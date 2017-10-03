basketball

Is it time for India’s basketball hope Satnam Singh to look beyond the NBA?

In 2015, he became the first Indian to be drafted by an NBA team, the Dallas Mavericks, but he hasn’t impressed since.

by 
YouTube Screengrab

In the weeks leading up to the 2015 draft, Satnam Singh carried a huge load on his shoulders. Not a big deal of a 7’2”, nearly 300 lbs (~130 kg) giant of a man. This load was one filled with the hopes of millions of Indian basketball fans.

That hope stands steadfast today. It’s foundation, however, has become shaky.

The story is now folklore. A 7’0, 16-year-old Satnam Singh, first discovered at a local basketball tournament, was admitted into the Ludhiana Basketball Academy by the legendary late Dr Sankaran Subramaniam. From there Singh made it to the final list of ten players selected to train on 100% scholarships at the IMG Academies in Florida.

In 2015, Singh created history by becoming the first Indian to be drafted by an NBA team. The Dallas Mavericks picked Singh with the 52nd pick. This pick, everyone said, was the breakthrough Indian basketball was seeking. Singh, they believed, would usher in the basketball revolution that Yao Ming did in China. And who could blame them; the Singh-Ming comparison was too hard to pass up – both 7-footers coming from countries with a billion-plus people.

Burden of hope and responsibility

It has, however, not been pretty since that historic day. While Singh continues to improve, his struggles on the court are undeniable. He averaged just 1.7 points and 1.5 rebounds while playing just 7.9 minutes per game in the 2015-16 season. All those numbers took a fall last season.

The media hype behind getting drafted to the NBA is partly to blame for this burden of hope. The NBA, arguably, is the highest platform for basketball in the world. But getting on an NBA team, let alone staying on one, is exceptionally difficult; far beyond a lay person’s imagination. Only ten out of the 30 players selected in the second round of Singh’s draft are still in the NBA. At the time of writing this, two of them were out of a job/contract.

Stay with it!

A post shared by Satnam Singh Bhamara (@hellosatnam) on

Singh was also, unwillingly, burdened with the responsibility of opening up the Indian market for the NBA and possibly the Mavericks. Dallas Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban could weave a story about how Singh’s talents impressed him enough to give him a contract. The truth, however, could not be further than that. The Mavericks – trying to imitate the Sacramento Kings – and by that extension, the NBA sought to enter the burgeoning, promising, and seemingly lucrative Indian market.

Fans in India had the chance to see Satnam up close at the recently conducted 3x3 Road To Mexico tournament in Gurugram. Stepping on the court to a thunderous applause every time his name was called, Singh, however, disappointed. Some of his struggles could be attributed to his inability to adjust to a smaller ball (3x3 uses Size 6 instead of Size 7), and his lack of experience in the shorter, faster format. That, however, does not excuse his poor performance against shorter, smaller opponents.

The 3x3 game is tailor-made for two kinds of players to succeed; big men and dead eye 3-point shooters. Singh, being the former, failed to make an impact, unceremoniously exiting in the quarterfinals despite having last year’s finalist and his running mate from Ludhiana Basketball Academy, Amjyot Singh on his team.

What next?

To his credit, Singh has gotten stronger, faster, and more coordinated in the seven years he has been training in the US. But his struggles are apparent to the naked eye. He is a below average shooter, is still slow and laggard, and has difficulty keeping up with the other players when moving from defence to offence and vice versa.

Some of that struggle could be attributed to the evolution of basketball. The game has moved outwards, with a spike in 3-point shooting, and with traditional centres and forwards stepping out to knock down shots. In the light of this evolution, Singh – a big man who likes to play close to the basket - has to evolve; either get quicker or develop a 3-pt shot.

The European leagues, as promising as they look, are out of the question as well. All international teams within the FIBA framework as bound by an upper limit of non-domestic international players they can have on the roster. The European teams, most of whom have deep pockets, would rather use those roster spots to attract other non-domestic European players, or better yet, American players. Singh just doesn’t fit the bill.

Play

Opportunities are aplenty outside the US and Europe, however. Sim Bhullar, an Indo-Canadian who was picked by the Sacramento Kings a year before Singh and played in the NBDL for two seasons, has found a home with team Dacin Tigers in the Taiwanese Basketball League. Bhullar showed more promise than Singh, averaging ten points and eight rebounds per game in the NBDL. He is more comfortable, however, in Taiwan where his size (7’5” / 350 lbs) allows him to tower over opponents and average 12 points and ten rebounds a game.

Team India captain Amritpal Singh, 7’2”, secured a contract with the Sydney Kings and became the first Indian player in the NBL, Australia’s professional league. This contract followed Amritpal’s championship stint with the Tokyo Excellence in the Japanese League last year.

