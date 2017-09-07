After Vinicius exclusion, England still unsure about starkid Jadon Sancho's participation

The debate of player choosing club over country or clubs not releasing their players to represent their national squad is never-ending and affects teams across age groups.

The under-17 FIFA World Cup, which will kickoff in India on October 6 is also witness to the debate over a couple of players. Brazil, against their practice game with New Zealand, were without wonder kid Vinicius Junior who wasn’t released by his club Flamingo due to a club game. He was scheduled to join the team on Saturday, but will not be playing in the Under-17 World Cup.

England too face such a dilemma as their star player Jadon Sancho is yet to be seen during practice ahead of their warm-up game against New Zealand on Sunday at the Mumbai Football Arena. However, coach Steve Cooper believes that things are different in England as FA and the clubs share a cordial relationship.

“We have an excellent relationship with all the clubs in England and that is something that both sides have worked on. We made big efforts to know the clubs better and build relationships that will be long lasting. The clubs do see the value of players playing international football. There is always going to be a debate of contact time with international football. The players benefit at the end of the day,” said Cooper.

Cooper believes that end of the day FA is thinking of a long term plan which will do wonders for both country and player. “We are working towards the long term. We have a clear way of working at St George’s Park. Each year we have aims and objectives and they have a say as well. We try to stick to the plan.”

With clubs having their own set of objectives, so do the national squads. With most of the under-17 players plying their trade for top clubs like Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool, breaking into the team is a difficult task. Players hardly get any match time, so does that affect their overall development?

“We are working on a joint up approach and the programs we have for the players match with the clubs as well. All the players with the clubs have a development program. The clubs will ensure that these players gain first team football. There is no one way to play senior football, there are various ways,” said Cooper.

With England’s under-20 squad winning the World Cup and under-19 squad being crowned European champions, the under-17 squad is under pressure to perform well in India. However, Cooper feels that his side is up for the task. “It is inspiration and motivational. We want to replicate it here. We are going to give it a go ourselves. We had a really successful summer. Making the final of the Euros, we played at a good level. Then the under-19s and 20s continued that at the Euros and World Cup. No doubt that we are in a good moment. Our idea is to work towards the future which allows us to be successful.”

Wary of New Zealand

New Zealand coach Danny Hay believes that the clash against England will show the character of most of his players. “The game against Brazil was the first time our players played against world class opposition, world class team. They (England) had a wonderful qualifying campaign. We know that we are going to be challenged and we are going to find out more about our players leading into the first game at the World Cup,” he said.

Cooper believes that the Kiwi side will be a big test for his England squad. “We are concentrating on the New Zealand team. We are excited about it because this is the first time these players will get to play in India. What an opportunity for them. We are fully focused on it,” said Cooper.

The game begins at 5pm on Sunday at the Mumbai Football Arena and entry is free.