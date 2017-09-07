‘If I do well, it’s news, if I don’t do well it’s bigger news’: Nehra after India recall

Ready for yet another international comeback, veteran Ashish Nehra is hardly bothered about the doubters and cynics as he revels in the feeling of being a sought after pacer for India at the age of 38.

Nehra has been recalled to the side for a three-match T20 series (the only format that he plays) against Australia, having last competed for the country against England earlier this year. He had suffered an injury during the IPL after the England assignment at home.

“Who isn’t happy if he is playing for India?” Nehra said, as reported by PTI. “I have never been bothered by criticism. The Indian dressing room knows what I bring to the table. The skipper knows it, the selectors know it. If I am in the team, definitely, I must be contributing something.”

Asked about his targets, the genial Nehra replied, “At my age, you don’t set long-term goals. I have been selected to play three games for India. I will take one game at a time. Waise bhi Ashish Nehra accha karega toh bhi news hai, accha nahi karega toh woh aur bhi badi news hain (If I do well, that’s news. If I don’t do well, that’s even bigger news).”

Getting with the times

Nehra has recently started using a smartphone and by his own admission is light years away from Facebook and Twitter. Does he get perturbed by all the Twitter jokes on his age?

“I don’t even know what people say about me on Twitter,” he said. “Now, people may have a notion that since I am not visible on social media and now that I am in the team, where was I during the period. Well, I was religiously following my training schedule, working on my fitness, doing my bowling routines. Things you actually do to make a comeback.”

He added, “Oh, yes, people didn’t know where I was but skipper Virat Kohli and chairman of selectors MSK Prasad were well aware what I was doing.”

Opposite Zak

The Delhi speedster, who has played 26 T20 Internationals apart from 120 ODIs and 17 Tests, still works up pace in the 140 clicks region consistently, something one doesn’t associate with pacers of his age.

Questioned about it, Nehra spoke about how his approach to fast bowling has been different from Zaheer Khan, who cut down on pace with focus on variations during the second stage of his career.

“With Zak, you have to take into account he was playing Tests throughout his career,” he said. “He had to bowl a lot of overs and that required him to conserve energy carefully. Also he had such an economic action, he could bowl at 80 per cent pace but with superb skill-sets disturb the batsmen.”

He added, “If you look at me, I have been playing T20s for quite sometime now. With my action, which is not the smoothest, I cannot bowl at 80% when all I have is 24 balls in a match. Another aspect is that, this is my action which has helped me generate the kind of pace I do at this age.”

Nehra is at the business end of his career but wearing the India Blues is still a motivation even if it means playing not more than seven to eight matches a year.

“Come February, 2018, I will complete 19 years in international cricket,” he said. “Save myself and Harbhajan Singh, I don’t think there is any player who made their debuts under Mohammed Azharuddin. There has to be some kind of motivation that keeps a sportsman going.”

He added, “And this stage of my career, I don’t need to play for money. I have had 12 surgeries. Ask any sportsman, what it takes to recover from one and here I have been under the knife 12 times. Still, in the morning when I wake up, I am keen to go for training. That’s the motivation.”