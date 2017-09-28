international football

Despite Catalonia backlash, Gerard Pique to continue playing for Spain

Pique was jeered by onlookers during Spain’s open training on Monday.

by 
Eloy Alonso/Reuters

Under-fire Gerard Pique on Wednesday expressed his pride at playing for Spain, insisting he would continue with the Spanish national team despite his outspoken defence of the independence referendum in Catalonia.

“It is not incongruous,” said Pique of his intention to carry on despite his views on the wealthy northeastern Spanish region’s right to self-determination. “I take it to the extreme, I believe that a person wanting independence could play in the Spanish team because there is no Catalan team and because that person has nothing against Spain.”

Pique, who was jeered by onlookers during Spain’s open training on Monday, added: “Why could a person wanting independence not play for the Spanish team? It’s a question I put forward, and it’s not my case. Why could he not?”

The Barcelona central defender on Sunday cast his vote in a referendum deemed constitutionally illegal by Madrid which was scarred by ugly clashes between voters and security forces. Despite playing a crucial part of the Spain sides that won the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012, Pique is routinely jeered when representing his country.

He has already stated his intent to retire from international football after next year’s World Cup, but insisted he could step aside sooner if Spain coach Julen Lopetegui or the federation believe his political stance to be problematic.

“It is best to continue and accept this challenge of trying to reverse (the criticism),” Pique said on Pique to carry on for Spain despite Catalonia backingWednesday after having decided against turning his back on Spain. “I feel very proud to be in the Spanish team... It’s impossible to question my commitment. I’ve been here (in the national set-up) since the age of 15 and consider it as family.”

Pique went on to ask for understanding of his political views.

“We are players, but above all we are humans,” he said. “Humans have opinions and opinions come from our environment, where we live and through the information we get. It’s not possible for us all to think alike. I think that through dialogue and respect we always get to the right place.”

Pique added that he spoke to teammates “who think differently from me. In the end we come to the conclusion that there are things that could be worked out, but that’s not for us to do, we’re footballers”.

Spain play Albania in Group G of European qualifying on Friday and Israel three days later, with one win from these final two games likely to be enough to automatically qualify for next year’s World Cup in Russia thanks to their far superior goal difference over second-placed Italy.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When house hunting is as easy as shopping for groceries

The supermarket experience comes to a sector where you least expected it.

Shutterstock

The woes of a house hunter in India are many. The dreary process starts with circling classifieds in newspapers and collecting shiny brochures. You flip through the proposed and ready designs that launch a hundred daydreams on the spot. So far so good. But, every house hunter would attest to the soul-crushing experience of checking out a disappointing property.

The kitchen of a 2BHK is carved from the corner of the hall, the 3BHK is a converted 2BHK, the building looks much older than in the pictures…. after months of reading the fine line, and between the lines, you feel like all the diagrams and highlights seem to blur into each other.

After much mental stress, if you do manage to zero in on a decent property, there’s a whole new world of knowledge to be navigated - home loans to be sifted through, taxes to be sorted and a finance degree to be earned for understanding it all.

Do you wish a real estate platform would address all your woes? Like a supermarket, where your every need (and want) is catered to? Imagine all your property choices nicely lined up and arranged with neat labels and offers. Imagine being able to compare all your choices side by side. Imagine viewing verfied listings and knowing what you see is what you get. Imagine having other buyers and experts guiding you along every step while you make one of the most important investments in your life. Imagine...

MagicBricks has made every Indian house hunters’ daydream of a simplified real estate supermarket a reality. Now you have more than a pile of brochures at your disposal as the online real estate marketplace brings you lakhs of choices to your fingertips. Instead of bookmarking pages, you can narrow down your choices by area, budget, house type etc. Just so you aren’t hit by FOMO, you can always add a suburb you’ve been eyeing or an extra bedroom to your filter. But there’s more to a house than just floor space. On MagicBricks, you can check for good schools in the vicinity, a park for evening walks or at least an assured easier commute. Save time and energy by vetting properties based on the specs, pictures and floor plans uploaded and have all your niggling concerns addressed on the users’ forum.

Shortlisted a property? Great! No need to descend down another spiral of anxiety. Get help from reliable experts on MagicBricks on matters of legalities, home loans, investment, property worth etc. You can even avail their astrology and Vastu services to ensure an auspicious start to life in your new home or office. With its entire gamut of offerings, MagicBricks has indeed brought the supermarket experience to real estate in India, as this fun video shows below.

Play

Get started with a simplified experience of buying, renting and selling property on MagicBricks here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MagicBricks and not by the Scroll editorial team.