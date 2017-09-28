Indian tennis roundup: Sania Mirza advances in China, Ramkumar out of Stockton

From the showpiece event in China to the Challengers around Asia and the nationals in Delhi, here’s a roundup of the results involving Indian tennis players who were in action on Tuesday.

China Open

At the ongoing China Open, both Indians players – Sania Mirza in women’s doubles and Rohan Bopanna in men’s doubles – advanced to the quarterfinals.

Mirza and her partner Shuai Peng, seeded third, beat Demi Schuurs and Elise Mertens 7-5, 6-2 in the round of 16.

Bopanna, joining forces with Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas again, notched a comfortable 6-0, 6-4 Chinese wildcard entrants Gong Maoxin and Zhang Ze. They will be up against top seeds Henri Kontinen and John Peers up next.

Stockton Challenger

Ramkumar Ramanathan exited the Stockton Challenger in the first round itself. Seeded fifth, the Indian was upset 1-6, 2-6 by USA’s Christian Harrison. It was a disappointing singles outing at a tournament where Ramkumar was among the top contenders as per seeding.

However, he is still in the fray in the men’s doubles at Stockton. The Indian and his Mexican partner Hans Hach Verdugo stunned second seeds Ruan Roelofse and Andreas Siljestrom 6-4, 1-6, 10-8 to reach the quarterfinals.

Kaohsiung OEC Open

All Indians in the fray at Kaohsiung OEC Open had a disappointing outing in Taiwan.

In the singles, Sumit Nagal joined compatriot Yuki Bhambri is bowing out of the Kaohsiung Challenger. Up against third seed Marius Copil, Nagal went down 4-6, 2-6. Earlier, Bhambri, who was the seventh seed in the competition, was upset 3-6, 3-6 by Australia’s John Millman.

The all-Indian doubles pair of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Vishnu Vardhan lost to second seeds James Cerretani and Marc Polmans 2-6, 4-6 in the first round. India’s Divij Sharan and American partner Scott Lipsky are the top men’s seeds at the event and will play later today.

Thailand F7 Futures

In the men’s singles in Thailiand, Sasi Kumar Mukund, the fourth seed beat Thailand’s Patcharapol Kawin 6-3, 6-3, while Sidharth Rawat notched a 6-3, 6-1 win over Min-Kyu Song. However, Karunuday Singh lost to Martins Podzus 4-6, 5-7.

The doubles saw both the singles winners end up on the losing side. Mukund and Mikalai Haliak went down to Issei Okamura and Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul in a tough 3-6, 6-1, 12-10 loss. Singh and Pruchya Isaro, the fourth seeds lost to Adam Taylor and Jason Taylor 5-7, 7-6(4), 7-10 in another close match.

Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

In the women’s singles at the $15,000 Sharm El Sheikh tournament in Egypt, Kanika Vaidya beat Alena Yurchenko 6-0, 6-2 while Dhwani Kumar lost to second seed Nastja Kolar 1-6, 2-6.

In the doubles, all three pairs involving Indian players were on the losing side. Suzan Lamens and Tanisha Rohira went down to third seeds Pei Hsuan Chen and Fang-Hsien Wu 6-2, 6-1 while

Dhwani and partner Rosaline Zafir Chavez Tello lost 6-2, 6-3 to Claudia Coppola and Maria Patrascu and Sitara Prabhu and Janina Geiss were defeated 6-1 6-4 by Farah Abdel-Wahab and Lamis Alhussein Abdel Aziz

Colombo

At the $15,000 tournament in Colombo , fifth seed Dhruti Tatachar Venugopal beat Jiakang Li 6-3, 6-1 while Jennifer Luikham defeated Dan Ni Wang 6-4, 6-2. The others Indian in the fray will take the field on Wednesday.

National Tennis Championships

In the nationals in Delhi, Arjun Kadhe, who is back to the Pro circuit after completing his degree at the University of Oklahoma, beat sixth seed Jatin Dahiya. Read all the Fenesta National Tennis Championships results here.