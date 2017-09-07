2017 U17 World Cup

From almost quitting football to the World Cup, meet India U-17 midfielder Shahjahan

The diminutive Manipuri was prolific in age-group football, lost his way a year ago and has built some impressive form in recent times.

by 
AIFF

“A sporting powerhouse,” exclaimed Abdul Manaf, father of India Under-17 midfielder Mohammad Shahjahan, when told that there are as many as eight players from Manipur in the squad that will represent the country in the Fifa U-17 World Cup.

Shahjahan, the youngest of Manaf’s eight children, never doubted his conviction in making it to the top echelons of Indian football. “Before buying his first football boots for Rs 250, which was expensive for us, I asked him, ‘What can you achieve by playing football?,’” said Manaf. “Pat came the little boy’s reply: ‘Baba, I think I have what it takes to play in the World Cup one day.’”

Shahjahan’s passion for the game convinced Manaf, a tailor, and his wife Majnun to back their son’s vision. The highly-rated 17-year-old’s talent was never under question. He was regular at the podium in age-group football. The competition for places, his diminutive physique and his parents’ struggle to make ends meet did not impede Shahjahan’s growth as a footballer.

Formative years

Shahjahan’s precocious ability also found a fan in his eldest brother, Suleiman, an auto-rickshaw driver. Suleiman enrolled his nine-year-old brother in a grassroots academy called Youth Organisation Sporting Club, which was not far away from the family’s residence at Khuri, around six kilometers from Imphal Town.

Father Manaf and brother Suleiman said that they were football aficionados themselves. “I was also playing football when I was young,” said Suleiman. “Because of the financial crisis our family was in at the time, I had to quit the game.”

Shahjahan’s rise from an academy to district- and, later, to a state-level player took little time. Biren Singh, YOSC’s coach and co-founder, remembers his former protege as a “dedicated, hard working” student. “At YOSC, in the U-13 and U-14 tournaments, he won the best player award,” Singh said. “He was regular at practice. Shahjahan, Boris [Singh Thangjam]...they were a talented bunch.”

Shahjahan and defender Boris’s careers almost mirrored each other. Consistent performances at the district and the Manipur youth sides earned Shahjahan a trial at West Bengal’s Kalyani academy. Here, he was selected to play for the U-12 side, which in turn led to a call-up from the All India Football Federation academy in Goa.

Shahjahan’s family could scarcely believe the youngest one in their household’s whirlwind journey. “I can never forget that day [when Shahjahan was picked for the India team],” said Suleiman. “All of us, including our father, cried a lot.”

Play

The ill-fated Nicolai Adam tenure

Proceedings would, however, reach a grinding halt for Shahjahan during the messy regime of former India U-17 coach Nicolai Adam. Shahjahan nearly considered walking away from the game at the time. Adam preferred tall, strong players over technically gifted ones. Around 70-80 players from Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Mizoram were reportedly rejected by the former India U-17 coach.

Shahjahan fell down the pecking order and was played out of position. His family noticed a change in the midfielder’s demeanour. “I observed a change in his body language [when he was back home],” said Suleiman. “Though he didn’t express it openly, I felt as though he fell out of love with the game.”

Manaf, too, was on the edge at the time but got assurances from his son. “Shahjahan was left out of the South Africa tour [in 2016]. However, even though we were worried, he was confident and told us that he would be a part of the side in 2016.”

The Minerva chapter and redemption

Lack of game time and being tried out in multiple positions had severely taken a toll on Shahjahan. Manaf revealed that his son had mentioned the idea of “quitting the game altogether” during a conversation on the phone.

In Minerva Punjab, then, Shahjahan found a lifeline around mid-2016. The Punjab-based club has enjoyed steady success in identifying and nurturing young talent. At a crucial juncture, the spring was back in Shahjahan’s step.

“I think Nicolai Adam changed his position,” said Amanpreet Singh, chief scout and assistant to Minerva coach Surinder Singh. “He is a midfielder and was played on the wing. He is hard-working despite his physique, but we gradually worked on that that over time.”

Under Amanpreet’s watch, Shahjahan was realising his potential yet again. In the Nike Cup earlier this year, the Minerva youngsters breezed to the title. Shahjahan was a vital cog in his side, playing every match and scoring the third goal as Minerva beat Bengaluru’s Ozone FC 3-0 in the final.

“He was our main attacking midfielder,” said Amanpreet. “Against Mumbai, we won 8-0 and the combination of [Lalchhanhima] Sailo and Shahjahan was excellent.”

Three other Minerva academy players have also been drafted into the final squad by current coach Luis Norton de Matos. Minerva’s Jeakson Singh-led outfit then went on to stun De Matos’s India 1-0 during a friendly in July.

