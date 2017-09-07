Golf

Arjun Atwal, Gaganjeet Bhullar into top 10 of Taiwan masters after round three

SSP Chawrasia had a tough third round at the British masters as he carded a two-over 72.

by 
Paul LAKATOS / ASIAN TOUR / AFP

Arjun Atwal today celebrated his appointment as the captain of the EurAsia team with a two-under 70 in the third round, which helped him moved into top-10 of the USD 800,000 Mercuries Taiwan Masters.

Atwal is now three-under and tied-8th, while another Indian Gaganjeet Bhullar with a round of 69 moved up to tied-10th after 54 holes, although it was a tough day for scoring and only three players including Bhullar broke 70.

Atwal had four birdies in a row from fourth to seventh during his 70 today. Though he had two more birdies on back nine, he gave away four bogeys also.

Shiv Kapur (78), feeling weak after dengue fever, dropped to tied-30th from tied-9th, while S Chikkarangappa (76) also dropped from tied-9th to tied-21st. Rashid Khan (75) was tied-30th while Khalin Joshi (77) was tied-40th.

Juvic Pagunsan of the Philippines charged into a one-shot lead after shooting a two-under-par 70 in the third round. Pagunsan totalled eight-under-par 208 to hold a narrow edge over Malaysia’s Gavin Green at the Taiwan Golf and Country Club.

Green stayed in the hunt for his first Asian Tour title after shooting a 71. Keith Horne of South Africa was a further two shots back following a 72. Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe posted a superb 66, the lowest round today, in windy conditions to tie in fourth place alongside Thailand’s Danthai Boonma and Malaysia’s Ben Leong, who both returned matching 71s.

Chawrasia slips at British Masters

SSP Chawrasia failed to capitalise on a good second round with a two-over 72 on the third day of the British Masters, supported by Sky Sports.

On a day when the leading players made good moves, Chawrasia, the lone Indian in the field, had three bogeys in the last four holes and slipped from overnight tied-35th to tied-64th at one-under 209 for 54 holes.

Tournament host Lee Westwood, who won the Hero Challenge to start off the week, shared the lead as Rory McIlroy made a charge through the field on day three.

The Englishman, who is associated with Close House Golf Club and had a hand in designing the layout, made the most of his local knowledge to move to 12-under alongside overnight leader Tyrrell Hatton.

Westwood, three-under through 11 holes, had seven more holes to play, while Hatton was even par for 11. That left him a shot ahead of Paul Dunne (65 in third round), Scot Richie Ramsay and England’s Graeme Storm – all of whom still had to finish their third round. They were all 11-under.

McIlroy carded a 64 to sit at 10 under and share the clubhouse lead. Swede David Lingmerth was also in the clubhouse at 10-under after a 62.

Westwood was attracting big crowds and they had something to cheer about when the 23-time European Tour winner put in a superb round, which had some more way to go. Matthew Fitzpatrick and Chris Wood were in the clubhouse three off the lead.

