Video: As more athletes go vegan, find out what the switch in diet does to the human body

With health and environmental issues being debated more than ever in the 21st century, going vegan is often seen as not just a fitness choice but a moral one as well. And more and more athletes are turning to veganism as a means to make a statement about their stand on the environment.
Formula One’s Lewis Hamilton had recently said a TV documentary had inspired him to go vegan to improve his health and avoid harming the planet. The Mercedes driver, who is seeking his fourth world title this year, said he had gradually moved to veganism over the past two years.
“It is something I have been going towards anyway. I stopped eating red meat two years ago,” he told BBC at the Singapore Grand Prix earlier in September. “This year I stopped eating chicken and then kind of went back to it and now I’ve stopped again. So I have generally been pescatarian for the majority of the year and then I’ve cut fish.”
He had added, “Take it for what you want to take it for but as the human race what we are doing to the world, there is obviously the pollution that is coming just from the amount of cows that are being produced is incredible.”
Hamilton hoped the diet would help him avoid future health problems like diabetes, heart disease and cancer and that’s also a major reason for the increasing popularity of the vegan diet.
If you are among those millions who are considering the switch to veganism, but are wondering what changes your body would go through, here’s a basic explainer:
Bonus viewing: The different types of diet that are popular in the world right now.
(With AFP inputs)