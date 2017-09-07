United put four past Palace as Tottenham thrash Huddersfield

Romelu Lukaku extended his hot streak as Manchester United powered to a 4-0 victory against Crystal Palace, while Harry Kane inspired Tottenham’s 4-0 demolition of Huddersfield on Saturday.

With Manchester City facing champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge later on Saturday, United temporarily moved to the top of the Premier League as Lukaku scored his seventh goal in his last six appearances. Jose Mourinho’s men have now won six successive matches in all competitions and have dropped only two points from their first seven league games.

City must beat Chelsea to regain top spot from their Manchester rivals on goal difference. Bottom of the table Palace arrived at Old Trafford as the first English top-flight team to lose their first six games without scoring a single goal.

It took just three minutes for United to breach Palace’s leaky defence when Juan Mata marked his 200th Premier League appearance with his first goal of the season, the Spanish winger finishing emphatically from Marcus Rashford’s cross. Mourinho’s men struck again in the 35th minute as Ashley Young whipped a cross to the far post, where Marouane Fellaini stabbed home for his third goal of the season.

Fellaini wasn’t finished yet and the Belgian midfielder headed United’s third from a Rashford free-kick in the 49th minute. In the 86th minute, Lukaku capped United’s fourth 4-0 league win this term when the Belgium striker scored his 11th goal in 10 games since his close-season move from Everton.

“Three points and a good performance. We started strong and finished strong,” Mourinho said. “We rotated after playing in the Champions League. The players’ mentality allowed me to do that. The momentum is good and the players are happy and confident.”

At the John Smith’s Stadium, Kane’s masterclass ensured Tottenham cruised to their biggest win of the season. Kane hit a hat-trick when Tottenham beat APOEL Nicosia in the Champions League in midweek and the England striker demolished Huddersfield to take his tally to 11 goals in his last six appearances.

He opened the scoring with a clinical strike in the ninth minute and Ben Davies added Tottenham’s second seven minutes later. Kane’s superb curling effort in the 23rd minute made it three before Moussa Sissoko added a 90th-minute fourth as Mauricio Pochettino’s side kept in touch with the leaders.

‘Amazing moment’

Tottenham have won six of their last seven matches in all competitions and Pochettino said: “Harry Kane is in an amazing moment. He is scoring goals, his energy is fantastic. We deserved the victory. We dominated the game and that’s why I am so happy with everyone.”

Diafra Sakho eased the pressure on West Ham boss Slaven Bilic as his last-gasp strike clinched a 1-0 win over Swansea at the London Stadium. Amid rumours that sacked Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti is a target for the Hammers, Sakho netted in the 90th minute to give Bilic’s side just their second league success this season and lift them out of the relegation zone.

Peter Crouch gave Stoke a 2-1 home win over his former club Southampton. Senegal forward Mame Biram Diouf put Stoke ahead five minutes before half-time. Moments later Saints defender Virgil van Dijk conceded a penalty with a foul on Saido Berahino, but the striker’s spot-kick was saved by Fraser Forster.

Japan defender Maya Yoshida equalised for Southampton with a blistering volley in the 75th minute, but Stoke substitute Crouch grabbed the 85th-minute winner. Richarlison’s late leveller earned Watford a 2-2 draw at West Bromwich Albion.

Albion had scored only four times in their previous six league matches, but Salomon Rondon put them ahead in the 18th minute at the Hawthorns and the hosts doubled their lead three minutes later through Jonny Evans. However, Abdoulaye Doucoure gave Watford a lifeline in the 37th minute and Richarlison equalised in the closing seconds. Bournemouth remain second bottom after being held to a 0-0 draw by Leicester at Dean Court.