All these signs point towards the inevitable: that Singh’s future lies outside the US and Europe. Teams in Asia and the Middle East, where size is hard to come by, would improve their chances with size like Singh has to offer. Singh will also gain some much-needed confidence against physically smaller opponents in these leagues. That confidence will, hopefully, rejuvenate Singh resulting in a respectable international career, as opposed to ending up at the end of the bench on an NBDL team.

At 21, Singh still has age on his side. He has seven years of the best basketball training under his belt. There is very little doubt that if and when he finds a situation perfectly suited for his game, he will thrive. Until then, however, he continues to carry the hopes of a billion.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Why the office restroom matters more than we think

Studies indicate we need better sanitation at the workplace.

Shutterstock

The journey from courtship to marriage, cultural superstitions bordering on absurdity and the symbolic fight for a personal toilet - while each of these can be made into separate stories, in this instance they combine to form the plotline of one of the biggest Bollywood releases of 2017 - Toilet: A Love Story. The central theme of the film addresses the criticality of good sanitation. The storyline suggests, and rightly so, that sanitation in India suffers not only from a lack of infrastructure, but is also worsened by a culture that prefers defecating in the open.

Contrary to popular opinion, poor sanitation and open defecation is not just a “rural” problem. According to the WaterAid 2016 report, India tops the list of countries having the greatest number of urban dwellers living without sanitation solutions. This distressing statistic brings to the fore yet another facet of sanitation issues – workplace sanitation.

To commemorate World Toilet Day, UN-Water developed the WASH@Work campaign to generate awareness about the need for access to water, sanitation and hygiene for better health and productivity at the workplace. Its WASH@Work toolkit has put together guidelines to ensure safe, clean and healthy workplaces. This emphasis on workplace sanitation is important since it often slips under the radar when sanitation at large is discussed.

The sanitary conditions of workplace washrooms are a bigger issue than we think

The working population of the country deserves a safe and healthy workplace. The risks associated with bad hygiene conditions range from illnesses and contagious viruses to reduced productivity. Despite these repercussions, workplace toilets have not received the necessary attention and action. An example of this neglect is that while the number of women entering the workforce increases, there is a troubling shortage of toilet facilities to match the number of women employees.

Having recognised the issue of accessibility and cleanliness of workplace toilets in the government sector, the Swachh Bharat initiative has drafted a set of standard operating procedures to maintain a level of cleanliness and sanitation in government buildings. The SOP includes self-evaluation and gap assessment procedures, proper infrastructure set-up, waste management infrastructure, manpower and cleaning practices for Swachh Offices.

Private organisations need to similarly do more for washroom hygiene and satisfaction. A typical office worker visits the washroom three to four times a day, as compared to an office lobby which is visited twice a day. Inadequate number of urinals, lack of restrooms for women and unhygienic conditions often lead to distress that can hamper employee productivity. Besides its functional requirements, a washroom is often used as a private space where employees take breaks and refresh themselves. A survey by United Minds, across 13 countries (India not included) showed that around half of the respondents send messages or talk on their phones in the washroom while 6% send emails, making washrooms an extension of the workplace. It is abundantly clear that the washroom experience is significant in the overall workplace experience, and critical to provide the feeling of care and comfort to employees. Oddly, most organisations and buildings spend much more on office receptions, lobbies and cafes than on the maintenance of its toilets.

How to make workplace washrooms better

Due to the lack of importance given to washrooms, there is an absence of protocols or processes to ensure a sanitised environment. A newly developed program by Kimberly Clark Professional* named C.H.E.S.S.* provides facility managers tools to develop long-term washroom solutions for exceptional employee experience. Its implementation would help get a quick understanding of the state of washrooms and deduce how they stack up against optimal standards. The C.H.E.S.S.* program is built on 5 pillars: Cleanliness, Hygiene, Efficiency, Sustainability and Satisfaction that assist facility managers to effectively identify specific areas for improvement.

C.H.E.S.S.* is yet another endeavour by Kimberly Clark Professional* to make workplaces healthier, safer and more productive. Not only has their focus on raising the standard of restrooms to match the standard of the rest of the building made many offices cleaner and more hygienic; their enduring campaign on the strategic importance of washrooms has also garnered attention of organisations that can bring a positive change in the lives of the working population:

Play

Taking their commitment to the cause of sanitation further, Kimberly Clark Professional*, as a part of their Toilets Change Lives campaign, mobilised their corporate partners and built 35 sanitation units for a village in the Karjat region of Maharashtra.

It’s time for facility managers to push for higher standards in washroom hygiene by taking action so employees can have a better experience. If you are a facility manager looking to change the face of the washrooms in your premises and make your office restroom measure up to the C.H.E.S.S.* standard, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Kimberly- Clark Professional* and not by the Scroll editorial team.