“We never try to rule the players,” added Amanpreet. “We are friendly and the players are allowed to express their concerns, be it their studies, fitness, family. The owner [Ranjit Bajaj], too, is always available.”

Minerva and De Matos’s faith seems to have paid off. Shahjahan thrives on belief, just like his nine-year-old self who was confident of playing in the World Cup.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Why the office restroom matters more than we think

Studies indicate we need better sanitation at the workplace.

Shutterstock

The journey from courtship to marriage, cultural superstitions bordering on absurdity and the symbolic fight for a personal toilet - while each of these can be made into separate stories, in this instance they combine to form the plotline of one of the biggest Bollywood releases of 2017 - Toilet: A Love Story. The central theme of the film addresses the criticality of good sanitation. The storyline suggests, and rightly so, that sanitation in India suffers not only from a lack of infrastructure, but is also worsened by a culture that prefers defecating in the open.

Contrary to popular opinion, poor sanitation and open defecation is not just a “rural” problem. According to the WaterAid 2016 report, India tops the list of countries having the greatest number of urban dwellers living without sanitation solutions. This distressing statistic brings to the fore yet another facet of sanitation issues – workplace sanitation.

To commemorate World Toilet Day, UN-Water developed the WASH@Work campaign to generate awareness about the need for access to water, sanitation and hygiene for better health and productivity at the workplace. Its WASH@Work toolkit has put together guidelines to ensure safe, clean and healthy workplaces. This emphasis on workplace sanitation is important since it often slips under the radar when sanitation at large is discussed.

The sanitary conditions of workplace washrooms are a bigger issue than we think

The working population of the country deserves a safe and healthy workplace. The risks associated with bad hygiene conditions range from illnesses and contagious viruses to reduced productivity. Despite these repercussions, workplace toilets have not received the necessary attention and action. An example of this neglect is that while the number of women entering the workforce increases, there is a troubling shortage of toilet facilities to match the number of women employees.

Having recognised the issue of accessibility and cleanliness of workplace toilets in the government sector, the Swachh Bharat initiative has drafted a set of standard operating procedures to maintain a level of cleanliness and sanitation in government buildings. The SOP includes self-evaluation and gap assessment procedures, proper infrastructure set-up, waste management infrastructure, manpower and cleaning practices for Swachh Offices.

Private organisations need to similarly do more for washroom hygiene and satisfaction. A typical office worker visits the washroom three to four times a day, as compared to an office lobby which is visited twice a day. Inadequate number of urinals, lack of restrooms for women and unhygienic conditions often lead to distress that can hamper employee productivity. Besides its functional requirements, a washroom is often used as a private space where employees take breaks and refresh themselves. A survey by United Minds, across 13 countries (India not included) showed that around half of the respondents send messages or talk on their phones in the washroom while 6% send emails, making washrooms an extension of the workplace. It is abundantly clear that the washroom experience is significant in the overall workplace experience, and critical to provide the feeling of care and comfort to employees. Oddly, most organisations and buildings spend much more on office receptions, lobbies and cafes than on the maintenance of its toilets.

How to make workplace washrooms better

Due to the lack of importance given to washrooms, there is an absence of protocols or processes to ensure a sanitised environment. A newly developed program by Kimberly Clark Professional* named C.H.E.S.S.* provides facility managers tools to develop long-term washroom solutions for exceptional employee experience. Its implementation would help get a quick understanding of the state of washrooms and deduce how they stack up against optimal standards. The C.H.E.S.S.* program is built on 5 pillars: Cleanliness, Hygiene, Efficiency, Sustainability and Satisfaction that assist facility managers to effectively identify specific areas for improvement.

C.H.E.S.S.* is yet another endeavour by Kimberly Clark Professional* to make workplaces healthier, safer and more productive. Not only has their focus on raising the standard of restrooms to match the standard of the rest of the building made many offices cleaner and more hygienic; their enduring campaign on the strategic importance of washrooms has also garnered attention of organisations that can bring a positive change in the lives of the working population:

Play

Taking their commitment to the cause of sanitation further, Kimberly Clark Professional*, as a part of their Toilets Change Lives campaign, mobilised their corporate partners and built 35 sanitation units for a village in the Karjat region of Maharashtra.

It’s time for facility managers to push for higher standards in washroom hygiene by taking action so employees can have a better experience. If you are a facility manager looking to change the face of the washrooms in your premises and make your office restroom measure up to the C.H.E.S.S.* standard, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Kimberly- Clark Professional* and not by the Scroll editorial team.