, could not find the yorkers towards the end that made him an ODI force to reckon with before a long injury layoff.

Together, the two of them conceded 28 runs in the last two overs. And the margin of defeat was 21 runs.

The Rohit-Virat partnership

Screengrab

Oh dear, it happened again. For the sixth time in ODIs, a partnership between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli ended in a needless run-out. The old fable that a batsman is so good that he can only dismiss himself is becoming increasingly true when these two are batting together. For two remarkably fit athletes, for two cricketers who have played so much cricket together, it’s quite amazing how often the two of them ended up causing havoc while running between the wickets.

The six dismissals by itself is a significant number, but regular watchers of the Indian team will know that that is not even a clear reflection of their misunderstandings when it comes to completing a run. Whether it’s their habit of instinctively starting to run after every time they hit the ball, or whether it’s a deeper malaise of not communicating who takes the call – this is a problem that will cost India more matches if not fixed. After all, not every time one of the two can go on to score a double century after getting the other run out. (Yes, both of Rohit’s double hundreds saw Kohli getting run out)

The Pandya Experiment

Kohli said after the Indore win that Hardik Pandya was promoted to No. 4 to hit the spinner (Ashton Agar in that match) out of the attack. It worked. His 78 took India home, chasing a not-so-steep target. When he came out to bat at the same position again in Bengaluru, though, it felt like a miscalculation. Sure, he did start with a massive six off Travis Head and targeted Adam Zampa with two sixes in over early on his innings. But chasing a big score, India were sacrificing the wicket of the only guy in this lineup who can start hitting from the word go.

That’s a trait that would have come in handy when the required rate went over 12 runs per over towards the end. His 41 off 40 balls was a solid innings, no doubt. But by promoting Pandya, MS Dhoni was pushed to No. 7, coming in to bat when the situation demanded aggression from the first ball – as fit and crucial as Dhoni is to this Indian side, he’s simply not that batsman anymore.

From Indian pizzas in San Francisco to bhangra competitions in Boston

A guide to the Indian heart of these American cities.

By Jared Erondu via Unsplash

The United States of America has for long been more than a tourist destination for Indians. With Indians making up the second largest immigrant group in the USA, North American cities have a lot to offer to the travel weary Indian tourist. There are umpteen reasons for an Indian to visit vibrant education and cultural hubs like Boston and San Francisco. But if you don’t have a well-adjusted cousin to guide you through the well-kept Indian secrets, this guide to the Indian heart of Boston and San Francisco should suffice for when you crave your fix.

Boston

If you aren’t easily spooked, Boston is the best place to be at in October due to its proximity to Salem. You can visit the Salem Witch Village to learn about present-day wiccans and authentic witchcraft, or attend séances and Halloween parades with ghosts, ghouls and other frightening creatures giving you a true glimpse of America during Halloween. But the macabre spirit soon gives way to a dazzling array of Christmas lighting for the next two months. The famed big Christmas trees are accompanied by festive celebrations and traditions. Don’t miss The Nutcracker, the sugar-laced Christmas adventure.

While it upholds its traditions, Boston is a highly inclusive and experimental university town. It welcomes scores of Indian students every year. Its inclusiveness can be gauged from the fact that Berklee College of Music released a well-received cover of AR Rahman’s Jiya Jale. The group, called the Berklee Indian Ensemble, creates compositions inspired by Indian musical styles like the Carnatic thillana and qawwali.

Boston’s Bollywood craze is quite widespread beyond the campuses too. Apple Cinemas in Cambridge and Regal Fenway Cinemas in Fenway can be your weekly fix as they screen all the major upcoming Bollywood movies. Boston tends to be the fighting ground for South Asian Showdowns in which teams from all over the North-Eastern coast gather for Bollywood-themed dance offs. The Bhangra competitions, especially, are held with the same energy and vigour as back home and are open to locals and tourists alike. If nothing else, there are always Bollywood flash mob projects you can take part in to feel proudly desi in a foreign land.

While travellers love to experiment with food, most Indian travellers will agree that they need their spice fix in the middle of any foreign trip. In that respect, Boston has enough to satisfy cravings for Indian food. North Indian cuisine is popular and widely available, but delicious South Indian fare can also be found at Udupi Bhavan. At Punjab Palace, you can dig into a typical North Indian meal while catching a Bollywood flick on one of their TVs. Head to Barbecue International for cross-continental fusion experiments, like fire-roasted Punjabi-style wings with mint and chilli sauce.

Boston is prominent on the radar of Indian parents scouting for universities abroad and the admission season especially sees a lot of prospective students and parents looking for campus tours and visits. To plan your visit, click here.

San Francisco

San Francisco is an art lover’s delight. The admission-free Trolley Dances, performed in October, focus on engaging with the communities via site-specific choreographies that reflect the city’s cultural diversity. Literature lovers can experience a Dickensian Christmas and a Victorian holiday party at The Great Dickens Christmas Fair, a month-long gala affair starting in November.

As an Indian, you’ll be spoilt for choice in San Francisco, especially with regards to food. San Francisco’s sizeable Indian population, for example, has several aces hidden up its sleeve. Take this video by Eater, which claims that the ‘Indian’ pizza at Zante’s Restaurant is the city’s best kept secret that needs outing. Desi citizens of San Francisco are big on culinary innovation, as is evident from the popularity of the food truck Curry Up Now. With a vibrant menu featuring Itsy Bitsy Naan Bits and Bunty Burrito and more, it’s not hard to see why it is a favourite among locals. Sunnyvale, with its large concentration of Indians also has quirky food on offer. If you wish to sample Veer Zaara Pizza, Dabangg Pizza or Agneepath Pizza, head to Tasty Subs & Pizza.

There are several Indian temples in Sunnyvale, Fremont and San Jose that also act as effective community spaces for gatherings. Apart from cultural events, they even hold free-for-all feasts that you can attend. A little-known haven of peace is the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple. Their Anjaneya World Cafe serves delicious mango lassi; the beverage is a big hit among the local population.

If you’re looking for an Indian movie fix during your travels, the San Francisco International South Asian Film Festival’s theme this year is Bollywood and Beyond. Indian film enthusiasts are in for a treat with indie projects, art-house classics, documentaries and other notable films from the subcontinent being screened.

San Francisco’s autumn has been described as ‘Indian summer’ by the locals and is another good season to consider while planning a trip. The weather lends more vigour to an already vibrant cultural scene. To plan your trip, click here.

An Indian traveller is indeed spoilt for choice in Boston and San Francisco as an Indian fix is usually available just around the corner. Offering connectivity to both these cities, Lufthansa too provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its India-bound flights and flights departing from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options, making the airline More Indian than You Think. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they now offer a definitive Indian flying experience.

