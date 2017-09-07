India vs Australia, 5th ODI, live updates: Aussies restricted to 242/9 after good start
End of Australia’s innings: 242/9 after 50 overs
Two wickets and 4 runs from the final over - this is brilliant from Bhuvneshwar. Starts the over with 4 singles, then Faulkner gets out trying to go back for the second after hitting to Pandya at long on. Last ball of the innings, Nathan Coulter-Nile clean bowled.
Once again, Bhuvneshwar and Bhumi show remarkable ability to restrict and pick up wickets during the death overs.
After 49 overs 238/6: Bumrah’s brilliant second spell gets better!
Wade’s patchy innings comes to an end as he slices Bumrah to cover point. Makes up for a bizarre error early on in that over when he didn’t get behind the stumps to effect a run-out.
Bumrah’s first four overs: 4-1-34-0
Bumrah’s last six overs: 6-1-17-2
After 48 overs, India 232/6:
Finally, a big over for Australia. Wade connects the very first ball of the over from Bhuvneshwar, straight over the bowler’s head for a six. 12 runs from it.
After 47 overs, India 220/6:
India will be delighted with their bowling at the death. Bhuvneshwar comes back and concedes just 3, 6 from Bumrah’s next. The pitch has been two-paced and the slower balls have been difficult to put away – Wade is struggling to time it right.
After 45 overs, Australia 211/6: A wicket-maiden by Bumrah!
Stoinis is gone now, LBW from a straight delivery – a review saved him earlier, doesn’t now. Brilliant bowling by Bumrah. Could have had another too as Faulkner edges one to Dhoni, but third umpire rules it not out after the ball is deemed to have bounced just in front. Just one bye in that over.
After 44 overs, Australia 210/5: India have a breakthrough
Axar Patel breaks the partnership. Head was shaping to sweep the ball but Axar fires it in full and Head yorks himself, clean bowled. Axar has his third in what has been an excellent display of tight bowling. Kuldeep finishes with 0/48 in his 10.
Kohli staying with Axar and Kuldeep and it seems to be working. Bumrah and Bhuvi likely to finish the last 6 overs.
After 40 overs, Australia 190/4:
Stoinis is now going for the big shots, playing an aggressive shot to almost every ball. Kuldeep’s 8th over goes for 11 runs with two boundaries. How much will Australia end with?
After 38 overs, Australia 178/4:
The run-rate is dropping with every over, with Bumrah and Kuldeep choking the run flow. But Australia would be happy to not lose a wicket for over 13 overs now. Stoinis and Head will want to remain for the last 10.
After 36 overs, Australia 171/4:
After Jadhav finished 10 overs for the first time in his career, Kuldeep and Bumrah are bowling in tandem, as Kohli tries to get a wicket to break this partnership. Quiet overs from India’s perspective. There was also an odd review for caught behind in Kuldeep’s over. Head sweeps, Dhoni takes a low catch and goes up in appeal along with Kohli. The captain reviews in a jiffy but there’s no edge.
After 30 overs, Australia 139/4:
79 runs in the last 20 overs, after 60 runs in the first 10. But Head and Stoinis have showed some intent to score rather than just block. Jadhav, meanwhile has bowled 9 overs so far – the most he has bowled in an ODI. Axar Patel from the other end has kept it tight.
Spinners have choked Australia:
Another wicket, Aussies in trouble. After 25 overs, Australia 119/4:
The spinners have wrecked Australia’s top order. Axar Patel floats it up nicely, Handscomb goes for the sweep, gets a top edge and Rahane takes a good catch running backwards from first slip.
BIG WICKET! Warner’s gone. After 23 overs, Australia 114/3:
That’s the one India wanted. Warner chips a harmless delivery to Manish Pandey at long on. Either he wanted to just clear the infield over midwicket or it was a very tired shot. Axar Patel’s delighted though.
Steve Smith’s gone! After 20 overs, Australia 103/2 :
And he does it again. Kedar Jadhav delivers for his captain by removing the opposition captain. Steve Smith caught plumb in front by a straight ball. Axar Patel in to the attack from the other end.
