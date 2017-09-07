BCCI replaces Deepak Chahar with brother Rahul in Board President’s XI after oversight

In what turned out to be comedy of errors, the BCCI first named named Rajasthan medium pacer Deepak Chahar in the the Board President’s XI squad for the warm-up games against New Zealand only to replace him with cousin brother Rahul, who is a leg-spinner.
The BCCI had on Monday sent a release which had Deepak’s name in the BP XI squad, which raised a lot of eyebrows considering he had no performance to merit a place in the squad.
It was later realised that the selectors wanted to pick Rahul, who is a current India U-19 player and also did well during the recent colts tour to England.
However it is understood that they goofed up with the name which led to the clerical error.
“It was inadvertently mentioned that Deepak Chahar would represent the Board Presidents XI team for the warm-up matches against New Zealand ahead of their ODI series against India. Rahul Chahar will feature in the squad that will play two matches at CCI in Mumbai,” BCCI on Tuesday admitted the error in a media release.
In another develoment, Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the one-day series against New Zealand ‘A’ after sustaining a side strain.
Ankit Bawne, who scored 162 in the second “unofficial Test”, will now be a part of the team for the first three matches too after being initially named in the squad for the last two games.
The All-India Senior Selection Committee has also named Deepak Hooda for the last two one-day games.
The first One-Day game between India ‘A’ and New Zealand ‘A’ at Vizag starts on October 6. The first warm-up game between Board President’s XI and New Zealand will be held on October 17th in Mumbai. The opening match of the ODI series between India and New Zealand starts at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on October 22.
Revised Squads
India ‘A’ team for first three One-day games:
Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Deepak Hooda, Ankit Bawne, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Shahbaz Nadeem, Karn Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Basil Thampi.
India ‘A’ team for last two One-day games:
AR Easwaran, Prashant Chopra, Ankit Bawne, Deepak Hooda, Baba Aparajith, Rishabh Pant (Captain & wk), Shahbaz Nadeem, Karn Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Basil Thampi.
Board President XI team:
Prithvi Shaw, Shivam Chaudhary, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Karun Nair, Gurkeerat Mann, Milind Kumar, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Chahar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan.