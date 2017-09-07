international tennis

‘The level has gone up’: Chris Evert predicts tough comeback for Serena Williams

The USA legend feels that the women’s singles division will become more competitive when the 23-time Grand Slam winner returns.

by 
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia | Edgar Su/Reuters

US great Chris Evert, on Monday, said that Serena Williams may lack some of her trademark intimidation factor when she returns to tennis, warning that the 23-time Grand Slam-winner may find her comeback tough.

Williams, who gave birth to a baby girl in September, has said she’s planning to defend her title at the Australian Open in January – just four-and-a-half months after becoming a mother.

But Evert said standards in women’s tennis had risen this year since Williams stepped off the tour, warning that the 36-year-old would be returning to a more competitive environment.

“I think that this whole year, the level has gone up because Serena hasn’t been dominant and the other players have all felt that they had a shot at it, at the number one ranking,” Evert said, speaking in her role as an ambassador for this month’s WTA Finals in Singapore.

“I think that because of that challenge, they have improved in the physical and the mental part of it because they’ve all had a shot at it and they’ve pushed each other and that’s why there have been so many different winners. So I think the level will have improved by the time Serena comes back.”

Since Williams’ last match – January’s Australian Open final against her sister Venus – Jelena Ostapenko was a surprise winner of the French Open, Garbine Muguruza triumphed at Wimbledon and Sloane Stephens capped a brilliant return from injury to lift the US Open trophy.

Angelique Kerber, Karolina Pliskova and Muguruza, the current number one, have all held the top ranking this season, and Russia’s Maria Sharapova is back on the scene after returning from a 15-month drug ban.

Asian upsets

“There’s so many things we don’t know about Serena, how it’s going to feel to her being a mother coming back, is it going to distract her, is it going to motivate her more?” Evert said.

“Or how being a mother emotionally will pull at her and will it take her away from tennis? There’s so many elements here that we don’t know about Serena and her comeback,” she said, adding: “I think the other players have gotten better and I think they’re not going to be as intimidated when Serena comes back.”

Evert also dismissed concerns about the WTA Tour’s “Asian swing”, where top players have suffered a series of upsets as the season draws to a close – including at last week’s Wuhan Open, where only one seed reached the semi-finals.

“This has been an issue that’s been ongoing as long as tennis has existed, and that is the fact that it’s such a physical, mental and emotional sport that by the time you get around to the end of the year... it’s understandable that players are starting to feel the effects,” she said.

“It has nothing to do with the Asian swing, you can find it in the men’s [division] too,” Evert added. “The fact of the matter is, in the beginning of the year you’re rested and sharp and it’s a big year, with a lot of depth in the game and you’re getting a lot more tough matches than previous eras.

“So you really have to manage your schedule so that when it comes around to the fall, you want to be feeling fit and sharp and not injured. But, that’s about managing the whole year, it’s not just about the Asian circuit.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Why the office restroom matters more than we think

Studies indicate we need better sanitation at the workplace.

Shutterstock

The journey from courtship to marriage, cultural superstitions bordering on absurdity and the symbolic fight for a personal toilet - while each of these can be made into separate stories, in this instance they combine to form the plotline of one of the biggest Bollywood releases of 2017 - Toilet: A Love Story. The central theme of the film addresses the criticality of good sanitation. The storyline suggests, and rightly so, that sanitation in India suffers not only from a lack of infrastructure, but is also worsened by a culture that prefers defecating in the open.

Contrary to popular opinion, poor sanitation and open defecation is not just a “rural” problem. According to the WaterAid 2016 report, India tops the list of countries having the greatest number of urban dwellers living without sanitation solutions. This distressing statistic brings to the fore yet another facet of sanitation issues – workplace sanitation.

To commemorate World Toilet Day, UN-Water developed the WASH@Work campaign to generate awareness about the need for access to water, sanitation and hygiene for better health and productivity at the workplace. Its WASH@Work toolkit has put together guidelines to ensure safe, clean and healthy workplaces. This emphasis on workplace sanitation is important since it often slips under the radar when sanitation at large is discussed.

The sanitary conditions of workplace washrooms are a bigger issue than we think

The working population of the country deserves a safe and healthy workplace. The risks associated with bad hygiene conditions range from illnesses and contagious viruses to reduced productivity. Despite these repercussions, workplace toilets have not received the necessary attention and action. An example of this neglect is that while the number of women entering the workforce increases, there is a troubling shortage of toilet facilities to match the number of women employees.

Having recognised the issue of accessibility and cleanliness of workplace toilets in the government sector, the Swachh Bharat initiative has drafted a set of standard operating procedures to maintain a level of cleanliness and sanitation in government buildings. The SOP includes self-evaluation and gap assessment procedures, proper infrastructure set-up, waste management infrastructure, manpower and cleaning practices for Swachh Offices.

Private organisations need to similarly do more for washroom hygiene and satisfaction. A typical office worker visits the washroom three to four times a day, as compared to an office lobby which is visited twice a day. Inadequate number of urinals, lack of restrooms for women and unhygienic conditions often lead to distress that can hamper employee productivity. Besides its functional requirements, a washroom is often used as a private space where employees take breaks and refresh themselves. A survey by United Minds, across 13 countries (India not included) showed that around half of the respondents send messages or talk on their phones in the washroom while 6% send emails, making washrooms an extension of the workplace. It is abundantly clear that the washroom experience is significant in the overall workplace experience, and critical to provide the feeling of care and comfort to employees. Oddly, most organisations and buildings spend much more on office receptions, lobbies and cafes than on the maintenance of its toilets.

How to make workplace washrooms better

Due to the lack of importance given to washrooms, there is an absence of protocols or processes to ensure a sanitised environment. A newly developed program by Kimberly Clark Professional* named C.H.E.S.S.* provides facility managers tools to develop long-term washroom solutions for exceptional employee experience. Its implementation would help get a quick understanding of the state of washrooms and deduce how they stack up against optimal standards. The C.H.E.S.S.* program is built on 5 pillars: Cleanliness, Hygiene, Efficiency, Sustainability and Satisfaction that assist facility managers to effectively identify specific areas for improvement.

C.H.E.S.S.* is yet another endeavour by Kimberly Clark Professional* to make workplaces healthier, safer and more productive. Not only has their focus on raising the standard of restrooms to match the standard of the rest of the building made many offices cleaner and more hygienic; their enduring campaign on the strategic importance of washrooms has also garnered attention of organisations that can bring a positive change in the lives of the working population:

Play

Taking their commitment to the cause of sanitation further, Kimberly Clark Professional*, as a part of their Toilets Change Lives campaign, mobilised their corporate partners and built 35 sanitation units for a village in the Karjat region of Maharashtra.

It’s time for facility managers to push for higher standards in washroom hygiene by taking action so employees can have a better experience. If you are a facility manager looking to change the face of the washrooms in your premises and make your office restroom measure up to the C.H.E.S.S.* standard, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Kimberly- Clark Professional* and not by the Scroll editorial team.