Overcoming rejections, forward Nongdamba Naorem is raring to fire at Fifa U-17 World Cup

Comebacks in sport have a unique way of enthralling fans. It is what, one could say, is the stuff champions are made of. When the chips are down, it is then that one’s character shines through. For Manipur’s Nondamba Naorem, this theory could well encapsulate the trajectory of his football career.

On October 6, the young forward will go on to achieve one of his biggest dreams when he takes the field in New Delhi as part of the Indian team at the Fifa Under-17 World Cup. Dig in to find out how he got there, and his determination peeks through.

Facebook/Nongdamba Naorem

Born in Imphal, Naorem grew up in a family of seven. His father runs a modest business while his mother works at one of the Indian government’s Anganwadi centres for mother and child care. Football is hardly ever the topic of discussion when the family got together, except for Naorem, who was enamoured by the sport since he could remember.

The youngster took to the sport like fish to water. While his parents were worried about his academics, Naorem was busy imagining ways to score the most goals on the playground. Soon enough, he was excelling while playing for his school and local team.

His resolve was clear and he played the sport everyday. Success, though, did not come easy.

Dumped by DSK, picked up by Minerva

At one stage, Naorem who was on the verge quitting football after he was released by DSK Shivajians within eight months of joining them. He was also released by Neroca FC within a week. On both occasions, his ability to play at the top level was questioned.

“I never used to get to play. I have no clue what went wrong and then I left them in 2015,” said the then 15-year-old.

Low on confidence, Naorem turned to his friends for advice, with the thought of hanging up his boots already developing inside him.

“Two of my brothers were playing for DSK and Neroca,” he said. “So they had called me to come play in Pune. But things did not work out for me there. I joined Minerva in 2016 and since then life changed for the good.”

Ranjit Bajaj, owner of Minerva FC, still remembers Naorem’s goal-scoring spree in a local tournament where he first saw the lad in action. “His friends from Manipur including [Mohammad] Shahjahan called him here,” said Bajaj. “He joined and started for us in a local tournament and he turned out to be revelation. He scored so many goals that we could not believe it. We couldn’t figure out why he was dropped in the first place.”

The Minerva coaches first realised that he was no ordinary player. He was fast, lethal and could create space with minimum effort to get a clear shot at goal.

“When he is at his best, he is unstoppable,” said Bajaj. “His maturity level is seven to eight years above players his age. We knew he was special and was a cut above the rest. He played the Durand Cup, the DSK Cup, he played in the I-league tournaments for us as well.”

However, Naorem soon went through a lean phase at Minerva too. “Basically, it was his mind that was letting him down,” said Bajaj. “If his mind isn’t at peace, he is bound to flop. He was down and out. He even thought of leaving football for good. He was dejected with the game because he knew he was good but it just was not clicking.”

The problem was in his lack of confidence, according to Bajaj. “If he had a bad game, he would take it to heart. He just needed people to instill confidence in him. I motivated him, and just before the match we used to give him a pep talk. Both of us used to sit for weekly sessions and started working on his mindset. We kept talking to him on a daily basis initially,” said Bajaj.

Regaining his flair for the game

Minerva Under-13 coach Harpreet Bedi knew that Naorem, whose goal helped India draw with Chile 1-1 in Mexico in August, had it in him to be the best in the business.

“When he came to Minerva from DSK, where he wasn’t getting any chance to play, he was very low,” said Bedi. “If a player gets rejected he is bound to feel sad. When a player gets a chance to play that improves his confidence. Step by step he made a comeback and improved a lot.”

Soon, Bajaj and Bedi, along with other members of the Minerva support staff, started helping Naorem to regain his lost flair. Slowly and steadily, Naorem started showing signs of improvement and soon enough was creating havoc on the pitch. “When I came to Minerva, I got a chance to showcase my talent,” said Naorem. “Everyone believed in me and I regained my confidence. If it wasn’t for Minerva, I would not be the person I am today.”

All he needed was somebody to believe in him, said Bajaj. “We gave him that confidence and we started playing him upfront in all the games and he started delivering. He is a very reserved character and that is why it was tough.”

A cut above the rest

Bedi is confident that Naorem will make the Indian senior team within a couple of years. “He has improved a lot with regards to reading the game and other aspects,” Bedi said. “He is hardworking and attacking player by instinct. He plays for the team. He listens to coaches and is disciplined on and off the pitch.”

Amid the buzz that surrounds the first Fifa World Cup to be played in India, Naorem has remained calm and focused. His eyes are set on the prize. More than anything else, it is the blessings of his parents that are spurring him on as he prepares to play in a tournament that could not only change his life, but alter the course of football in the country.

“There are no words to describe what I am feeling today,” said Naorem, days before the Indian team begin their campaign. “My parents are proud of me and I wish to live-up to their expectations.”