world athletics

Usain Bolt still has a key role to play in athletics, believes Sebastian Coe

The International Association of Athletics Federations chief said it will difficult to see the enormous vacuum left by Bolt being filled.

by 
Reuters

Jamaican track superstar Usain Bolt can play a key role in inspiring youngsters to get involved in athletics even though he has hung up his running spikes, IAAF president Sebastian Coe said on Wednesday.

Bolt, the world record holder in the 100m and 200m, brought down the curtain on his glittering career at the London world championships in August.

Coe, himself a two-time Olympic gold medallist, said he was due to meet the 31-year-old Jamaican before Christmas to discuss what he could do.

“I had conversations with the Jamaican prime minister when I went to watch Bolt run his final race there,” Coe told reporters at the Sport Business Summit, held at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge ground in London.

“Jamaica’s challenges aren’t dissimilar to ours in figuring out all the inspirational things he can do in Jamaica and for us on a global scale,” he said.

“At the moment it is difficult for me to say what he can do beyond engagement with young people. I don’t think I have ever witnessed anyone in any sport apart from Muhammad Ali who has had that ability to engage with the young.”

International Association of Athletics Federations chief Coe said it was difficult to see the enormous vacuum left by Bolt on and off the track being filled immediately.

“Nobody will fill the boots straight away,” he said. “This is not just simply about someone who will dominate sprinting for the next three Olympic Games.

“It is maybe not being philosophically or politically correct but we are in the entertainment business.

“The athletes have to have an opinion, they must be able to dominate a room and a stadium and sometimes I sit there at athletes’ press conferences and I wonder are you really offering as much as you should?

“I want to feel like I wasn’t expecting that response, they have to be interesting, take the sport beyond the stadium, they have to reach out.”

Coe backed the right of American sports stars to “take a knee” in protest during the playing of the US national anthem following a tirade against them from President Donald Trump.

“I believe in personal freedoms, always,” said Coe. “You have to be. Sport is rarely a mirror image of society. Sport sets the trends.

“For instance Jesse Owens in the 1936 Olympics in Berlin [who exploded the myth of Aryan superiority] or the raised fist salute in the 1968 Games [involving 200m medallists Tommie Smith and John Carlos].

“Sport will always take a view, sometimes makes one uncomfortable but we all have an individual view.

“I have never felt under pressure from political leaders, not even 1979/80,” added Coe with a trace of a smile, referring to pressure put on him and his father by a minister in Margaret Thatcher’s government to boycott the 1980 Olympics in Moscow over the then Soviet Union invasion of Afghanistan – he declined and went on to win his first gold.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When house hunting is as easy as shopping for groceries

The supermarket experience comes to a sector where you least expected it.

Shutterstock

The woes of a house hunter in India are many. The dreary process starts with circling classifieds in newspapers and collecting shiny brochures. You flip through the proposed and ready designs that launch a hundred daydreams on the spot. So far so good. But, every house hunter would attest to the soul-crushing experience of checking out a disappointing property.

The kitchen of a 2BHK is carved from the corner of the hall, the 3BHK is a converted 2BHK, the building looks much older than in the pictures…. after months of reading the fine line, and between the lines, you feel like all the diagrams and highlights seem to blur into each other.

After much mental stress, if you do manage to zero in on a decent property, there’s a whole new world of knowledge to be navigated - home loans to be sifted through, taxes to be sorted and a finance degree to be earned for understanding it all.

Do you wish a real estate platform would address all your woes? Like a supermarket, where your every need (and want) is catered to? Imagine all your property choices nicely lined up and arranged with neat labels and offers. Imagine being able to compare all your choices side by side. Imagine viewing verfied listings and knowing what you see is what you get. Imagine having other buyers and experts guiding you along every step while you make one of the most important investments in your life. Imagine...

MagicBricks has made every Indian house hunters’ daydream of a simplified real estate supermarket a reality. Now you have more than a pile of brochures at your disposal as the online real estate marketplace brings you lakhs of choices to your fingertips. Instead of bookmarking pages, you can narrow down your choices by area, budget, house type etc. Just so you aren’t hit by FOMO, you can always add a suburb you’ve been eyeing or an extra bedroom to your filter. But there’s more to a house than just floor space. On MagicBricks, you can check for good schools in the vicinity, a park for evening walks or at least an assured easier commute. Save time and energy by vetting properties based on the specs, pictures and floor plans uploaded and have all your niggling concerns addressed on the users’ forum.

Shortlisted a property? Great! No need to descend down another spiral of anxiety. Get help from reliable experts on MagicBricks on matters of legalities, home loans, investment, property worth etc. You can even avail their astrology and Vastu services to ensure an auspicious start to life in your new home or office. With its entire gamut of offerings, MagicBricks has indeed brought the supermarket experience to real estate in India, as this fun video shows below.

Play

Get started with a simplified experience of buying, renting and selling property on MagicBricks here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MagicBricks and not by the Scroll editorial team.