No women’s relay team for 2018 Commonwealth Games, says India’s athletics body

File Photo

There will be no Indian team in the women’s 4x100m relay team at the Commonwealth games, the Athletics Federation of India revealed on Wednesday.

According to AFI president Adille J Sumariwalla, the decision was taken as the selection panel felt the athletes’ performance at the recent Athletics Nationals in Chennai were not up to scratch.

“AFI don’t think results were up to the mark and hence AFI will not be sending the women’s 4x100m team for CWG. AFI will review the situation of women’s team after CWG,” said the AFI Chief.

Meanwhile, the AFI has identified seven sprinters who will form Indian men’s 4x100m relay team at the CWG as well as the Asian Games.

The selected athletes include Mohammed Sadat of Services who won the gold in men’s 100m event of National Open with the timing of 10.57 seconds, Elakkiya Dasan (10.57s, silver) of Tamil Nadu and Vidya Sagar of Services (10.60s, bronze).

Apart from the three medal winners, Anuroop John (10.64s, Customs), Satnam Singh (10.65s, Services), Praveen Muthu K (10.65s, Tamil Nadu) and Sudhakar (10.67s, ONGC) are the other athletes selected for the relay team.

“AFI wants these athletes to begin training well in advance so they have enough time to prepare for the CWG and Asian Games 2018. Especially, the baton exchange technique which require a lot of practice,” Sumariwalla said in a release.

The AFI, however, warned that the team’s participation in the games would be subject to them achieving qualification standard that was declared ahead of the Nationals.

The men’s team is expected to join national camp by October 10 and start preparations under sprints coach Vijay Bushi. The AFI is also planning to recruit a baton exchange expert from abroad on short term basis for 4x100m relay team.

