Video: From Totti to Neymar, the stars who announced their arrivals at the U-17 World Cup

The football stars who have made the global stage their own, playing in front of thousands of screaming spectators for their respective clubs and countries week in and week out, were once talented youngsters who worked through the ranks, letting the world know that they are the future.

The Fifa Under-17 World Cup, to be held in India for the first time, is one of the tournaments that gives us the first glimpses of stardom. It’s the tournament where stars are born before they become supernovas of the footballing world.

As the Indian kids prepare to make the country’s debut at any Fifa global tournament, that’s the incentive facing them – catch the world’s attention.

Be it Neymar Jr or Fernando Torres, be it Toni Kroos or Xavi Hernandez, and even the legendary Iker Casillas and Gianlugi Buffon, they shot to the limelight with this age group tournament.

Here are some incredible moments from the past world cups.

And a crazy goal by Ronaldinho.

When Totti arrived...

Here’s a look at the most famous names to have graced the Under-17 World Cup in the past, courtesy FIFATV.

So who’s going to make the World Cup in India their own? Let’s wait and watch.

