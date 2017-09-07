Arjun Kadhe advances to second round of National Tennis Championship

Arjun Kadhe, who is back to the Pro circuit after completing his degree at the University of Oklahoma, outclassed sixth seed Jatin Dahiya for an impressive first round win at the Fenesta National Tennis Championships in Delhi on Tuesday, reported PTI.
Kadhe, who returned to India in August, thrashed Delhi’s Dahiya 6-1, 6-1 at the DLTA Complex. Dahiya not only served poorly but also lacked sting in his strokes to trouble Kadhe. The Delhi boy won only six points on his serve in the first set, allowing a confident Kadhe to even experiment a couple of shots.
“It looks easy but I had to be on top of my game. One point here and there and it allows the other player to find a window,” said Kadhe, who got a degree in the Business Management and Marketing.
The 23-year-old said that playing on the US College circuit has helped him become fitter both physically and mentally. “My technique was never a problem, I just worked with a few amazing people with unbelievable facilities. We were six to seven people training together. We always pushed each other on the fitness front. The physios, the doctors, icebath was available all the time and the program was also good,” said Kadhe.
“I played a lot of competitive matches and it made a big impact on my game. Since I played for a team, it was like Davis Cup atmosphere. I learnt to soak in the pressure,” said Kadhe. With his impressive record of 76 singles wins and 113 doubles win, Kadhe’s picture now adorns the Oklahoma University’s Hall of Fame. He is only the second tennis player to get this honour after Kazakh Aleksandr Nedovyesov.
Also advancing to the men’s singles second round was talented Bengal boy Nitin Kumar Sinha, who outslugged Vignesh Peranamallur 1-6, 6-2, 6-1. Punjab’s Paramveer Singh Bajwa defeated Haryana’s Yuvraj Singh 6-2, 6-4 while 2013 champion Mohit Mayur Jayapraksh beat Anirudh Chandrasekar 6-3, 6-1.
In the Under-18 boys singles, Rhythm Malhotra advanced to the pre-quarterfinals a 6-4, 0-6, 6-2 win over Theyjo Oges. Fardeen Qumar, who hails from Jaipur, rallied to beat Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-2 to reach the pre- quarter-finals.