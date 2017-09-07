formula one

Is Verstappen the new Vettel? Five talking points from the eventful Malaysian GP

The Red Bull who just celebrated his 20th birthday, overtook pole-sitter Hamilton on lap four before clinching the second victory of his career.

by 
MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the final running of the Malaysian Grand Prix on Sunday as Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton finished second to extend his championship lead over Sebastian Vettel to 34 points.

Verstappen, who celebrated his 20th birthday a day earlier, overtook pole-sitter Hamilton on lap four before clinching the second victory of his career and first this season.

Mercedes driver Hamilton finished second with Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo third and Vettel, who started at the back of the grid, fourth.

With five races to go, Hamilton is edging ever closer to the title but Ferrari had a weekend to forget, after Kimi Raikkonen didn’t even make the starting grid and Vettel lost a rear wheel in a bizarre smash after the finish line. He had to then hitch a ride with Sauber’s Pascal Wehrlein.

Alonso feuds with ‘idiot’ Magnussen

A furious Fernando Alonso labelled Kevin Magnussen “an idiot” and claimed the rest of the drivers agreed with him after they clashed on lap 33. Alonso shouted on team radio “Hulkenberg was right”, a reference to the Renault driver calling the Dane “an a***hole” after Magnussen forced him off the track at the Hungarian Grand Prix in July. Magnussen told the German to “suck my balls” in response. After the race Alonso wasn’t finished. “For his driving, we more or less agree with the other drivers, it’s 19 to one,” he told reporters.

Sick Perez sixth in ‘hardest race’

Sergio Perez was struck down with a sickness bug in Malaysia but somehow managed the almost superhuman effort of finishing sixth for Force India at the most physically demanding grand prix on the calendar. Perez felt so bad he thought might have to miss the race and thanked doctors for getting him through despite the heat and humidity. “It was probably the hardest race of my career,” he said.

Despondent Bottas to ‘look in the mirror’

While Lewis Hamilton was extending his championship lead at Sepang, teammate Valtteri Bottas admitted he was searching for answers after finishing in fifth behind Vettel who has started from stone last. “Being honest, it may be the most difficult time of my career so far, in terms of how it feels every time I go in the car,” said Bottas. “If I keep doing races like this for long, that is not going to be a good thing for anyone. Like I said many, many question marks. I need to have a good look in the mirror again.”

Is super cool Max the new Seb?

Red Bull chief Christian Horner hailed victorious Max Verstappen and compared him to four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel. The result ended a tough run for Verstappen, without a podium since China in April. “Max is a very different character to Sebastian but what you see in standout drivers, you see similarities,” Horner said. “Where Sebastian was very strong under big pressure moments, Max has that ability too. He was so cool today leading the grand prix. He was the coolest guy out there.”

An ill wind surprises Palmer

Jolyon Palmer’s blamed a gust of wind in Malaysia for wrecking his chance of a top-10 finish for the second successive race. The British driver who is being replaced by Carlos Sainz at Renault next season was 12th and closing on Hulkenberg before he went off and allowed Alonso to pass him. “We saw there was a big tailwind, which is affecting you in the tow, and you’re in the gust. I turned in pretty much the same as the other laps and suddenly I had no rear. Then just one lap, it was very different to the other laps, it really caught me by surprise.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Why the office restroom matters more than we think

Studies indicate we need better sanitation at the workplace.

Shutterstock

The journey from courtship to marriage, cultural superstitions bordering on absurdity and the symbolic fight for a personal toilet - while each of these can be made into separate stories, in this instance they combine to form the plotline of one of the biggest Bollywood releases of 2017 - Toilet: A Love Story. The central theme of the film addresses the criticality of good sanitation. The storyline suggests, and rightly so, that sanitation in India suffers not only from a lack of infrastructure, but is also worsened by a culture that prefers defecating in the open.

Contrary to popular opinion, poor sanitation and open defecation is not just a “rural” problem. According to the WaterAid 2016 report, India tops the list of countries having the greatest number of urban dwellers living without sanitation solutions. This distressing statistic brings to the fore yet another facet of sanitation issues – workplace sanitation.

To commemorate World Toilet Day, UN-Water developed the WASH@Work campaign to generate awareness about the need for access to water, sanitation and hygiene for better health and productivity at the workplace. Its WASH@Work toolkit has put together guidelines to ensure safe, clean and healthy workplaces. This emphasis on workplace sanitation is important since it often slips under the radar when sanitation at large is discussed.

The sanitary conditions of workplace washrooms are a bigger issue than we think

The working population of the country deserves a safe and healthy workplace. The risks associated with bad hygiene conditions range from illnesses and contagious viruses to reduced productivity. Despite these repercussions, workplace toilets have not received the necessary attention and action. An example of this neglect is that while the number of women entering the workforce increases, there is a troubling shortage of toilet facilities to match the number of women employees.

Having recognised the issue of accessibility and cleanliness of workplace toilets in the government sector, the Swachh Bharat initiative has drafted a set of standard operating procedures to maintain a level of cleanliness and sanitation in government buildings. The SOP includes self-evaluation and gap assessment procedures, proper infrastructure set-up, waste management infrastructure, manpower and cleaning practices for Swachh Offices.

Private organisations need to similarly do more for washroom hygiene and satisfaction. A typical office worker visits the washroom three to four times a day, as compared to an office lobby which is visited twice a day. Inadequate number of urinals, lack of restrooms for women and unhygienic conditions often lead to distress that can hamper employee productivity. Besides its functional requirements, a washroom is often used as a private space where employees take breaks and refresh themselves. A survey by United Minds, across 13 countries (India not included) showed that around half of the respondents send messages or talk on their phones in the washroom while 6% send emails, making washrooms an extension of the workplace. It is abundantly clear that the washroom experience is significant in the overall workplace experience, and critical to provide the feeling of care and comfort to employees. Oddly, most organisations and buildings spend much more on office receptions, lobbies and cafes than on the maintenance of its toilets.

How to make workplace washrooms better

Due to the lack of importance given to washrooms, there is an absence of protocols or processes to ensure a sanitised environment. A newly developed program by Kimberly Clark Professional* named C.H.E.S.S.* provides facility managers tools to develop long-term washroom solutions for exceptional employee experience. Its implementation would help get a quick understanding of the state of washrooms and deduce how they stack up against optimal standards. The C.H.E.S.S.* program is built on 5 pillars: Cleanliness, Hygiene, Efficiency, Sustainability and Satisfaction that assist facility managers to effectively identify specific areas for improvement.

C.H.E.S.S.* is yet another endeavour by Kimberly Clark Professional* to make workplaces healthier, safer and more productive. Not only has their focus on raising the standard of restrooms to match the standard of the rest of the building made many offices cleaner and more hygienic; their enduring campaign on the strategic importance of washrooms has also garnered attention of organisations that can bring a positive change in the lives of the working population:

Play

Taking their commitment to the cause of sanitation further, Kimberly Clark Professional*, as a part of their Toilets Change Lives campaign, mobilised their corporate partners and built 35 sanitation units for a village in the Karjat region of Maharashtra.

It’s time for facility managers to push for higher standards in washroom hygiene by taking action so employees can have a better experience. If you are a facility manager looking to change the face of the washrooms in your premises and make your office restroom measure up to the C.H.E.S.S.* standard, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Kimberly- Clark Professional* and not by the Scroll editorial team.