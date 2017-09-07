India vs Australia, 5th ODI, live updates: Finch falls after solid start
After 12 overs, Australia 71/1: Breakthrough for India
No 100-plus parternship between Finch and Warner today as the former is dismissed in the 12th over. Hardik Pandya with the wicket – Finch tried to power him over mid off, ends up hitting it to Bumrah who fumbles and takes it with the help of his legs more than his hands.
10 overs, Australia 60-0 (Warner 29, Finch 31)
Pandya into the attack. Kohli needed to change things as Bumrah was bleeding runs. But the Aussie openers are settled now and given that this was their third successive fifty partnership, they know how to make it count.
Time for Kuldeep Yadav...
9 overs, Australia 54-0 (Warner 28, Finch 26)
After three overs, Australia had just 5 runs on board. But now, they are clearly comfortable and taking full toll of anything loose. This is good, steady batting by Warner and Finch.
8 overs, Australia 48-0 (Warner 23, Finch 25)
Bumrah taking a fair bit of stick now. Finch smashing him for three fours in the over. Bumrah now has bowling figures of 4-1-34-0. His first over was a maiden but since then, the Aussies have clearly started to target him.
7 overs, Australia 35-0 (Warner 22, Finch 13)
You can always count on Bhuvi to calm things down. His growth as an ODI/T20 bowler has been immense. And he comes in and shows the value of experience by bowling good line and length under pressure.
6 overs, Australia 33-0 (Warner 21, Finch 12)
Four good balls and then Warner decided he had had enough. Back-to-back fours have now got this innings up and running. Bumrah started with a maiden but is now struggling a little.
5 overs, Australia 21-0 (Warner 10, Finch 11)
Another four to start the over. Bhuvi got his line wrong – on the legs and Warner helped it along. But the Indian seamer came back well for the rest of the over. They have kept the run-rate in check.
4 overs, Australia 14-0 (Warner 5, Finch 9)
And we finally have Australia’s first four of the innings – well, make that two. Finch had been struggling for timing but Bumrah dropped one slightly short and Finch helped it over the fielder at square leg. He followed it up with another four.
3 overs, Australia 5-0 (Warner 4, Finch 1)
Kohli takes the slips out. Perhaps an indication of how little movement there is for the bowlers. In the last match here – between India and Australia – 701 runs were scored. Suffice to say, this wicket is good for batting. Three runs off the over. Bhuvi once again keeping it tight. Superb start for by the bowlers.
2 overs, Australia 2-0 (Warner 2, Finch 0)
They say bowlers hunt in pairs and Bumrah-Bhuvi are starting to become one such pair. Bumrah follows up Bhuvi excellent first over with a maiden of his own. Given that both Warner and Finch like to be aggressive, this is high quality bowling.
1 over, Australia 2-0 (Warner 2, Finch 0)
Good steady over from Bhuvi to start the proceedings. Warner and Finch were splendid in the last game but this time round they are faced by India’s top two ODI pacers. It should be an interesting battle.
Toss
Australia have won the toss and elected to bat first.
Allrounder James Faulkner has been recalled to the Australia XI for the fifth and final ODI with fast bowler Kane Richardson ruled out after being taken ill. Maxwell continues to remain benched.
India made three changes, with Jasprit Bumrah, Bhunveshwar Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav all coming into the side. They replace Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Yuzi Chahal.
Australia XI: Warner, Finch, Head, Smith(c), Handscomb, Stoinis, Wade(w), Faulkner, Cummins, Coulter-Nile, Zampa.
India XI: Rahane, Rohit, Kohli (c), Manish, Dhoni (wk), Jadhav, Hardik, Bhuvneshwar, Kuldeep, Axar, Bumrah.