2017 U17 World Cup

After Vinicius exclusion, England still unsure about starkid Jadon Sancho's participation

Jadon Sancho’s release for national team duty is uncertain but England Under-17 coach Steve Cooper insists clubs and country have good relationships.

by 
Bibhash Chatterjee

The debate of player choosing club over country or clubs not releasing their players to represent their national squad is never-ending and affects teams across age groups.

The under-17 FIFA World Cup, which will kickoff in India on October 6 is also witness to the debate over a couple of players. Brazil, against their practice game with New Zealand, were without wonder kid Vinicius Junior who wasn’t released by his club Flamingo due to a club game. He was scheduled to join the team on Saturday, but will not be playing in the Under-17 World Cup.

England too face such a dilemma as their star player Jadon Sancho is yet to be seen during practice ahead of their warm-up game against New Zealand on Sunday at the Mumbai Football Arena. However, coach Steve Cooper believes that things are different in England as FA and the clubs share a cordial relationship.

“We have an excellent relationship with all the clubs in England and that is something that both sides have worked on. We made big efforts to know the clubs better and build relationships that will be long lasting. The clubs do see the value of players playing international football. There is always going to be a debate of contact time with international football. The players benefit at the end of the day,” said Cooper.

Cooper believes that end of the day FA is thinking of a long term plan which will do wonders for both country and player. “We are working towards the long term. We have a clear way of working at St George’s Park. Each year we have aims and objectives and they have a say as well. We try to stick to the plan.”

With clubs having their own set of objectives, so do the national squads. With most of the under-17 players plying their trade for top clubs like Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool, breaking into the team is a difficult task. Players hardly get any match time, so does that affect their overall development?

“We are working on a joint up approach and the programs we have for the players match with the clubs as well. All the players with the clubs have a development program. The clubs will ensure that these players gain first team football. There is no one way to play senior football, there are various ways,” said Cooper.

With England’s under-20 squad winning the World Cup and under-19 squad being crowned European champions, the under-17 squad is under pressure to perform well in India. However, Cooper feels that his side is up for the task. “It is inspiration and motivational. We want to replicate it here. We are going to give it a go ourselves. We had a really successful summer. Making the final of the Euros, we played at a good level. Then the under-19s and 20s continued that at the Euros and World Cup. No doubt that we are in a good moment. Our idea is to work towards the future which allows us to be successful.”

Wary of New Zealand

New Zealand coach Danny Hay believes that the clash against England will show the character of most of his players. “The game against Brazil was the first time our players played against world class opposition, world class team. They (England) had a wonderful qualifying campaign. We know that we are going to be challenged and we are going to find out more about our players leading into the first game at the World Cup,” he said.

Cooper believes that the Kiwi side will be a big test for his England squad. “We are concentrating on the New Zealand team. We are excited about it because this is the first time these players will get to play in India. What an opportunity for them. We are fully focused on it,” said Cooper.

The game begins at 5pm on Sunday at the Mumbai Football Arena and entry is free.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Why the office restroom matters more than we think

Studies indicate we need better sanitation at the workplace.

Shutterstock

The journey from courtship to marriage, cultural superstitions bordering on absurdity and the symbolic fight for a personal toilet - while each of these can be made into separate stories, in this instance they combine to form the plotline of one of the biggest Bollywood releases of 2017 - Toilet: A Love Story. The central theme of the film addresses the criticality of good sanitation. The storyline suggests, and rightly so, that sanitation in India suffers not only from a lack of infrastructure, but is also worsened by a culture that prefers defecating in the open.

Contrary to popular opinion, poor sanitation and open defecation is not just a “rural” problem. According to the WaterAid 2016 report, India tops the list of countries having the greatest number of urban dwellers living without sanitation solutions. This distressing statistic brings to the fore yet another facet of sanitation issues – workplace sanitation.

To commemorate World Toilet Day, UN-Water developed the WASH@Work campaign to generate awareness about the need for access to water, sanitation and hygiene for better health and productivity at the workplace. Its WASH@Work toolkit has put together guidelines to ensure safe, clean and healthy workplaces. This emphasis on workplace sanitation is important since it often slips under the radar when sanitation at large is discussed.

The sanitary conditions of workplace washrooms are a bigger issue than we think

The working population of the country deserves a safe and healthy workplace. The risks associated with bad hygiene conditions range from illnesses and contagious viruses to reduced productivity. Despite these repercussions, workplace toilets have not received the necessary attention and action. An example of this neglect is that while the number of women entering the workforce increases, there is a troubling shortage of toilet facilities to match the number of women employees.

Having recognised the issue of accessibility and cleanliness of workplace toilets in the government sector, the Swachh Bharat initiative has drafted a set of standard operating procedures to maintain a level of cleanliness and sanitation in government buildings. The SOP includes self-evaluation and gap assessment procedures, proper infrastructure set-up, waste management infrastructure, manpower and cleaning practices for Swachh Offices.

Private organisations need to similarly do more for washroom hygiene and satisfaction. A typical office worker visits the washroom three to four times a day, as compared to an office lobby which is visited twice a day. Inadequate number of urinals, lack of restrooms for women and unhygienic conditions often lead to distress that can hamper employee productivity. Besides its functional requirements, a washroom is often used as a private space where employees take breaks and refresh themselves. A survey by United Minds, across 13 countries (India not included) showed that around half of the respondents send messages or talk on their phones in the washroom while 6% send emails, making washrooms an extension of the workplace. It is abundantly clear that the washroom experience is significant in the overall workplace experience, and critical to provide the feeling of care and comfort to employees. Oddly, most organisations and buildings spend much more on office receptions, lobbies and cafes than on the maintenance of its toilets.

How to make workplace washrooms better

Due to the lack of importance given to washrooms, there is an absence of protocols or processes to ensure a sanitised environment. A newly developed program by Kimberly Clark Professional* named C.H.E.S.S.* provides facility managers tools to develop long-term washroom solutions for exceptional employee experience. Its implementation would help get a quick understanding of the state of washrooms and deduce how they stack up against optimal standards. The C.H.E.S.S.* program is built on 5 pillars: Cleanliness, Hygiene, Efficiency, Sustainability and Satisfaction that assist facility managers to effectively identify specific areas for improvement.

C.H.E.S.S.* is yet another endeavour by Kimberly Clark Professional* to make workplaces healthier, safer and more productive. Not only has their focus on raising the standard of restrooms to match the standard of the rest of the building made many offices cleaner and more hygienic; their enduring campaign on the strategic importance of washrooms has also garnered attention of organisations that can bring a positive change in the lives of the working population:

Play

Taking their commitment to the cause of sanitation further, Kimberly Clark Professional*, as a part of their Toilets Change Lives campaign, mobilised their corporate partners and built 35 sanitation units for a village in the Karjat region of Maharashtra.

It’s time for facility managers to push for higher standards in washroom hygiene by taking action so employees can have a better experience. If you are a facility manager looking to change the face of the washrooms in your premises and make your office restroom measure up to the C.H.E.S.S.* standard, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Kimberly- Clark Professional* and not by the Scroll editorial team.