After 18 overs, Australia 94/1:
A much-needed drinks break, especially for Warner, under the hot conditions in Nagpur. Jadhav continues to be miserly with 11 runs in the three overs. Kuldeep concedes his first boundary in the 17th over, with Warner playing an exquisite cover drive. But despite the 8 runs in that over, his figures read 0/15 after 4 overs.
After 15 overs, Australia 78/1:
3 very quiet overs since Finch’s dismissal. Steve Smith gets his eye in as he starts off with a maiden against Kuldeep. Kedar Jadhav is into the attack early, as he starts off with a 3-run over, followed by a 4-run over from Kuldeep.
After 12 overs, Australia 71/1: Breakthrough for India
No 100-plus parternship between Finch and Warner today as the former is dismissed in the 12th over. Hardik Pandya with the wicket – Finch tried to power him over mid off, ends up hitting it to Bumrah who fumbles and takes it with the help of his legs more than his hands.
10 overs, Australia 60-0 (Warner 29, Finch 31)
Pandya into the attack. Kohli needed to change things as Bumrah was bleeding runs. But the Aussie openers are settled now and given that this was their third successive fifty partnership, they know how to make it count.
Time for Kuldeep Yadav...
9 overs, Australia 54-0 (Warner 28, Finch 26)
After three overs, Australia had just 5 runs on board. But now, they are clearly comfortable and taking full toll of anything loose. This is good, steady batting by Warner and Finch.
8 overs, Australia 48-0 (Warner 23, Finch 25)
Bumrah taking a fair bit of stick now. Finch smashing him for three fours in the over. Bumrah now has bowling figures of 4-1-34-0. His first over was a maiden but since then, the Aussies have clearly started to target him.
7 overs, Australia 35-0 (Warner 22, Finch 13)
You can always count on Bhuvi to calm things down. His growth as an ODI/T20 bowler has been immense. And he comes in and shows the value of experience by bowling good line and length under pressure.
6 overs, Australia 33-0 (Warner 21, Finch 12)
Four good balls and then Warner decided he had had enough. Back-to-back fours have now got this innings up and running. Bumrah started with a maiden but is now struggling a little.
5 overs, Australia 21-0 (Warner 10, Finch 11)
Another four to start the over. Bhuvi got his line wrong – on the legs and Warner helped it along. But the Indian seamer came back well for the rest of the over. They have kept the run-rate in check.
4 overs, Australia 14-0 (Warner 5, Finch 9)
And we finally have Australia’s first four of the innings – well, make that two. Finch had been struggling for timing but Bumrah dropped one slightly short and Finch helped it over the fielder at square leg. He followed it up with another four.
3 overs, Australia 5-0 (Warner 4, Finch 1)
Kohli takes the slips out. Perhaps an indication of how little movement there is for the bowlers. In the last match here – between India and Australia – 701 runs were scored. Suffice to say, this wicket is good for batting. Three runs off the over. Bhuvi once again keeping it tight. Superb start for by the bowlers.
2 overs, Australia 2-0 (Warner 2, Finch 0)
They say bowlers hunt in pairs and Bumrah-Bhuvi are starting to become one such pair. Bumrah follows up Bhuvi excellent first over with a maiden of his own. Given that both Warner and Finch like to be aggressive, this is high quality bowling.
1 over, Australia 2-0 (Warner 2, Finch 0)
Good steady over from Bhuvi to start the proceedings. Warner and Finch were splendid in the last game but this time round they are faced by India’s top two ODI pacers. It should be an interesting battle.
Toss
Australia have won the toss and elected to bat first.
Allrounder James Faulkner has been recalled to the Australia XI for the fifth and final ODI with fast bowler Kane Richardson ruled out after being taken ill. Maxwell continues to remain benched.
India made three changes, with Jasprit Bumrah, Bhunveshwar Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav all coming into the side. They replace Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Yuzi Chahal.
Australia XI: Warner, Finch, Head, Smith(c), Handscomb, Stoinis, Wade(w), Faulkner, Cummins, Coulter-Nile, Zampa.
India XI: Rahane, Rohit, Kohli (c), Manish, Dhoni (wk), Jadhav, Hardik, Bhuvneshwar, Kuldeep, Axar, Bumrah.