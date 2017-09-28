PKL: Dabang Delhi crash to 14th defeat of campaign, Telugu Titans rout Tamil Thalaivas

Gujarat Fortunegiants made short work of Dabang Delhi, posting a crushing 42-22 win in the Pro Kabaddi at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. Sachin and Chandran Ranjit combined to score 20 raid points for the Fortunegiants. It was yet another dismal showing from the Delhi outfit as they crashed to their 14th defeat in the campaign; their defence could conjure up just four points on the board.

With the win, the Fortunegiants have scaled to the top of the table in Zone A with 67 points from 18 matches. Delhi continue to be at the bottom of the table with just 31 points after 19 matches. The Fortunegiants wasted to time to get off the blocks with Sachin leading the way, inflicting an all-out to jump to a nine-point lead lead with the score at 12-3.

Delhi continued to struggle to cope with Sachin and Ranjit’s relentless pressure and were all out for the second time in the 15th minute of the game. Delhi were trailing 9-27 at the end of the first half.

The Fortunegiants’ onslaught continued in the second half as they enforced another all out in the 25th minute to lead 38-15. Delhi finished the game well, picking up seven points from the last 10 minutes, but that was after the group-toppers took their foot off the pedal after taking a massive lead midway through the game.

Titans drub Thalaivas

Image credit: Pro Kabaddi League

The Telugu Titans, masterminded by Rahul Chaudhari, thrashed the hapless Tamil Thalaivas 58-37 in what was yet another lopsided contest. Chaudhari amassed 16 points for his side while fellow raiders Mohsen Maghsoudlou and Nilesh Salunke were also in fine form, combining to add 23 between them.

As it has been for much of Thalaivas’ campaign this season, skipper Ajay Thakur waged a lone battle, and single-handedly earned his side 20 raid points. The first 15 minutes of the game gave the impression that the encounter would end up as a cagey, tactical battle. Titans only had a slender lead at the time. It was the second half that the wheels began to come off for the Thalaivas. Titans cashed and left the opposition defence in shambles as they broke the 50-point barrier en route to their win.