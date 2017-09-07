Indian Tennis

Tennis roundup: Sania Mirza ousted in Wuhan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran reaches semis in Tiburon

Karman Kaur Thandi and Pranjala Yadlapalli suffered defeats in the ITF tournaments in Stillwater and Hua Hin respectively.

by 
GREG WOOD/AFP

Mixed results continued to be the theme for Indian tennis players across the various rungs of the professional tennis circuit. While several players made it to the business end of some tournaments, a few others faltered.

Here’s a quick recap of Friday’s results featuring Indian players in action:

Wuhan Open

The third-seeded Indo-Chinese team of Sania Mirza and Shuai Peng lost in the semi-finals of the Women’s Tennis Association Premier 5 tournament. The top-seeded team of Martina Hingis and Yung-Jan Chan defeated Mirza and Peng in straight sets 7-6(5), 6-4.

While not much separated the two teams, Hingis and Chan were able to outlast their opponents at crucial points. Both teams traded breaks in the first set before the Swiss-Taiwanese team clinched the set in a nervy tie-break 7-5. The second set also had an exchange of service break, before Hingis and Chan broke for the second time to secure the win after an hour and 48 minutes of play.

Tiburon Challenger

Prajnesh Gunneswaran, the last Indian player remaining at the Association of Tennis Professionals’ Tiburon Challenger made it to the penultimate round of the $100,000 tournament. Gunneswaran defeated Canadian Frank Dancevic 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

The Indian No 3 was dominant on his serve and returns – especially on second serves – which put Dancevic on the backfoot. Gunneswaran won 81% points off his first serves to Dancevic’s 73% and 66% points off his second serves to the Canadian’s 42%. He also converted three break points, while saving four break points on his own serve.

In Saturday’s semi-final, the world No 242 will take on the 165th ranked Briton Cameron Norrie.

ITF Women’s Circuit

$25,000 Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA

Karman Kaur Thandi’s run in Stillwater came to an end in the quarter-finals.

The Indian suffered a 6-0, 6-0 defeat at the hands of the second seed Marie Bouzkova of Czech Republic. Thandi could only win 25% of her first serve points to Bouzkova’s staggering 86% and only a meagre 14% points off her second serves to Bouzkova’s 78%. Bouzkova, who didn’t face a single break point throughout the 64-minute duration of the match, went on to convert six of the 10 break points that she earned on Thandi’s serve.

$15,000 Hua Hin, Thailand

In Hua Hin, Thailand, Pranjala Yadlapalli succumbed to a defeat in the semi-finals. The Indian, who had come through the qualifiers, lost in straight sets to the second-seeded American Jacqueline Cako, 6-1, 6-4.

$15,000 Sharm el-Sheik, Egypt

Lastly, in Sharm el-Sheik, Kanika Vaidya reached the women’s singles semi-final and the women’s doubles semi-final.

In her singles quarter-final against Dane Emilie Francati, Vaidya dropped the first set but eventually prevailed 2-6, 6-2, 6-1. In Saturday’s semi-final, she will take on the Taiwanese second-seed Pei-Chi Lee, with whom she has teamed up this week in doubles.

Vaidya and Lee, the top-seeds in the draw, posted a quickfire 6-1, 6-0 win over the Guatemalan team of Melissa Morales and Kristen-Andreea Weedon. In the final to be played on Saturday, Vaidya and Lee will face the unseeded Taiwanese pair of Pei Hsuan Chen and Fang-Hsien Wu.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Why the office restroom matters more than we think

Studies indicate we need better sanitation at the workplace.

Shutterstock

The journey from courtship to marriage, cultural superstitions bordering on absurdity and the symbolic fight for a personal toilet - while each of these can be made into separate stories, in this instance they combine to form the plotline of one of the biggest Bollywood releases of 2017 - Toilet: A Love Story. The central theme of the film addresses the criticality of good sanitation. The storyline suggests, and rightly so, that sanitation in India suffers not only from a lack of infrastructure, but is also worsened by a culture that prefers defecating in the open.

Contrary to popular opinion, poor sanitation and open defecation is not just a “rural” problem. According to the WaterAid 2016 report, India tops the list of countries having the greatest number of urban dwellers living without sanitation solutions. This distressing statistic brings to the fore yet another facet of sanitation issues – workplace sanitation.

To commemorate World Toilet Day, UN-Water developed the WASH@Work campaign to generate awareness about the need for access to water, sanitation and hygiene for better health and productivity at the workplace. Its WASH@Work toolkit has put together guidelines to ensure safe, clean and healthy workplaces. This emphasis on workplace sanitation is important since it often slips under the radar when sanitation at large is discussed.

The sanitary conditions of workplace washrooms are a bigger issue than we think

The working population of the country deserves a safe and healthy workplace. The risks associated with bad hygiene conditions range from illnesses and contagious viruses to reduced productivity. Despite these repercussions, workplace toilets have not received the necessary attention and action. An example of this neglect is that while the number of women entering the workforce increases, there is a troubling shortage of toilet facilities to match the number of women employees.

Having recognised the issue of accessibility and cleanliness of workplace toilets in the government sector, the Swachh Bharat initiative has drafted a set of standard operating procedures to maintain a level of cleanliness and sanitation in government buildings. The SOP includes self-evaluation and gap assessment procedures, proper infrastructure set-up, waste management infrastructure, manpower and cleaning practices for Swachh Offices.

Private organisations need to similarly do more for washroom hygiene and satisfaction. A typical office worker visits the washroom three to four times a day, as compared to an office lobby which is visited twice a day. Inadequate number of urinals, lack of restrooms for women and unhygienic conditions often lead to distress that can hamper employee productivity. Besides its functional requirements, a washroom is often used as a private space where employees take breaks and refresh themselves. A survey by United Minds, across 13 countries (India not included) showed that around half of the respondents send messages or talk on their phones in the washroom while 6% send emails, making washrooms an extension of the workplace. It is abundantly clear that the washroom experience is significant in the overall workplace experience, and critical to provide the feeling of care and comfort to employees. Oddly, most organisations and buildings spend much more on office receptions, lobbies and cafes than on the maintenance of its toilets.

How to make workplace washrooms better

Due to the lack of importance given to washrooms, there is an absence of protocols or processes to ensure a sanitised environment. A newly developed program by Kimberly Clark Professional* named C.H.E.S.S.* provides facility managers tools to develop long-term washroom solutions for exceptional employee experience. Its implementation would help get a quick understanding of the state of washrooms and deduce how they stack up against optimal standards. The C.H.E.S.S.* program is built on 5 pillars: Cleanliness, Hygiene, Efficiency, Sustainability and Satisfaction that assist facility managers to effectively identify specific areas for improvement.

C.H.E.S.S.* is yet another endeavour by Kimberly Clark Professional* to make workplaces healthier, safer and more productive. Not only has their focus on raising the standard of restrooms to match the standard of the rest of the building made many offices cleaner and more hygienic; their enduring campaign on the strategic importance of washrooms has also garnered attention of organisations that can bring a positive change in the lives of the working population:

Play

Taking their commitment to the cause of sanitation further, Kimberly Clark Professional*, as a part of their Toilets Change Lives campaign, mobilised their corporate partners and built 35 sanitation units for a village in the Karjat region of Maharashtra.

It’s time for facility managers to push for higher standards in washroom hygiene by taking action so employees can have a better experience. If you are a facility manager looking to change the face of the washrooms in your premises and make your office restroom measure up to the C.H.E.S.S.* standard, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Kimberly- Clark Professional* and not by the Scroll editorial team.